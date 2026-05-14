Cormedix Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
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|1-844-676-2922
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|1-412-634-6840
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About CorMedix
CorMedix Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of life-threatening conditions and diseases in the United States. CorMedix is focused on selling and marketing products in institutional settings of care in the US and has field based medical and commercial infrastructure deployed in hospitals, clinics and infusion centers. For more information visit: .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of words such as, but not limited to,“anticipate,”“believe,”“can,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” and similar expressions or variations intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, regarding management's expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or CorMedix's prospects should be considered forward-looking statements including, but not limited to statements regarding financial and business guidance; sales, revenue and operating expense estimates; synergy estimates and timing; accretion estimates; Adjusted EBITDA estimates; the risk that topline data from CorMedix's and its partners' clinical trials, including the ReSPECT study, that CorMedix announces or publishes from time to time may change as more patient data become available or may be interpreted differently if additional data is disclosed; estimates of total addressable market size; expectations regarding product utilization and sales; failure to successfully conduct future clinical trials, including due to CorMedix's or its partners' potential inability to enroll or retain sufficient patients to conduct and complete the trials or generate data necessary for regulatory approval, among other things; development of unexpected safety or efficacy concerns related to CorMedix's product candidates; expectations and timing regarding clinical trials and development and expectations of CorMedix's product pipeline; expectations regarding implementation and perceived benefits of CorMedix's products; continued pricing pressures and the impact of actions of governmental and private payers affecting pricing of, reimbursement for, and patient access to pharmaceuticals; and reporting obligations related thereto, the expiration of intellectual property protection for certain of the company's products and competition from generic and biosimilar products. Readers are cautioned that actual results may differ materially from projections or estimates due to a variety of important factors, and readers are directed to the Risk Factors identified in CorMedix's filings with the SEC, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at or upon request from CorMedix. CorMedix may not actually achieve the goals or plans described in its forward-looking statements, and such forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. In addition, pro forma financial information does not necessarily reflect the actual results that we would have achieved had the pro forma transaction been consummated as of the date indicated nor does it reflect the potential future results of the combined company. Investors should not place undue reliance on these statements. CorMedix assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA, which are intended as supplemental measures of the Company's performance that are not required by or presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses these non-GAAP measures internally to evaluate and manage the Company's operations and to better understand its business because they facilitate a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance relative to its performance based on results calculated under GAAP. These non-GAAP measures also isolate the effects of some items that vary from period to period without any correlation to core operating performance and eliminate certain charges that management believes do not reflect the Company's operations and underlying operational performance.
The Company believes that these non-GAAP measures also provide useful information to investors regarding certain financial and business trends relating to the Company's financial condition and operating results, which facilitates an evaluation of the financial performance of the Company and its operations on a consistent basis. Providing this information therefore allows investors to make independent assessments of the Company's financial performance, results of operations and trends while viewing the information through the eyes of management.
These non-GAAP measures are subject to limitations. The non-GAAP measures presented in this release may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies because other companies may not calculate one or more in the same manner. Additionally, the non-GAAP performance measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company's financial statements; do not reflect changes in, or cash requirements for, working capital needs. Further, our historical adjusted results are not intended to project our adjusted results of operations or financial position for any future period. To compensate for these limitations, management presents and considers these non-GAAP measures in conjunction with the Company's GAAP results; no non-GAAP measure should be considered in isolation from or as alternatives to any measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Readers should review the reconciliations included below, and should not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate the Company's business.
Investor Contact:
Dan Ferry
Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
...
(617) 430-7576
| CORMEDIX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
(Unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Revenue:
|Product sales, net
|$
|121,916
|$
|39,082
|Contract revenue
|5,511
|-
|Total Revenue
|$
|127,427
|$
|39,082
|Cost of sales (exclusive of amortization of intangibles)
|$
|12,005
|$
|1,545
|Amortization of intangibles
|10,300
|52
|Gross profit
|$
|105,122
|$
|37,485
|Operating Expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|7,212
|$
|3,193
|Selling and marketing
|12,532
|4,474
|General and administrative
|21,720
|9,693
|Total Operating Expenses
|$
|41,464
|$
|17,360
|Income From Operations
|$
|63,658
|$
|20,125
|Other (Expense) Income:
|Unrealized loss on marketable security
|$
|(3,546
|)
|$
|-
|Change in contingent consideration
|(4,199
|)
|-
|Other non-operating (expense) income, net
|(268
|)
|519
|Total Other (Expense) Income
|$
|(8,013
|)
|$
|519
|Income before income taxes
|$
|55,645
|$
|20,644
|Tax expense
|17,044
|-
|Net Income
|$
|38,601
|$
|20,644
|Net Income Per Common Share – Basic
|$
|0.48
|$
|0.32
|Net Income Per Common Share - Diluted
|$
|0.43
|$
|0.30
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Basic
|79,509
|65,244
|Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding – Diluted
|92,985
|68,975
| CORMEDIX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET DATA
(In Thousands)
|March 31
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|(Unaudited)
|(Audited)
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|178,087
|$
|144,837
|Short-term investments
|$
|-
|$
|3,694
|Trade receivables, net
|$
|154,807
|$
|171,233
|Inventories
|$
|30,731
|$
|29,716
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|$
|398,774
|$
|409,074
|Deferred tax assets
|$
|3,312
|$
|16,276
|Other current and long-term assets
|$
|49,926
|$
|51,312
|Total Assets
|$
|815,637
|$
|826,142
|Total Liabilities
|$
|378,588
|$
|420,835
|Stockholders' Equity
|$
|437,049
|$
|405,307
|Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|$
|815,637
|$
|826,142
| CORMEDIX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
| 2026
(Unaudited)
| 2025
(Unaudited)
|Cash Flows from Operating Activities:
|Net income
|$
|38,601
|$
|20,644
|Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|$
|42,382
|$
|19,737
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|$
|2,965
|$
|(195
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|$
|(12,097
|)
|$
|6,093
|Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|$
|33,250
|$
|25,635
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - Beginning of Period
|$
|145,825
|$
|40,756
|Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash - End of Period
|$
|179,075
|$
|66,391
| CORMEDIX INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2026
|2025
|Net income
|$
|38,601
|$
|20,644
|Adjusted to add (deduct):
|Interest (income) expense, net
|182
|(557
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|17,044
|-
|Depreciation and amortization
|10,544
|162
|EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|66,371
|$
|20,249
|Adjusted to add (deduct):
|Change in estimate for sales allowances
|(8,983
|)
|-
|Stock-based compensation expense
|4,582
|3,500
|Merger-related and reorganization costs
|183
|(146
|)
|Other (income) expense
|7,831
|38
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP)
|$
|69,984
|$
|23,641
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