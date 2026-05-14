Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Called KC Venugopal Congress Takes Big Decision Politics #Shorts


2026-05-14 06:46:56
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Congress General Secretary (Org) KC Venugopal reveals how Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi discussed the situation, called him for his opinion, and the party finally took a collective decision. Venugopal thanks MLAs, workers & leaders for their support and declares full unity behind the party's decision.

MENAFN14052026007385015968ID1111114469



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search