OTC Markets Group Welcomes Summit Royalties Ltd To OTCQX

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities, today announced Summit Royalties Ltd (TSX-V: SUM; OTCQX: SUMMF), a precious metals streaming and royalty company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Summit Royalties Ltd upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Summit Royalties Ltd begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol“SUMMF.” U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on .

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

About Summit Royalties Ltd

Summit Royalties Ltd is a precious metals streaming and royalty company. The Corporation's current portfolio is backstopped by cash flow production with additional royalties on development and exploration stage properties. Summit intends to become the fastest growing streaming and royalty company through future actionable and accretive acquisitions to increase production and cash flow growth.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Our data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of our public markets: OTCQX® Best Market, OTCQB® Venture Market, OTCID® Basic Market and Pink LimitedTM Market. Our OTC Link® Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading. Our innovative model offers companies more efficient access to the U.S. financial markets.

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