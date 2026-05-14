Rajnath Singh, Bhajanlal Sharma Share Vehicle In Rajasthan's Nagaur

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 14 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent appeal for conserving petrol, diesel, and energy resources is finding resonance on the ground. A striking example was witnessed on Thursday in Merta in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, where Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma travelled together in a single vehicle from the helipad to the event venue, symbolically promoting resource conservation.

Usually, VVIP visits involve elaborate security arrangements with convoys comprising 15 to 20 vehicles. However, during the Merta visit, the convoy was deliberately kept compact in keeping with the Prime Minister's message on minimising fuel consumption and promoting simplicity.

The entire convoy reportedly consisted of just six vehicles. Political observers also noted that PM Modi himself had set the tone a day earlier by opting for a minimal convoy of only two vehicles.

Rajnath Singh and Bhajanlal Sharma landed at the Dangawas helipad in Merta around 12:15 p.m. From there, both leaders boarded the same vehicle and first visited the famous Charbhuja Nath Temple, where they offered prayers and sought blessings. The leaders later unveiled a grand statue of Rao Duda, the founder of Merta.

Addressing the gathering, Rajnath Singh paid tribute to Rao Duda's legacy of bravery, devotion, and service to society. After concluding the Merta programme, both leaders proceeded to Jodhpur for another public event.

CM Sharma later wrote on X, "Today, I had the privilege of unveiling the grand statue of 'Rao Duda Ji Medtiya', the protector of folk culture, in Medta, Nagaur, alongside the Hon'ble Union Defence Minister Shri @rajnathsingh ji. At the same time, I also had the opportunity to view the magnificent panorama of Bhakt Shiromani Meera Bai ji, the unparalleled devotee of Lord Krishna and the immortal glory of the saintly tradition. This sacred land of Medta is a living symbol of our cultural heritage, folk faith, and glorious history, which will continue to inspire future generations with patriotism, spirituality, and culture."

As per the official itinerary, a statue of former Vice President Bhairon Singh Shekhawat was scheduled to be unveiled near Ratanada Circle.

The“carpooling” by two senior leaders and the unusually small convoy quickly became a topic of discussion in political circles. Many observers viewed the gesture as a symbolic attempt to encourage fuel conservation, administrative simplicity, and responsible use of public resources.