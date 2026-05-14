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OET GCC Expands Trainer Network With Certified OET Specialists To Meet Surging Gulf Demand
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) OET GCC, a leading OET preparation programme for healthcare professionals targeting careers in the Gulf Cooperation Council region, today announced a significant expansion of its trainer network through the onboarding of additional certified OET specialists. The move comes in direct response to rapidly growing enrolment numbers from nurses, pharmacists, dentists, and other allied health professionals seeking to qualify for positions across all six GCC countries.
The expanded trainer network brings new live virtual classroom capacity to the OET GCC programme, ensuring that candidates across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman can access scheduled sessions without delays or waitlists. Each newly onboarded trainer holds recognised OET certification and brings direct experience preparing candidates for the specific language and communication demands of Gulf-based healthcare environments. This rigorous selection process ensures that every learner receives consistent, high-quality instruction regardless of their time zone or preferred session slot.
The decision to scale the training team reflects OET GCC's commitment to maintaining small group sizes and personalised coaching even as overall demand increases. Healthcare professionals who have completed the programme consistently highlight the quality of trainer interaction as a key factor in their OET success. By preserving this standard while increasing capacity, OET GCC aims to reduce average wait times from enrolment to first live session significantly.
Gulf healthcare recruitment has accelerated considerably in recent months, driven by ambitious hospital expansion projects and government-mandated nationalisation targets that have simultaneously increased the need for internationally recruited professionals.
As regulators across the GCC continue to mandate OET as the preferred English language benchmark for licensing, the number of candidates requiring structured preparation has grown at a rate that OET GCC's expanded team is now positioned to meet. Healthcare professionals interested in beginning their OET preparation journey are encouraged to visit oetgcc to secure a place in an upcoming cohort.
The expanded trainer network brings new live virtual classroom capacity to the OET GCC programme, ensuring that candidates across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman can access scheduled sessions without delays or waitlists. Each newly onboarded trainer holds recognised OET certification and brings direct experience preparing candidates for the specific language and communication demands of Gulf-based healthcare environments. This rigorous selection process ensures that every learner receives consistent, high-quality instruction regardless of their time zone or preferred session slot.
The decision to scale the training team reflects OET GCC's commitment to maintaining small group sizes and personalised coaching even as overall demand increases. Healthcare professionals who have completed the programme consistently highlight the quality of trainer interaction as a key factor in their OET success. By preserving this standard while increasing capacity, OET GCC aims to reduce average wait times from enrolment to first live session significantly.
Gulf healthcare recruitment has accelerated considerably in recent months, driven by ambitious hospital expansion projects and government-mandated nationalisation targets that have simultaneously increased the need for internationally recruited professionals.
As regulators across the GCC continue to mandate OET as the preferred English language benchmark for licensing, the number of candidates requiring structured preparation has grown at a rate that OET GCC's expanded team is now positioned to meet. Healthcare professionals interested in beginning their OET preparation journey are encouraged to visit oetgcc to secure a place in an upcoming cohort.
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