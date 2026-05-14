Bioharvest Sciences Reports First Quarter 2026 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|Date:
|Thursday, May 14, 2026
|Time:
|8:00 a.m. Eastern Time
|Webcast:
The earnings conference call webcast will be broadcast live, and attendees are encouraged to register via the webcast link at least 10 minutes prior to the call to ensure participation.
A recording of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website within the Investor Relations/Events & Presentations section.
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
This press release includes the following non-IFRS measure - Adjusted EBITDA, which is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS and should not be considered as an alternative to net income as a measure of financial performance. Adjusted EBITDA represents operating profit (loss) before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization adjusted for stock-based compensation and fair value adjustment of convertible loan and or warrants, issuance of warrants as well as exchange rate impacts. The company believes this non-IFRS measure, when considered together with the corresponding IFRS measures, provides useful information to investors and management regarding financial and business trends relating to the company's results of operations. However, this non-IFRS measure has significant limitations in that it does not reflect all the costs and other items associated with the operation of the company's business as determined in accordance with IFRS. In addition, the company's non-IFRS measures may be calculated differently and are therefore not comparable to similar measures by other companies. Therefore, investors should consider non-IFRS measures in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance in accordance with IFRS. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net income, its corresponding IFRS measure, is shown below.
IFRS OPERATING LOSS TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION
| Unaudited
In USD thousands
For the three months period ended March 31,
|
|2026
|2025
|
|CDMO Services
|Products
|Elimination of inter-segment transactions
|Total
|CDMO Services
|Products
|Elimination of inter-segment transactions
|Total
|Operating (Loss)
|(1,283)
|(551)
|-
|(1,834)
|(1,270)
|(449)
|-
|(1,719)
|Depreciation and Amortization
|304
|124
|-
|428
|279
|120
|-
|399
|Share Based Payment
|75
|141
|-
|216
|38
|94
|-
|132
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS)
|(904)
|(286)
|-
|(1,190)
|(953)
|(235)
|-
|(1,188)(*)
(*) The Adjusted EBITDA figures for the three months ended March 31, 2025, as previously reported, included finance expenses of $220 thousand. These have been excluded from the restated comparative figures presented herein in order to align with the current period's methodology and to ensure comparability between periods. Management believes this presentation more accurately reflects the Company's underlying operational performance
About BioHarvest
BioHarvest (NASDAQ: BHST) (FSE: 8MV) is a leader in Botanical Synthesis, leveraging its patented technology platform to grow plant-based compounds, without the need to grow the underlying plant. BioHarvest is leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions within two major business verticals; as a contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) on behalf of customers seeking novel plant-based compounds, and as a creator of proprietary nutraceutical health and wellness products, which includes dietary supplements. To learn more, please visit .
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations, beliefs, and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. For the CDMO Services Business Unit, there is no assurance of additional future contracts, and readers are cautioned that increased revenue is not necessarily an increase in net income or profitability as costs will likely increase as well. There is no assurance that signed research agreements will proceed past a contracted stage, or that a developed molecule or compound will be commercialized or will generate royalties to the Company. Successful commercialization of any compound developed will be subject to consumer preferences, advertising budgets and other factors affecting market acceptance of new products which are uncertain and cannot be assured. For the Products Business Unit, launching new products is subject to risks and uncertainties including the risk that the market will not accept the product or that government approvals required for sale or import of the products will not be obtained. There is never an assurance that any product set will successfully disrupt established product categories, or that increased marketing spend will successfully expand demographic appeal or market share. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. Additional information is contained in the Company's SEC filings, available at .
BioHarvest Company Contact:
Dave Ryan, VP Investor Relations
(604) 622-1186
...
Investor Relations Contact:
Chuck Padala, Managing Director
LifeSci Advisors
...
