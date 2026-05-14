NEET-UG 2026: Paper Leaks 'Demonetised' Students' Futures, Says CM

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy on Thursday criticised alleged irregularities and paper leaks in NEET-UG 2026, saying they have "demonetised" students' futures and caused widespread distress. The Chief Minister urged a transparent, time-bound probe by the Centre and National Testing Agency (NTA), stressing strict action against those responsible and protection of students' interests as the exam will now be re-conducted.

'Demoralised' Students' Future

"Paper leaks 'demonetised' students' future. BJP, BRS similarities in failures, betrayal, organised corruption glaring. The cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has caused enormous distress and uncertainty among lakhs of students and parents across India. Nearly 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad on May 3, 2026, now face renewed anxiety because of the paper leaks and serious irregularities in the examination process," he wrote on X.

Paper leaks“demonetised” students' future. BJP, BRS similarities in failures, betrayal, organised corruption glaring. The cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination has caused enormous distress and uncertainty among lakhs of students and parents across India. Nearly... - Revanth Reddy (@revanth_anumula) May 14, 2026

CM Demands Transparent Investigation

Stressing the need to protect the credibility of national-level examinations, the Telangana Chief Minister demanded a transparent, time-bound and credible investigation. "The credibility of national examinations must be protected at all costs. Any individuals or networks involved in paper leaks or corruption must face the strictest punishment, irrespective of their influence or position. The Government of Telangana stands firmly with the students and parents affected by this crisis. We urge the Union Government and the National Testing Agency to conduct a transparent, time-bound and credible investigation, while also ensuring that innocent students are not forced to suffer repeatedly because of systemic failures," CM Reddy added on X.

He also emphasised that innocent students should not be made to suffer repeatedly due to systemic failures. "Students prepare for NEET with immense sacrifice, emotional pressure and financial burden. Competitive examinations should become instruments of opportunity and merit, not anxiety and uncertainty. Telangana will continue to support its students in every possible manner, and we demand stronger safeguards, technological protections and institutional accountability so that such incidents are never repeated," CM Reddy said.

CBI Makes Arrests

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested five accused and conducted searches at several locations across the country in connection with the NEET-UG paper leak and alleged irregularities. As per the official release, it may be recalled that the CBI had registered a case on May 12 based on a written complaint received from the Department of Higher Education in the Ministry of Education.

Centre Cancels Exam, Students Protest

On Tuesday, the Centre cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 amid allegations of paper leak and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

In a statement, the NTA said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

Students across the nation protested, criticising the move to re-conduct the exam. The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and ABVP held separate protests against the cancellation of the exam.

The NEET exam this year was held on May 3. As per the NTA, 22.79 lakh students appeared for the exam, which was held across 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad, covering more than 5,400 centres. (ANI)

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