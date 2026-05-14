Family Pilgrimage Turns Tragic As UP Man Drowns In River Yamuna Wife Screams For Help (WATCH)

A spiritual family outing ended in tragedy in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur Dehat after a 25-year-old man drowned in the River Yamuna near the Mukta Devi Temple while bathing with his family following darshan. The deceased, identified as Mohit alias Golu, was a resident of Patara in Ghatampur.

According to reports, Mohit had visited the temple with his family members when the tragic incident unfolded near the riverbank.

Eyewitnesses said Mohit entered the Yamuna River for a bath shortly after offering prayers at the temple. Within moments, he reportedly lost balance in the deep waters and began struggling desperately to stay afloat. Panic gripped the area as he waved frantically for help.

Man Drowns in Yamuna River as Crowd Watches Without Immediate HelpKanpur Dehat, Uttar Pradesh: 25-year-old Mohit alias Golu from Patara, Ghatampur drowned in the Yamuna River near Mukta Devi Temple while bathing with family after darshan. He was seen struggling in the water... twitter/YIdOaunmH3

- Deadly Kalesh (@Deadlykalesh) May 13, 2026

His wife Anjana reportedly rushed forward in an attempt to save him. However, despite her desperate efforts, immediate assistance did not arrive in time, leaving family members helpless as Mohit drowned.

Locals and rescue teams later launched a search operation, and after frantic efforts, Mohit's body was recovered from the river.