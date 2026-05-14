Environment Ministry, Petra Authority Sign Mou To Advance Sustainable Development

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 14 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Environment and the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority on Thursday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to strengthen cooperation in environmental protection and sustainable development initiatives in the Petra region.

The agreement, signed by Environment Minister Ayman Suleiman and Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority Board of Commissioners Chairperson Adnan Sawa'ir, aims to expand joint efforts in implementing environmental, scientific, and awareness programs that support sustainable tourism development and natural resource conservation.

Speaking during the signing ceremony, Suleiman said the MoU falls within the ministry's strategy to enhance partnerships with national institutions in implementing environmental programs and projects that improve the quality of life and support green growth objectives.

He highlighted Petra's significance as a national model that balances tourism development with the preservation of environmental and cultural heritage.

Suleiman said the agreement would strengthen cooperation in environmental protection, natural resource management, and climate change adaptation, while supporting projects related to sustainability, renewable energy, waste management, and green transition pathways.

He added that the planned initiatives are expected to generate positive economic and environmental impacts for local communities and the tourism sector in the region.

For his part, Sawa'ir said the partnership would support the authority's efforts to advance sustainable development, enhance environmental awareness, and implement high-impact projects aimed at protecting Petra's natural resources and serving local communities.

Under the memorandum, the two sides will cooperate on joint research projects focusing on air, water, and soil quality, as well as climate change studies.

The agreement also includes plans to explore the establishment of a joint environmental research center or environmental data platform, in addition to implementing training, awareness, and capacity-building programs in environmental protection, public health, and occupational safety.

The MoU further provides for the establishment and joint financing of a pioneering eco-park in the Petra region under future agreements, with the aim of reinforcing Petra's position as a model for sustainable environmental and tourism development.

//Petra// AJ