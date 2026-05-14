Fiserv Forms Strategic Collaboration With Openai To Bring AI To How Fiserv Serves Financial Institutions

Both companies will work across four strategically important areas in banking, putting frontier AI to work for financial institutions of all sizes:



Building strategic agents on agentOS: Fiserv is developing select first-party agents with OpenAI on the agentOS platform Fiserv launched today, targeting the workflows that consume the most operational capacity at financial institutions.

Reimagining how banks implement and modernize: Modernization is one of the highest-stakes decisions a financial institution makes - core conversions, digital migrations, and system integrations are inherently complex, and they absorb capacity that financial institutions would rather spend on customers. With OpenAI, Fiserv is exploring how AI can fundamentally compress these timelines, reduce risk, and enable financial institutions to modernize without disrupting day-to-day operations.

Specialized AI for banking: With OpenAI, Fiserv is exploring how to bring banking-specific AI capabilities to Fiserv platforms - encoding deep domain context and platform knowledge to power the next generation of products built on Fiserv infrastructure. Advancing cybersecurity capabilities for the AI era: Fiserv and OpenAI are exploring how AI can advance the cybersecurity capabilities Fiserv already delivers to thousands of financial institutions -further extending modern security to clients of every size, including the community banks and credit unions Fiserv serves. Fiserv is a member of the Trusted Access for Cyber (TAC) program which launched earlier this year to strengthen the digital infrastructure we all rely on.

These are initial focus areas. As the collaboration evolves, Fiserv expects to expand this relationship into additional workflows where AI can deliver meaningful operational impact for clients.

"Financial institutions are dealing with operational challenges that have outpaced what conventional software can solve. This collaboration with OpenAI lets us bring frontier AI directly into our platforms and products and how we serve our clients – so our clients see real, tangible differences in their day-to-day operations," said Dhivya Suryadevara, Co-President of Fiserv.

"We believe AI's biggest impact will come from how deeply it's embedded into the systems financial institutions already trust,” said Ashley Kramer, VP, Enterprise at OpenAI.“That's why we're working with Fiserv to bring frontier AI to the work that matters most - helping financial institutions modernize faster, operate more intelligently, and deliver better experiences for their customers."”

Joint teams from Fiserv and OpenAI are already at work across the focus areas, with progress expected to reach Fiserv client institutions through the rest of 2026 and beyond. The collaboration reflects a shared conviction that AI's real impact in banking will come from how deeply it's built into the systems institutions already trust - and how directly it addresses the work that matters most to their clients.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a Fortune 500 company, moves more than money. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and Clover®, the world's smartest point-of-sale system and business management platform. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500® Index and one of TIME Magazine's Most Influential CompaniesTM. Visit fiserv and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.