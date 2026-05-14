Kerala Snake Horror: Serpent Falls On Sleeping Girl In Shocking Incident

In Kollam, a family is living in constant fear because their house has been taken over by snakes. We're talking about snakes of all shapes and sizes, everywhere you look. Under the bed, between the doors, and even inside the blankets, they keep finding venomous snakes. The ground beneath their house is apparently full of snake burrows.

This is happening at a house in Pathanapuram. The family members, Revathy and Renuka, are at their wit's end. Their father, Rajesh, who lives with them at Rajesh Bhavan in Pidavoor Moolankode, can't work due to health problems. They don't know what to do or where to go. The family says they have complained to the authorities many times, but nothing has come of it.

Snake fell from the roof

The situation got really bad about two weeks ago. A snake fell from the roof rafters right on top of Revathy while she was sleeping. It was chasing a rat and fell down with its prey, biting Revathy in the process. She was treated at Punalur Taluk Hospital and only returned home a few days ago. But the horror didn't end there. The very same evening, they spotted another highly venomous snake near the house, which then slithered into an under-construction part of the building. Since then, they have seen snakes in various parts of their property.

As if the snakes weren't enough, the recent heavy rains have become a double blow for the family. The roof of their house was completely blown away by strong winds in the recent downpour. Their house is already in a state of collapse and the only real solution is to tear it down and rebuild. Government officials and local politicians have visited and inspected the house, but a permanent solution is still nowhere in sight.