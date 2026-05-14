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Alibaba Profits Drop 84 Percent as AI, Cloud Spending Surge
(MENAFN) Chinese technology heavyweight Alibaba posted a dramatic 84% year-on-year collapse in core profitability during the March quarter, as the company poured capital into artificial intelligence infrastructure, cloud expansion and rapid-delivery services, the group disclosed Wednesday.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization — known as EBITA and widely regarded as the cleaner gauge of underlying performance — plummeted to 5.1 billion Chinese yuan, equivalent to $750.9 million, over the three-month period.
The earnings squeeze reflects a deliberate and accelerating push by Alibaba into semiconductors, data centers and its proprietary Qwen family of AI models, alongside an aggressive build-out of its quick-commerce arm, which specializes in rapid last-mile delivery. That spending wave bore down hardest on the company's core China e-commerce unit, where adjusted EBITA contracted 40% from the same period a year earlier.
Within that division, customer management revenue — the group's single largest income stream — inched up just 1%, while overall China e-commerce revenue grew a more respectable 6%. Quick-commerce revenue, by contrast, surged 57% year-on-year, a figure that lays bare the ferocious competition now gripping China's e-commerce landscape.
The one unambiguous standout in Wednesday's results was Alibaba's cloud division. Revenue there jumped 38% year-on-year to $6.1 billion in the March quarter, a pace that actually quickened compared with the prior period, while adjusted EBITA for the segment soared 57%.
Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu struck an assured tone on the earnings front, saying Alibaba's strategic investments continued to support long-term business growth, and noting that AI-related product revenue posted triple-digit growth for the 11th consecutive quarter. The company disclosed that AI-related revenue reached $1.32 billion.
CEO Eddie Wu was equally bullish on the trajectory ahead, stating that demand for AI remained strong and that returns on the company's investments over the next three to five years were "extremely clear."
Wu also signaled that capital commitments could escalate further, saying Alibaba may need to spend more on computing capacity over the next five years than its previously announced three-year capital expenditure plan of $55.9 billion, though some computing power could be rented and recorded as operating expenses rather than capital expenditure.
He added that Alibaba expects annualized recurring revenue from its AI model and application services to exceed $1.47 billion in the June quarter and reach $4.4 billion by year-end.
The company also drew attention to its in-house chip development program, asserting that self-developed AI chips give Alibaba greater control over its computing supply chain amid constrained global availability — a capability that carries growing strategic weight as access to advanced semiconductors tightens worldwide.
Market reaction was volatile. Alibaba's US-listed shares initially climbed in premarket trading Wednesday before reversing course, shedding as much as 4% before partially recovering those losses.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes and amortization — known as EBITA and widely regarded as the cleaner gauge of underlying performance — plummeted to 5.1 billion Chinese yuan, equivalent to $750.9 million, over the three-month period.
The earnings squeeze reflects a deliberate and accelerating push by Alibaba into semiconductors, data centers and its proprietary Qwen family of AI models, alongside an aggressive build-out of its quick-commerce arm, which specializes in rapid last-mile delivery. That spending wave bore down hardest on the company's core China e-commerce unit, where adjusted EBITA contracted 40% from the same period a year earlier.
Within that division, customer management revenue — the group's single largest income stream — inched up just 1%, while overall China e-commerce revenue grew a more respectable 6%. Quick-commerce revenue, by contrast, surged 57% year-on-year, a figure that lays bare the ferocious competition now gripping China's e-commerce landscape.
The one unambiguous standout in Wednesday's results was Alibaba's cloud division. Revenue there jumped 38% year-on-year to $6.1 billion in the March quarter, a pace that actually quickened compared with the prior period, while adjusted EBITA for the segment soared 57%.
Chief Financial Officer Toby Xu struck an assured tone on the earnings front, saying Alibaba's strategic investments continued to support long-term business growth, and noting that AI-related product revenue posted triple-digit growth for the 11th consecutive quarter. The company disclosed that AI-related revenue reached $1.32 billion.
CEO Eddie Wu was equally bullish on the trajectory ahead, stating that demand for AI remained strong and that returns on the company's investments over the next three to five years were "extremely clear."
Wu also signaled that capital commitments could escalate further, saying Alibaba may need to spend more on computing capacity over the next five years than its previously announced three-year capital expenditure plan of $55.9 billion, though some computing power could be rented and recorded as operating expenses rather than capital expenditure.
He added that Alibaba expects annualized recurring revenue from its AI model and application services to exceed $1.47 billion in the June quarter and reach $4.4 billion by year-end.
The company also drew attention to its in-house chip development program, asserting that self-developed AI chips give Alibaba greater control over its computing supply chain amid constrained global availability — a capability that carries growing strategic weight as access to advanced semiconductors tightens worldwide.
Market reaction was volatile. Alibaba's US-listed shares initially climbed in premarket trading Wednesday before reversing course, shedding as much as 4% before partially recovering those losses.
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