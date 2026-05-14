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UKMTO Reports Vessel Seized Near UAE, Directed Toward Iranian Waters

UKMTO Reports Vessel Seized Near UAE, Directed Toward Iranian Waters


2026-05-14 07:24:50
(MENAFN) A vessel has been taken over by “unauthorized personnel” off the coast of the United Arab Emirates and is reportedly heading toward Iranian territorial waters, according to the UK Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO), as stated by reports.

The agency said it received a report of an incident around 38 nautical miles northeast of Fujairah. It added that the ship’s company security officer reported that “the vessel has been taken by unauthorized personnel while at anchor and is now bound for Iranian Territorial Waters.”

According to reports, UKMTO said it is continuing to investigate the situation and has advised ships operating in the area to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity. No information has yet been released regarding the vessel’s identity or those involved in the seizure.

The incident comes amid heightened regional tensions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, following earlier military escalations and disruptions in maritime security across the Gulf.

According to reports, the broader situation has remained volatile since the start of the year, with multiple incidents affecting shipping routes and ongoing diplomatic efforts failing to produce a lasting settlement despite temporary ceasefire arrangements.

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