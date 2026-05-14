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Kazakh President Tokayev Welcomes Erdogan in Astana During Official Visit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was received with a formal ceremony by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Thursday during an official visit to Kazakhstan.
According to reports, Erdogan’s convoy passed through streets lined with Turkish and Kazakh flags before arriving at the Independence Palace, where Tokayev greeted him upon arrival.
A military band played the national anthems of both countries as part of the welcoming ceremony, after which Erdogan inspected an honor guard.
Following the introduction of delegations, the two leaders posed for official photographs before beginning one-on-one discussions.
Later in the visit, Erdogan is expected to co-chair the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council alongside Tokayev.
According to reports, the two sides are also scheduled to sign a series of bilateral agreements and hold a joint press conference following their talks.
According to reports, Erdogan’s convoy passed through streets lined with Turkish and Kazakh flags before arriving at the Independence Palace, where Tokayev greeted him upon arrival.
A military band played the national anthems of both countries as part of the welcoming ceremony, after which Erdogan inspected an honor guard.
Following the introduction of delegations, the two leaders posed for official photographs before beginning one-on-one discussions.
Later in the visit, Erdogan is expected to co-chair the sixth meeting of the Türkiye-Kazakhstan High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council alongside Tokayev.
According to reports, the two sides are also scheduled to sign a series of bilateral agreements and hold a joint press conference following their talks.
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