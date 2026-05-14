Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Called KC Venugopal Congress Takes Big Decision Politics #Shorts

Congress General Secretary (Org) KC Venugopal reveals how Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi discussed the situation, called him for his opinion, and the party finally took a collective decision. Venugopal thanks MLAs, workers & leaders for their support and declares full unity behind the party's decision.

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