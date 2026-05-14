Quote Of The Day: Virat Kohli On Pressure - 'There's A Reason Why People Say Pressure Is A Privilege'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Modern sport often celebrates talent, but very few athletes sustain excellence long enough to redefine pressure itself. Virat Kohli belongs to that category. Born in Delhi in 1988, Kohli rose through India's under-19 cricket system before becoming one of the defining batters of his generation. Over the years, the former India captain and long-time Royal Challengers Bengaluru star has built a reputation around chase mastery, elite fitness standards, relentless competitiveness and remarkable consistency across formats.

Kohli's IPL profile credits him with 85 international centuries and the record for the most ODI centuries in cricket history. He was also part of India's victorious squads in the 2011 ODI World Cup, the 2013 Champions Trophy and the 2024 T20 World Cup. Even in IPL 2026, Kohli once again demonstrated his ability to thrive in demanding moments with an unbeaten 105 off 60 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, guiding RCB to a six-wicket victory while chasing 193.

After the innings, Kohli reflected on the idea of performing under expectations and scrutiny.

People also ask

AI powered insights from this story

.5 QUESTIONS1What does Virat Kohli mean by 'pressure is a privilege'?⌵

Virat Kohli suggests that 'good pressure' can be a catalyst for improvement, pushing individuals to elevate their game and performance standards. He believes that when managed properly, pressure sharpens preparation and concentration, leading to better execution.

2How can the mindset of 'pressure is a privilege' be applied in real life?⌵

To apply this mindset, define what is at stake, prepare thoroughly before high-pressure moments, and focus on the next actionable step. Developing repeatable routines and honestly reviewing past high-pressure situations can also help in improving performance under scrutiny.

3Why is Virat Kohli's quote about pressure still relevant today?⌵

Kohli's quote remains relevant because pressure is unavoidable in ambitious careers, and the key differentiator is how individuals respond to it. It shifts the conversation from fear to growth, highlighting that difficult moments are often where success is built.

4How does Virat Kohli handle nervousness in high-pressure situations?⌵

Kohli admits to feeling nervous but manages it by staying calm, playing risk-free cricket, finding gaps, and staying in the present moment. He focuses on his natural game and avoids extravagant shots, which helps him back his abilities.

5What is the connection between Virat Kohli's quote and Tim Cook's 'Life is fragile'?⌵

Both quotes, despite coming from different contexts, emphasize making the most of opportunities and time. Kohli's quote focuses on leveraging pressure for growth, while Cook's reminds us of life's fragility, collectively urging individuals to perform at their best when the moment matters.

“There's a reason why people say pressure is a privilege. Good pressure always makes you improve your game. You go a level up, you keep improving your game.”

What the quote implies

Kohli's statement reframes pressure as proof that the moment matters. In most professional environments, pressure arrives only when stakes are high - a business launch, quarterly target, investor review, newsroom deadline, leadership presentation or critical client pitch. His argument is that pressure is not automatically destructive. When managed properly, it sharpens preparation, improves concentration and raises execution standards.

| Quote of the Day by Bill Clinton: 'There is nothing wrong with America...'

The phrase“good pressure” is particularly important. Not all pressure is productive. Chaotic pressure, unclear leadership and unrealistic demands can weaken teams. But purposeful pressure - where expectations are clear and preparation is strong - can push people to perform beyond their usual level.

For leaders, the quote offers an operational lesson rather than just motivation. Pressure should not be used to create fear. It should create focus. Teams perform better when they understand why the work matters, what success looks like and how to respond under scrutiny.

Kohli's innings against KKR became a live example of that mindset. Chasing a challenging total in a high-pressure IPL contest, he remained composed, paced the innings carefully and accelerated when required. According to Economic Times, the century also made him the first Indian cricketer to cross 14,000 T20 runs.

The quote resonates beyond cricket because modern workplaces increasingly resemble high-pressure environments. Professionals today face AI disruption, shrinking attention spans, tighter revenue expectations, constant performance tracking and rapidly changing consumer behaviour. Kohli's lesson is useful because it does not glorify stress. Instead, it explains how meaningful pressure can improve performance when preparation supports it.

| Quote of the day by Franz Kafka: 'Start with what is right rather than.....'

Another cricketing legend, Sachin Tendulkar, once offered a complementary perspective:

“The key to handling pressure situations is to keep yourself steady, follow your instincts and think clearly.”

Together, the two quotes form a broader leadership framework. Kohli explains why pressure can elevate people; Tendulkar explains how to survive it. Without clarity and composure, pressure becomes noise. With preparation and discipline, it becomes fuel for growth.

Define what is actually at stake before a high-pressure moment. Clarity reduces unnecessary panic. Prepare before the event arrives - build checklists, rehearse presentations and anticipate risks. Focus on the next actionable step instead of becoming overwhelmed by the final outcome. Stay present during scrutiny and avoid overthinking future consequences. Develop repeatable routines before important meetings, launches or deadlines. Review high-pressure moments honestly to understand what improved performance and what triggered mistakes.

How to apply this mindset in real lifeWhy this quote still matters today

Pressure is unavoidable in ambitious careers. The real differentiator is not whether pressure exists, but how people respond to it. Kohli's quote resonates because it shifts the conversation from fear to growth. It argues that difficult moments are not interruptions to success - they are often the environment where success is built.

| Quote of the Day by English author Chris Bradford: 'Anyone can give up...'

A quote often attributed to George Washington captures the same philosophy:

“The harder the conflict, the greater the triumph.”

Whether on a cricket field, inside a newsroom or across corporate boardrooms, pressure ultimately reveals preparation. The people who improve consistently are rarely those who avoid difficult situations. They are the ones who learn how to perform better inside them.