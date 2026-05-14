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Kazakhstan Calls On Turkish Companies To Join TITR Cargo Projects

Kazakhstan Calls On Turkish Companies To Join TITR Cargo Projects


2026-05-14 06:04:07
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, May 14. President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev called on Turkish companies to actively participate in projects aimed at increasing cargo transportation through the ports of Port of Kuryk and Port of Aktau within the framework of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), Trend reports via the press service of the Kazakh president.

Tokayev made the remarks during the sixth meeting of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council held in Astana.

The Kazakh president noted that amid the current geopolitical situation, the strategic importance of the transport and logistics sector is steadily increasing. Tokayev also highlighted the growing interest of other countries in the TITR.

It was further noted that Kazakhstan attaches special importance to cooperation in the aviation sector. TAV Airports Holding plans to develop Almaty International Airport into a logistics hub for Central Asia, and the country is ready to provide comprehensive support for the project.

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Trend News Agency

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