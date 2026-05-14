Onyx Gold Expands Emerging High-Grade Corridor At Argus Main
|Target
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Drill Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|Argus North
|MC25-227
|39.5
|84.0
|44.5
|0.7
|Including
|39.5
|56.5
|17.0
|1.2
|Including
|39.5
|47.0
|7.5
|2.1
|And Including
|53.3
|54.4
|1.1
|1.2
|And Including
|68.5
|72.5
|4.0
|1.3
|And
|136.0
|154.0
|18.0
|0.2
|MC25-229
|94.7
|145.8
|51.1
|0.2
|Including
|102.7
|119.7
|17.0
|0.5
|Including
|102.7
|105.7
|3.0
|1.3
|MC25-231
|35.5
|66.5
|31.0
|0.4
|Including
|41.0
|56.0
|15.0
|0.6
|Including
|54.0
|56.0
|2.0
|1.9
|And Including
|65.9
|66.5
|0.6
|2.5
|And
|123.0
|130.5
|7.5
|0.3
|Including
|123.0
|124.0
|1.0
|1.1
|MC25-236
|71.0
|71.7
|0.7
|6.0
|And
|115.5
|124.0
|8.5
|0.4
|Including
|115.5
|116.5
|1.0
|1.5
|And
|166.0
|172.0
|6.0
|0.3
|And
|217.0
|218.0
|1.0
|1.1
|And
|239.7
|245.0
|5.3
|0.4
|And
|263.2
|265.5
|2.3
|0.5
*Intersections are reported as drilled width; true width is 60-90% of drilled width
Table 1 (Continued)
|Target
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Drill Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|Argus North
|MC25-238
|148.6
|197.5
|48.9
|1.2
|Including
|154.5
|156.5
|2.0
|2.9
|And Including
|175.0
|176.0
|1.0
|4.8
|And Including
|182.2
|184.0
|1.8
|2.3
|And Including
|194.4
|195.5
|1.1
|2.8
|And
|301.5
|304.9
|3.4
|0.7
|And
|361.0
|372.0
|11.0
|0.3
|MC25-248
|4.0
|32.0
|28.0
|1.6
|Including
|4.0
|24.1
|20.1
|2.1
|Including
|21.0
|23.0
|2.0
|6.5
|And
|73.0
|115.0
|42.0
|1.8
|Including
|73.0
|75.0
|2.0
|5.2
|And Including
|89.0
|101.0
|12.0
|4.0
|Including
|96.0
|100.0
|4.0
|8.0
|And
|154.5
|155.5
|1.0
|1.0
|MC25-251
|2.8
|44.8
|42.0
|1.4
|Including
|4.0
|11.5
|7.5
|1.9
|And Including
|37.0
|44.8
|7.8
|3.5
|Including
|41.0
|43.0
|2.0
|7.1
|And
|62.0
|107.9
|45.9
|1.4
|Including
|67.0
|70.0
|3.0
|1.4
|And Including
|87.0
|106.0
|19.0
|2.6
|Including
|87.0
|91.0
|4.0
|7.2
|Including
|89.0
|90.0
|1.0
|11.1
|And
|121.0
|134.5
|13.5
|0.5
|And
|256.0
|274.5
|18.5
|0.2
|MC25-254
|107.0
|108.0
|1.0
|1.7
Table 1 (Continued)
|Target
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Drill Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|Argus North
|MC25-259
|212.8
|213.4
|0.6
|8.6
|MC25-261
|No Significant Values
|MC26-263
|16.0
|23.0
|7.0
|0.4
|Including
|21.8
|23.0
|1.2
|1.6
|And
|53.0
|76.0
|23.0
|0.6
|Including
|54.5
|57.2
|2.7
|2.8
|And Including
|67.1
|67.9
|0.8
|2.4
|And
|139.5
|142.7
|3.2
|1.0
|Including
|141.6
|142.7
|1.1
|2.4
|And
|166.8
|172.7
|5.9
|0.6
|Including
|167.7
|168.8
|1.1
|2.5
|And Including
|383.0
|391.0
|8.0
|0.3
|Including
|390.0
|391.0
|1.0
|1.3
|And
|443.0
|460.1
|17.1
|0.3
|Including
|451.4
|454.0
|2.6
|1.5
|Including
|451.4
|453.0
|1.6
|1.8
|MC26-264
|124.7
|130.7
|6.0
|0.3
|And
|205.3
|225.5
|20.2
|0.2
|Including
|213.3
|220.5
|7.2
|0.4
|And
|280.5
|281.5
|1.0
|1.9
|And
|315.5
|317.0
|1.5
|1.5
|And
|335.5
|373.0
|37.5
|0.6
|Including
|335.5
|345.5
|10.0
|1.8
|Including
|344.5
|345.5
|1.0
|10.6
|And
|434.5
|435.5
|1.0
|2.0
|And
|675.0
|678.5
|3.5
|0.3
Table 1 (Continued)
|Target
