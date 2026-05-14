Kazakhstan Calls On Turkish Companies To Join TITR Cargo Projects
Tokayev made the remarks during the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Astana.
The Kazakh president noted that amid the current geopolitical situation, the strategic importance of the transport and logistics sector is steadily increasing. Tokayev also highlighted the growing interest of other countries in the TITR.
It was further noted that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to cooperation in the aviation sector. TAV Airports Holding plans to develop Almaty International Airport into a logistics hub for Central Asia, and the country is ready to provide comprehensive support for the project.--
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