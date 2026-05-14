Advocate Files Complaint Against Former Cricketer Yograj Singh For 'Derogatory' Statement Against Women

MENAFN - IANS) Chandigarh, May 14 (IANS) Advocate Ujjval Bhasin registered a complaint with Chandigarh Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Kanwardeep Kaur, against former cricketer Yuvraj Singh's father Yograj Singh for making alleged derogatory statement against women in the web series 'Lukkhe'.

Speaking to IANS, advocate Bhasin said that such a remark was not expected from a reputed person like Yograj Singh.

"His (Yograj Singh's) statements are pointed towards women who go out to work and then cook food for the family after returning home. The mothers, sisters, wives, daughters, all of them take care of the family. So yesterday evening I have registered a complaint with the Chandigarh SSP," he added.

He said that he has not yet received any call from the department regarding the case.

Highlighting that the Chandigarh SSP is a woman, advocate Bhasin said: "She (Chandigarh SSP) is a very able officer because of which she has also been given an extension of one year. I believe that once she listens to the remark, she will immediately take action on it because from the video it is clear that the statement is meant against a woman who is wearing a police uniform."

The advocate also added: "It is very surprising that while shooting a film, the actors are wearing the uniform of Chandigarh Police. The woman playing that role is Gurbani Kaur. People's sentiments are attached to the name."

Significantly, 'Gurbani' is a term used by the Sikhs to refer to various compositions by the Sikh Gurus and other writers of the Guru Granth Sahib.

"The word is pronounced with immense respect," Bhasin added.

The advocate made it clear that if the Chandigarh SSP does not take any action on the case, then he will approach the court.

He said: "I have also appealed to the Women's Commission to suo moto action against him (Yograj Singh) because the statement points to not only the women of Chandigarh but to all those women across the country who leave home to earn bread and butter."

Advocate Bhasin added: "I don't think anyone will consider him (Yograj Singh) as their idol from now on. Youngsters also will stop coming to him for coaching. Their mothers won't send them to him after listening to the remark."

Bhasin reiterated that the statement made by Yograj Singh are "objectionable" and appealed to the police to lodge an FIR against the makers of the web series "Lukkhe".

Moreover, Yuvraj Singh's father also appealed to stop the streaming of the web series.

'Lukkhe' premiered on May 8 and is available to stream online.