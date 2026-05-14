Magna Mining Announces Details Of First Quarter 2026 Results Conference Call And Webcast
To register for the conference call, please use the following link to obtain a Dial-in Number and PIN:
To attend the webcast in listen-only mode, please use the following link:
In addition, the Company reminds investors that the Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders will take place on June 18, 2026 at 10:00am EDT.
About Magna Mining Inc.
Magna Mining Inc. is a producing mining company with a strong portfolio of copper, nickel, and precious metals assets located in the world-class Sudbury mining district of Ontario, Canada. The Company's primary asset is the McCreedy West Mine, currently in production, supported by a pipeline of highly prospective past-producing properties including Levack, Crean Hill, Podolsky, and Shakespeare.
Magna Mining is strategically positioned to unlock long-term shareholder value through continued production, exploration upside, and near-term development opportunities across its asset base.
Additional corporate and project information is available at and through the Company's public filings on the SEDAR+ website at .
For further information, please contact:
Jason Jessup
Chief Executive Officer
or
Paul Fowler, CFA
Executive Vice President
705-482-9667
Email: ...
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