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Drill Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|Argus North
|MC26-266
|55.0
|62.2
|7.2
|2.2
|Including
|57.0
|62.2
|5.2
|2.7
|And
|111.2
|112.6
|1.4
|9.6
|And
|393.2
|428.0
|34.8
|1.2
|Including
|397.0
|399.4
|2.4
|3.3
|And Including
|406.0
|418.0
|12.0
|2.4
|Including
|406.0
|413.0
|7.0
|3.2
|And
|509.0
|537.2
|28.2
|0.2
|Including
|529.6
|530.5
|0.6
|3.9
|MC26-269
|227.0
|236.3
|9.3
|0.8
|Including
|227.0
|232.3
|5.3
|1.3
|And
|366.0
|370.0
|4.0
|1.2
|Including
|366.0
|367.0
|1.0
|3.1
|And
|388.0
|389.0
|1.0
|2.6
|MC26-281
|287.5
|310.0
|22.5
|0.3
|Including
|289.0
|290.2
|1.2
|1.3
|And
|337.0
|350.0
|13.0
|1.7
|Including
|337.0
|344.0
|7.0
|2.9
|Including
|339.0
|343.0
|4.0
|4.5
|Including
|340.0
|342.0
|2.0
|6.0
|MC26-286
|337.5
|373.5
|36.0
|0.3
|Including
|347.0
|353.5
|6.5
|0.8
|Including
|352.0
|353.5
|1.5
|1.6
|And
|398.5
|407.7
|9.2
|2.0
|Including
|405.8
|407.0
|1.2
|8.4
Table 2 - Significant Assay Results for Argus North Drill Holes Reported in this Release
|Target
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Drill Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|Argus Main
|MC26-288
|15.5
|23.5
|8.0
|0.3
|And
|117.0
|186.9
|69.9
|0.7
|Including
|139.0
|183.5
|44.5
|1.0
|Including
|161.0
|177.5
|16.5
|2.1
|Including
|165.0
|168.9
|3.9
|6.0
|Including
|167.0
|168.9
|1.9
|10.1
|And
|236.0
|239.0
|3.0
|0.5
|And
|279.0
|322.0
|43.0
|0.3
|Including
|301.0
|307.0
|6.0
|0.8
|Including
|305.0
|307.0
|2.0
|1.3
|And
|377.2
|396.5
|19.3
|0.2
|Including
|381.0
|382.0
|1.0
|1.0
|And
|418.5
|477.0
|58.5
|0.6
|Including
|431.7
|444.0
|12.3
|1.8
|Including
|435.5
|442.4
|6.9
|2.7
|Including
|440.4
|442.4
|2.0
|4.9
|And
|527.5
|535.0
|7.5
|0.5
|MC26-292
|41.0
|167.2
|126.2
|0.3
|including
|89.0
|107.1
|18.1
|0.6
|Including
|91.0
|94.0
|3.0
|1.5
|And Including
|137.1
|148.0
|10.9
|0.8
|Including
|139.0
|145.0
|6.0
|1.2
|And
|200.8
|241.5
|40.7
|1.3
|Including
|200.8
|206.6
|5.8
|5.8
|Including
|204.7
|205.7
|1.0
|15.0
|And
|256.0
|259.0
|3.0
|0.8
|Including
|258.0
|259.0
|1.0
|1.8
Table 2 (Continued)
|Target
|From
|To
|Length
|Au
|Drill Hole
|(m)
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|Argus Main
|MC26-292 (Cont'd)
|279.8
|400.0
|120.2
|0.4
|Including
|298.9
|300.7
|1.8
|3.7
|And Including
|352.5
|371.0
|18.5
|1.3
|And Including
|368.0
|371.0
|3.0
|4.7
|Including
|368.0
|370.0
|2.0
|6.3
|And
|421.3
|445.0
|23.7
|0.2
|Including
|421.3
|423.3
|2.0
|1.3
Figure 1 - Plan Map Highlighting Argus Zone Drill Holes Reported in this Release
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2 - Cross-Section Highlighting Argus Main Drill Holes Reported in this Release - Looking Northeast - 100m
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3 - Longitudinal Section Highlighting Drill Holes Reported in this Release - Looking North
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4 - Location of the Munro-Croesus Gold Project, Ontario
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
About Onyx Gold
Onyx Gold Corp. (TSXV: ONYX) (OTCQX: ONXGF) is a Canadian exploration company focused on unlocking district-scale gold opportunities in two of the country's most prolific and proven mining jurisdictions - Timmins, Ontario, and Yukon Territory.
