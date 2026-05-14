Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. To Participate In The H.C. Wainwright 4Th Annual Bioconnect Investor Conference At NASDAQ
Conference Details:
Date: Tuesday, May 19, 2026
Company Presentation: 9:00 – 9:30AM EDT
Presenter: Ron Bentsur, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Nuvectis
Webcast Link: here
Location: New York, NY
A webcast of the presentation will be available in the Investors section of Nuvectis' website at .
About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is developing NXP900, a clinical-stage drug candidate. NXP900 is an oral small molecule inhibitor of the SRC Family of Kinases (SFK), including SRC and YES1. Its unique mechanism of action enables inhibition of both the catalytic and scaffolding functions of the SRC kinase, providing comprehensive shutdown of the signaling pathway. NXP900 has completed a Phase 1a dose escalation study, a drug-drug interaction study in healthy volunteers and the Phase 1b program is ongoing.
Company Contact:
Ron Bentsur
Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President
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Media Relations Contact:
Kevin Gardner
LifeSci Advisors
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