Biofrontera Inc. Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides A Business Update
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About Biofrontera Inc.
Biofrontera Inc. is a U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company commercializing a portfolio of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions with photodynamic therapy (PDT). The Company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, and in development for additional indications. For more information, visit and follow Biofrontera on LinkedIn and X.
Contacts Investor Relations
Ben Shamsian
Lytham Partners
646-829-9701
...
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, regulatory process, future financial position, future revenue, projected costs, prospects, plans, objectives of management and expected market growth, are forward-looking statements. The words "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "target", "goal", "estimate", "plan", "assume", "may", "will", "predict", "project", "would", "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. You should read this press release and any documents referenced herein completely and with the understanding that our actual future results may be materially different from what we expect. While we have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events, we may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in or implied by our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.
These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us and accordingly, actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements we make. These risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, include, but are not limited to: our ability to achieve and sustain profitability; our ability to compete effectively in selling our products; our ability to expand, manage and maintain our direct sales and marketing efforts, including our ability to obtain the financing to develop our marketing strategy, if needed; changes in our relationship with our manufacturing partners and the possible impact of tariffs; our ability to manufacture our products; our ability to adequately protect our intellectual property and operate the business without infringing upon the intellectual property rights of others; our actual financial results may vary significantly from forecasts and from period to period; our estimates regarding anticipated operating losses, future revenues, capital requirements and our needs for additional financing; market risks regarding consolidation and group purchasing organizations ("GPOs") in the healthcare industry; the willingness of healthcare providers to purchase our products if coverage, reimbursement and pricing from third-party payors for our products, or procedures using our products significantly declines; our ability to market, commercialize, achieve market acceptance for and sell our products; the fact that product quality issues or product defects may harm our business; any claims brought against the Company, including but not limited to product liability claims, claims of patent infringement, or claims challenging the validity of our intellectual property; our ability to maintain compliance with The Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC continued listing standards; our ability to comply with the requirements of being a public company; the progress, timing and completion of research, development and preclinical studies and clinical trials for our products; our ability to obtain and maintain the regulatory approvals necessary for the marketing of our products in the United States; and other factors that may be disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which can be obtained on the SEC website at . Our forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments that we may make. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this press release, except as required by applicable law. Investors should evaluate any statements made by us in light of these important factors.
(Tables follow)
BIOFRONTERA INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except par value and share amounts)
| March 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
|December 31, 2025
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|6,317
|$
|6,392
|Investment, related party
|9
|9
|Accounts receivable, net
|3,879
|7,291
|Inventories
|1,231
|1,426
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,062
|2,279
|Other assets, related party
|661
|686
|Total current assets
|13,159
|18,083
|Inventories, long term
|3,591
|3,729
|Property and equipment, net
|2,175
|2,158
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,895
|1,584
|Intangible assets, net
|2,609
|2,650
|Other assets
|358
|360
|Total assets
|$
|24,787
|$
|28,564
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|3,634
|$
|1,855
|Accounts payable, related parties, net
|1,315
|4,811
|Operating lease liabilities
|506
|332
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|5,468
|4,897
|Total current liabilities
|10,923
|11,895
|Long-term liabilities:
|Convertible notes payable, net
|4,719
|4,589
|Warrant liabilities
|570
|351
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|2,499
|1,240
|Other liabilities
|6
|9
|Total liabilities
|18,717
|18,084
|Total stockholders' equity
|6,070
|10,480
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|24,787
|$
|28,564
BIOFRONTERA INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts and number of shares)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Product revenues, net
|$
|10,084
|$
|8,588
|Operating expenses
|Cost of revenues, related party
|1,831
|3,075
|Cost of revenues, other
|285
|193
|Selling, general and administrative
|10,994
|8,653
|Selling, general and administrative, related party
|2
|7
|Patent remediation expense
|392
|-
|Research and development
|900
|1,207
|Total operating expenses
|14,404
|13,135
|Loss from operations
|(4,320
|)
|(4,547
|)
|Other income (expense)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|(219
|)
|548
|Interest expense, net
|(125
|)
|(106
|)
|Other expense, net
|(88
|)
|(99
|)
|Total other income (expense)
|(432
|)
|343
|Loss before income taxes
|(4,752
|)
|(4,204
|)
|Income tax benefit
|-
|(1
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,752
|)
|$
|(4,203
|)
|Loss per common share:
|Basic and diluted
|$
|(0.41
|)
|$
|(0.47
|)
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|Basic and diluted
|11,683,323
|8,873,932
BIOFRONTERA INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(4,752
|)
|$
|(4,203
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash flows used in operations:
|Depreciation and amortization
|55
|29
|Reduction in the carrying amount of right-of-use assets
|132
|190
|Stock-based compensation
|342
|239
|Non-cash interest expense
|130
|119
|Allowance for credit losses
|(1
|)
|(46
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|219
|(548
|)
|Loss from termination of operating leases
|1
|-
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|3,413
|1,330
|Other receivables, related party
|1
|-
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|1,219
|(224
|)
|Other assets, related party
|25
|-
|Inventories
|307
|119
|Accounts payable
|1,780
|1,444
|Accounts payable, related parties, net
|(3,497
|)
|(2,694
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(10
|)
|(179
|)
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|566
|307
|Cash flows used in operating activities
|(70
|)
|(4,117
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities
|Purchases of property and equipment
|(5
|)
|(3
|)
|Cash flows used in investing activities
|(5
|)
|(3
|)
|Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
|(75
|)
|(4,120
|)
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at beginning of period
|6,592
|6,105
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at end of period
|$
|6,517
|$
|1,985
BIOFRONTERA INC.
GAAP TO NON-GAAP ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2026
(Unaudited)
| Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
(Unaudited)
|Net loss
|$
|(4,752
|)
|$
|(4,203
|)
|Interest expense, net
|125
|106
|Income tax expense
|-
|(1
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|55
|29
|EBITDA
|(4,572
|)
|(4,069
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|219
|(548
|)
|Stock-based compensation
|342
|239
|Patent remediation - inventory write-down
|58
|-
|Patent remediation expense
|392
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(3,561
|)
|$
|(4,378
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|(35.3
|)%
|(51.0
|)%
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