In the Timmins Gold Camp, Onyx controls an extensive portfolio anchored by the Munro-Croesus Property, host to the historic high-grade Croesus Mine and site of the Company's recent Argus North discovery - one of the most exciting new gold zones emerging in the camp. Complementing Munro-Croesus are two large, early-stage projects - Golden Mile, a 140 km2 property situated just 9 km from Discovery Silver's multi-million-ounce Hoyle Pond Mine, and Timmins South, a 187 km2 land package strategically positioned around the Shaw Dome structure, offering exceptional discovery potential.
Beyond Ontario, Onyx holds a commanding land position across four properties in Yukon's Selwyn Basin, an area rapidly gaining recognition for new gold discoveries and growing exploration investment. The Company's King Tut Property sits approximately 50 km south of Snowline Gold's Valley discovery and adjacent to Fireweed Metals' MacPass property.
Led by an experienced team with a strong track record of discovery, development, and value creation, Onyx Gold is well-funded and committed to delivering shareholder value through disciplined exploration, strategic growth, and responsible resource development.
On Behalf of Onyx Gold Corp.
" Brock Colterjohn "
President & CEO
For further information, please visit the Onyx Gold Corp. website at or contact:
Brock Colterjohn, President & CEO
or
Vanessa Pickering, VP, Investor Relations – ...
Phone: 1-604-283-3341
Email: ...
Website:
LinkedIn:
X:
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Additional Notes:
A table of all drill collar details and significant assay intersections can be found here .
Samples of drill core were cut by a diamond blade rock saw, with half of the cut core placed in individual sealed polyurethane bags and half placed back in the original core box for permanent storage. Sample lengths typically vary from a minimum 0.2-meter interval to a maximum 1.5-meter interval, with an average 0.5 to 1.0-meter sample length. Drill core samples were delivered by truck in sealed woven plastic bags to ALS Geochemistry laboratory facility in Timmins, Ontario for sample preparation with final analysis at ALS Geochemistry Analytical Lab facility in North Vancouver, BC, for the fire assay fusion method and inductively coupled plasma (ICP), with the photon assay method performed at the ALS Geochemistry Analytical Lab facility in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS Geochemistry operates meeting all requirements of International Standards ISO/IEC 17025:2017 and ISO 9001:2015
Drill core samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, then a representative split was taken and pulverized to 85% passing 75μm. For the RUSH portion of all drill holes, gold was determined by the photon assay method (Au-PA01) of a 500-gram crush split sample providing a true bulk reading. The photon assay method utilizes high-energy X-rays that cause excitation of atomic nuclei, allowing enhanced analysis for gold.
For all drill holes (including the RUSH mineralized portion), gold was also determined by the fire-assay fusion method (Au-AA26) of a 50-gram sub-sample with atomic absorption spectroscopy (AAS). Samples that returned values >10 ppm gold from fire assay and AAS were determined by using fire assay and a gravimetric finish. Various metals, including silver, gold, copper, lead, and zinc, were analyzed by inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy (ME-ICP61), following multi-acid digestion. The elements copper, lead and zinc were determined by ore grade assay for samples that returned values >10,000 ppm by ICP analysis. Silver was determined by ore-grade assay for samples that returned>100 ppm.
All ALS Geochemistry sites operate under a single Global Geochemistry Quality Manual that complies with ISO/IEC 17025:2017. ALS Geochemistry follows the quality management and operational guidelines set out in the international standards ISO/IEC 17025 – "General Requirement for the Competence of Testing and Calibration Laboratories" and ISO 9001 – "Quality Management Systems".
The Company maintains a robust QA/QC program that includes the collection and analysis of duplicate samples and the insertion of blanks and standards (certified reference material).
Ian Cunningham-Dunlop, P.Eng., Executive Vice President for Onyx Gold Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.
Cautionary and Forward-Looking Statements
Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections, and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the potential significance of the latest results from the Argus North discovery are forward-looking statements that involve various risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Company's expectations include actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, results of future resource estimates, future metal prices, availability of capital, and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, defects in title, availability of personnel, materials, and equipment on a timely basis, accidents or equipment breakdowns, delays in receiving government approvals, unanticipated environmental impacts on operations and costs to remedy same, and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial outlook that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: Onyx Gold Corp.
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