'CM Connect' Reflects Responsive Governance, Citizen Participation: Conrad Sangma

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, May 14 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday said governance must remain responsive and closely connected to citizens, asserting that public feedback should continuously shape government decision-making.

Addressing the CM Connect–Public Consultative Meet organised by the Department of Urban Affairs in collaboration with the Shillong Municipal Board at U Soso Tham Auditorium here, the Chief Minister described the initiative as a structured platform for continuous citizen engagement.

Deputy Chief Minister Sniawbhalang Dhar, senior government officials, representatives of urban local bodies, community leaders, artists and citizens attended the programme.

Sangma said the meeting was designed primarily as a“listening exercise”, stressing that democratic governance can function effectively only when governments remain connected to the people.

“A true democracy can only function when the government remains connected to its citizens,” he said, adding that decisions may sometimes need to be revisited on the basis of public feedback.

The Chief Minister said CM Connect evolved from the need for a structured grievance redressal and communication mechanism between citizens and the government.

He described it as“an idea that the Chief Minister must remain continuously connected with the people”.

Highlighting urban challenges such as waste management, roads and civic infrastructure, Sangma called for constructive public participation and respectful engagement with officials, noting that departments often function within logistical and administrative constraints.

He said the CM Connect model operates through a centralised grievance platform integrated with a 1971 call centre mechanism, where complaints are recorded, assigned to departments and monitored through dashboards for timely resolution.

The Chief Minister further said that the mechanism would be strengthened through integration with initiatives such as MLA Connect and DC Connect to ensure more structured citizen engagement at the local level.

Deputy Chief Minister Dhar said the success of CM Connect reflected active citizen participation, particularly among the youth, along with cooperation among government departments, traditional institutions and community leaders.

During the programme, the Chief Minister's Artist Engagement Scheme was launched to promote murals and street art across Meghalaya through local artists.

Mobilisation advance cheques of Rs 20,000 each were distributed to selected artists.

A locality grading initiative by the Shillong Municipal Board was also launched to assess areas on cleanliness, waste management and environmental practices, with top-performing localities set to receive cash awards.