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XLRI's CXO Leadership Programme Draws Majority Participation From Executives With 22+ Years Of Experience
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, 14 May 2026: More than half of the executives who have enrolled in XLRI Jamshedpur's Senior Executive Development Programme in Transformational Leadership for CXOs bring over 22 years of professional experience to the classroom. The figure, drawn from eight cohorts representing more than 300 participants, highlights a growing need among senior leaders for structured leadership development that goes beyond functional expertise.
Applications for Batch 09 of the programme, scheduled to begin on 30 May 2026, are currently open through Jaro Education, the programme's enrolment partner. The 8-month programme combines weekly live online sessions with two residential immersions at the XLRI Jamshedpur campus.
Who is attending
Participants across past batches have come from information technology (32.5%), automotive (12.5%), banking and financial services, pharmaceuticals, insurance, energy and petrochemicals, telecommunications, and real estate. Roles represented include Founder & CEO, Senior Vice President, Chief Technical Architect, Head of Human Resources, and General Manager.
On educational background, 33.3% of participants are graduates, 29.4% hold engineering degrees, 16.9% are postgraduates, and 16.7?rry MBA qualifications. Doctoral, chartered accountancy, law, and medical graduates are also represented across cohorts.
Programme design
The 8-month programme is delivered through weekly live online sessions on Sundays, supplemented by two residential immersions on the XLRI Jamshedpur campus. Assessment rests on reflective journals, individual assignments, and peer group projects, with a minimum attendance threshold of 70% required for certification.
The curriculum is structured around five areas:
● Mindful leadership - attention, emotional regulation, self-compassion, and identity as a leader
● Leading self and others - growth mindset, transformational leadership, and executive presence
● Psychological resilience and organisational influence - stress management, coaching, and stakeholder communication
● Cultural and ethical anchors - leadership frameworks drawn from Indian philosophy
● On-campus valedictory - developmental networks and appreciative inquiry
The programme is facilitated by Dr Manish Singhal, Professor at XLRI – Xavier School of Management, who holds a BE (Mechanical), PGDM (Finance), and Fellow (PhD) from IIM Calcutta.
The institutional rationale
XLRI frames the programme around a structural gap in how senior executives develop. Organisations have grown increasingly dependent on leaders who can manage ambiguity, drive culture, and absorb complexity, yet most executive education continues to address functional or technical skill gaps rather than the behavioural and psychological dimensions of leadership at the top.
The institute distinguishes between leaders who operate from inherited assumptions and those trained to examine and revise them. The curriculum draws on applied neuroscience, behavioural science, and mindfulness alongside traditional leadership pedagogy.
Institution credentials
XLRI Jamshedpur was established in 1949. It is ranked 10th among Indian management institutions by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2025, and 83rd globally by the Financial Times. The institution holds AACSB and AMBA accreditations and reports a 100% placement record for its flagship programmes.
Applications for Batch 09 of the programme, scheduled to begin on 30 May 2026, are currently open through Jaro Education, the programme's enrolment partner. The 8-month programme combines weekly live online sessions with two residential immersions at the XLRI Jamshedpur campus.
Who is attending
Participants across past batches have come from information technology (32.5%), automotive (12.5%), banking and financial services, pharmaceuticals, insurance, energy and petrochemicals, telecommunications, and real estate. Roles represented include Founder & CEO, Senior Vice President, Chief Technical Architect, Head of Human Resources, and General Manager.
On educational background, 33.3% of participants are graduates, 29.4% hold engineering degrees, 16.9% are postgraduates, and 16.7?rry MBA qualifications. Doctoral, chartered accountancy, law, and medical graduates are also represented across cohorts.
Programme design
The 8-month programme is delivered through weekly live online sessions on Sundays, supplemented by two residential immersions on the XLRI Jamshedpur campus. Assessment rests on reflective journals, individual assignments, and peer group projects, with a minimum attendance threshold of 70% required for certification.
The curriculum is structured around five areas:
● Mindful leadership - attention, emotional regulation, self-compassion, and identity as a leader
● Leading self and others - growth mindset, transformational leadership, and executive presence
● Psychological resilience and organisational influence - stress management, coaching, and stakeholder communication
● Cultural and ethical anchors - leadership frameworks drawn from Indian philosophy
● On-campus valedictory - developmental networks and appreciative inquiry
The programme is facilitated by Dr Manish Singhal, Professor at XLRI – Xavier School of Management, who holds a BE (Mechanical), PGDM (Finance), and Fellow (PhD) from IIM Calcutta.
The institutional rationale
XLRI frames the programme around a structural gap in how senior executives develop. Organisations have grown increasingly dependent on leaders who can manage ambiguity, drive culture, and absorb complexity, yet most executive education continues to address functional or technical skill gaps rather than the behavioural and psychological dimensions of leadership at the top.
The institute distinguishes between leaders who operate from inherited assumptions and those trained to examine and revise them. The curriculum draws on applied neuroscience, behavioural science, and mindfulness alongside traditional leadership pedagogy.
Institution credentials
XLRI Jamshedpur was established in 1949. It is ranked 10th among Indian management institutions by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2025, and 83rd globally by the Financial Times. The institution holds AACSB and AMBA accreditations and reports a 100% placement record for its flagship programmes.
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