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. and its subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
USD dollars in thousands
|
|Note
|As of March 31,
|As of December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|
|
|
|Current assets
|
|
|
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
|$ 19,167
|$ 23,025
|Bank deposits
|
|1,001
|-
|Trade accounts receivable
|
|2,120
|1,981
|Other accounts receivable
|
|1,061
|935
|Inventory
|
|4,971
|4,559
|Total current assets
|
|28,320
|30,500
|
|
|
|
|Non-current assets
|
|
|
|Restricted cash
|
|436
|433
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|8,550
|8,326
|Right-of-use assets, net
|
|8,252
|8,406
|Total non-current assets
|
|17,238
|17,165
|Total assets
|
|$ 45,558
|$ 47,665
|
|
|
|
|Liabilities
|
|
|
|Current liabilities
|
|
|
|Trade accounts payable
|
|$ 2,682
|$ 2,627
|Other accounts payable
|
|2,631
|2,173
|Deferred revenue
|
|474
|492
|Lease liabilities
|
|1,271
|1,405
|Loans
|3
|1,732
|149
|Liability for Agricultural Research Organization
|6
|457
|452
|Accrued liabilities
|
|331
|386
|Total current liabilities
|
|9,578
|7,684
|
|
|
|
|Non-current liabilities
|
|
|
|Lease liabilities
|
|10,251
|10,130
|Loans
|3
|786
|2,420
|Liability for Agricultural Research Organization
|6
|1,920
|1,983
|Total non-current liabilities
|
|12,957
|14,533
|
|
|
|
|Shareholders' equity
|
|
|
|Share capital and contributed surplus
|4
|133,217
|133,001
|Accumulated deficit
|
|(110,194)
|(107,553)
|Total Shareholders' equity
|
|23,023
|25,448
|
|
|
|
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
|$ 45,558
|$ 47,665
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. and its subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Other Comprehensive Loss
USD in thousands, except per share data
|
|
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|2026
|2025
|Revenues
|
|$ 8,507
|$ 7,860
|Cost of revenues
|
|(3,470)
|(3,265)
|Gross profit
|
|5,037
|4,595
|
|
|
|
|Operating expenses
|
|
|
|Research and development
|
|(1,394)
|(1,245)
|Sales and marketing
|
|(4,126)
|(3,681)
|General and administrative
|
|(1,351)
|(1,388)
|Total operating expenses
|
|(6,871)
|(6,314)
|
|
|
|
|Operating loss
|
|(1,834)
|(1,719)
|Finance income
|
|114
|-
|Finance expenses
|
|(875)
|(581)
|Net loss before tax
|
|(2,595)
|(2,300)
|Taxes on income
|
|(46)
|(38)
|Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|(2,641)
|$ (2,338)
|
|
|
|
|Basic and diluted loss per share
|
|(0.11)
|(0.13)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding
|
|22,667,365
|17,327,716
BioHarvest Sciences Inc. and its subsidiaries
Unaudited Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
USD in thousands
|
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|Net loss
|$ (2,641)
|$ (2,338)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|Depreciation and Amortization
|428
|399
|Interest over Liability for Agricultural Research Organization
|57
|70
|Finance expense (income), net
|552
|299
|Share based compensation
|216
|132
|Adjustments for changes in working capital:
|
|
|Change in Trade accounts receivable
|(139)
|(360)
|Change in Other accounts receivable
|(135)
|(59)
|Change in Inventory
|(412)
|(357)
|Changes in Trade accounts payable, Other accounts payable and Accrued liabilities
|712
|563
|Changes in deferred revenue
|(17)
|224
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(1,379)
|(1,427)
|
|
|
|Cash flow from investing activities:
|
|
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(593)
|(684)
|Deposit of restricted cash for bank guarantee, net of drawing
|-
|4
|Deposits placed in short-term bank deposits
|(1,000)
|-
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(1,593)
|(680)
|
|
|
|Cash flow from financing activities
|
|
|Repayments of lease liabilities
|(507)
|(221)
|Repayments of loans (principal and interest)
|(198)
|-
|Repayment of royalties' liability to the Agricultural Research Organization
|(105)
|-
|Proceeds from loans
|-
|3,343
|Payments of finder fees
|(30)
|-
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(840)
|3,122
|
|
|
|Exchange rate differences on cash and cash equivalents
|(46)
|(4)
|Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|(3,812)
|1,015
|Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period
|23,025
|2,390
|Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period
|$ 19,167
|$ 3,401
|
|
|
|Supplemental disclosure of significant non-cash transactions:
|
|
|Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities
|127
|-
|
|
|
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|Taxes paid
|-
|-
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
Source: BioHarvest Sciences Inc.
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