Kerala Lottery Dhanalekshmi DL-52 Results: Who Won The Rs 1 Crore Jackpot? Results Are Out!
Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Lotteries Department has just announced the results for the Dhanalekshmi DL 52 lottery. The winning ticket for the ₹1 crore first prize is DO 183883.
The second prize winner will take home ₹30 lakh, while the third prize is ₹5 lakh. The draw was held at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
Here is the full list of winning numbers for the Dhanalekshmi DL 52 lottery:
First Prize: ₹1 Crore
DO 183883
Consolation Prize: ₹5,000
DN 183883, DP 183883, DR 183883, DS 183883, DT 183883, DU 183883, DV 183883, DW 183883, DX 183883, DY 183883, DZ 183883
Second Prize: ₹30 Lakh
DY 146031
Third Prize: ₹5 Lakh
DR 265833
Fourth Prize: ₹5,000
0173, 1798, 2039, 2858, 3451, 4054, 4165, 4528, 6386, 6513, 6542, 7502, 7516, 8317, 8593, 8933, 9336, 9485, 9991
Fifth Prize: ₹2,000
0400, 0781, 3217, 4428, 6949, 7791
Sixth Prize: ₹1,000
0032, 0331, 0596, 0857, 1206, 1228, 1328, 1527, 1976, 2083, 2342, 2668, 3701, 4756, 5638, 6308, 6684, 7104, 7106, 7325, 7903, 7957, 8021, 9484, 9987
Seventh Prize: ₹500
0503, 0528, 0634, 0767, 0828, 0878, 0885, 0891, 1042, 1091, 1519, 1525, 1551, 1603, 1860, 1979, 2192, 2259, 2394, 2697, 2787, 3272, 3340, 3437, 3477, 3692, 3731, 3793, 3822, 3896, 3924, 3973, 4206, 4299, 4302, 4684, 4735, 4971, 5079, 5290, 5408, 5425, 5484, 5530, 5635, 5773, 5899, 5928, 6183, 6352, 6844, 6917, 7073, 7336, 7384, 7419, 7429, 7471, 7600, 7760, 8082, 8377, 8515, 8630, 8749, 8769, 8913, 9099, 9214, 9479, 9515, 9539, 9595, 9671, 9826, 9894
Eighth Prize: ₹200
0223, 0424, 0457, 0622, 0666, 0858, 0943, 1012, 1019, 1050, 1177, 1186, 1246, 1293, 1304, 1367, 1407, 1871, 2040, 2109, 2367, 2400, 2414, 2418, 2421, 2427, 2430, 2501, 2578, 2590, 2643, 2718, 2755, 2990, 3021, 3037, 3210, 3649, 3778, 3779, 3813, 3881, 3914, 4179, 4198, 4229, 4293, 4295, 4379, 4398, 4424, 4536, 4556, 4585, 4972, 5123, 5261, 5324, 5719, 5741, 5744, 5824, 5905, 5918, 6174, 6276, 6351, 6696, 6837, 6884, 6942, 6971, 6998, 7083, 7203, 7251, 7255, 7402, 7784, 7812, 7922, 8015, 8220, 8243, 8245, 8615, 8679, 8693, 8811, 9190, 9232, 9434, 9514, 9698, 9923, 9954
Ninth Prize: ₹100
0050, 0111, 0297, 0347, 0383, 0385, 0518, 0643, 0722, 0792, 0916, 1008, 1045, 1076, 1089, 1187, 1261, 1455, 1565, 1600, 1617, 1631, 1689, 1940, 1968, 2055, 2069, 2092, 2237, 2471, 2538, 2541, 2587, 2589, 2625, 2672, 2728, 2799, 2843, 2857, 2865, 2883, 2906, 3010, 3119, 3171, 3224, 3250, 3283, 3540, 3749, 3785, 3811, 3830, 3846, 3888, 3909, 3937, 3963, 3967, 4042, 4445, 4452, 4496, 4637, 4676, 4750, 4892, 4953, 5137, 5157, 5199, 5211, 5228, 5264, 5375, 5380, 5411, 5513, 5523, 5526, 5579, 5695, 5767, 5786, 5911, 5921, 6040, 6568, 6609, 6623, 6632, 6674, 6740, 6862, 6959, 7057, 7116, 7204, 7211, 7234, 7288, 7315, 7322, 7396, 7464, 7469, 7642, 7681, 7882, 8104, 8106, 8155, 8304, 8372, 8408, 8553, 8584, 8643, 8668, 8689, 8740, 8745, 8870, 8997, 9007, 9117, 9143, 9348, 9385, 9465, 9531, 9593, 9628, 9666, 9720, 9761, 9801
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