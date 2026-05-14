Reeve Benaron Identifies Three Shifts Redefining The Future Of Healthcare Access

Reeve Benaron, Founder and Co-CEO of Intrivo Diagnostics in Miami, Florida, outlines the data, diagnostic, and platform trends reshaping how healthcare is delivered at scale.

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Diagnostics Are Moving Beyond the Clinic

Florida, USA, 14th May 2026, ZEX PR WIRE - For most of the past century, healthcare diagnostics required a clinical setting, trained staff, and a patient willing to navigate an appointment system. That model is being disrupted by the convergence of portable testing technology, real-time data infrastructure, and software platforms designed to integrate results into operational and clinical workflows.

Reeve Benaron, who co-founded Intrivo Diagnostics in February 2020 and launched the ON/GO Test to Trace platform during the COVID-19 pandemic, has watched this shift accelerate. Organizations that once managed testing as a periodic, location-bound process are now capable of managing continuous diagnostic programs at scale. The infrastructure to do this exists. The question is whether healthcare institutions and operators are willing to rebuild their assumptions about where testing belongs in the care continuum.

Predictive Intelligence Is Moving From Promise to Practice

The phrase predictive intelligence has been used loosely in healthcare for years. The more significant development is that the underlying tools, machine learning applied to diagnostic data, have matured enough to support real operational decisions, not just retrospective analysis. When diagnostic results feed into adaptive systems rather than static records, clinicians and administrators gain the ability to act on patterns rather than incidents.

Benaron has noted that healthcare is beginning to behave more like a software platform in this respect. The shift is not primarily about any single technology. It is about the architecture connecting tests to decisions to outcomes. Companies building that architecture now are not just improving products. They are establishing the infrastructure others will eventually depend on.

The Platform Model Is the Durable Advantage

A recurring observation from Benaron's work across AUDIENCEX, the digital advertising company he co-founded in 2012, and Intrivo Diagnostics is that products have cycles and platforms have compounding value. In digital advertising, AUDIENCEX built an omnichannel model that created durable client relationships because it was infrastructure, not just a service. In health technology, the same logic applies. Diagnostic companies that build platforms, with data continuity, system integration, and decision-layer capabilities, will be positioned for long-term relevance. Those that build point solutions will face constant replacement pressure.

What These Trends Mean for Healthcare Organizations

Organizations that are still treating diagnostics as a cost center rather than a data asset are operating with an outdated framework. The trends converging in health technology, portable diagnostics, predictive systems, and platform infrastructure, are creating a new operational baseline. Healthcare organizations that understand this will be better positioned to deliver proactive, scalable care. Those that do not will find themselves managing reactive systems in an environment that increasingly rewards anticipation.

Start by auditing how your organization currently handles diagnostic data. If results are not integrated into a broader decision-making system, that is the first gap to address.

About Reeve Benaron

Reeve Benaron is the Founder and Co-CEO of Intrivo Diagnostics, a healthcare technology company based in Miami, Florida. He is also the Chairman of AUDIENCEX, a digital advertising company he co-founded in 2012, and a partner at AX Venture Partners. He has been a member of the Young Presidents Organization since 2012. More information is available at reeve-benaron.