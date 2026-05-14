'Right Choice': Digvijaya Singh Endorses Satheesan As Kerala Legislative Party Leader

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Senior Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Digvijaya Singh has extended his warm congratulations to V.D. Satheesan following his appointment as the leader of the Congress Legislature Party and the next Chief Minister of Kerala.

Singh shared his thoughts and a photograph of Shatheesan with Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on his X handle.

In his message, Singh emphasised that the selection of Satheesan marks a significant and positive step for the party leadership.

Singh described Satheesan as a grassroots leader, highlighting his deep connection with the fundamental levels of the political organisation and the general public.

Singh said Satheesan possesses a strong base of support among specific demographics, particularly noting that he enjoys the confidence and backing of the weaker sections of society and minority communities.

"He is a grass-root leader who enjoys the support of the Weaker Sections and Minorities. Thank you ⁦@kharge⁩ ji and Rahul ji for the Right Choice," Singh wrote on X.

After days of speculations and high-voltage lobbying from Thiruvananthapuram to Delhi, the Congress high command finally picked V.D. Satheesan as Kerala's 13th Chief Minister on Thursday. The announcement was made in Delhi by Congress top leaders Deepadas Munshi, Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken.

Born in Kochi district and turning 62 later this month, Satheesan built his political identity not through backroom factional arithmetic but through relentless Assembly performances and organisational work.

A lawyer by profession, he entered the Assembly from Paravur in 2001 and soon earned a reputation as one of the Congress party's sharpest debaters.

Satheesan, after he was chosen for the top job in Kerala, addressed the media and sought to project unity within the party.“The Congress has given me a huge responsibility, and I am deeply thankful to Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi,” Satheesan said.