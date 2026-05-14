Shell Plc - Report On Payments To Governments For The Year 2025
|Summary Report (in USD)
|Countries:
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Europe
|Albania
|–
|–
|–
|–
|228,097
|–
|228,097
|Bulgaria
|–
|–
|–
|658,383
|145,695
|–
|804,078
|Germany
|–
|77,755,904
|–
|–
|–
|–
|77,755,904
|Italy
|–
|3,351,499
|74,686,060
|–
|66,336,536
|–
|144,374,094
|Norway
|2,120,072,656
|1,649,751,614
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,769,824,270
|United Kingdom
|–
|110,374,110
|–
|–
|11,857,193
|–
|122,231,303
|Asia
|Brunei
|3,313,159
|40,519,441
|7,202,519
|–
|–
|–
|51,035,119
|China
|–
|18,523,634
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18,523,634
|India
|–
|-14,562,223
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,562,223
|Kazakhstan
|–
|256,637,895
|–
|–
|–
|–
|256,637,895
|Malaysia
|1,691,805,666
|285,593,040
|405,405,924
|–
|–
|–
|2,382,804,630
|Middle East
|Oman
|576,872,405
|3,412,390,365
|900,000
|3,990,162,769
|Qatar
|1,479,379,939
|1,401,933,995
|–
|–
|31,476,961
|–
|2,912,790,895
|Oceania
|Australia
|–
|1,445,905,137
|358,637,902
|–
|13,413,472
|461,434
|1,818,417,944
|Africa
|Egypt
|–
|155,405,582
|–
|6,042,288
|–
|–
|161,447,870
|Nigeria
|1,237,467,592
|236,994,532
|454,028,549
|–
|87,895,758
|–
|2,016,386,431
|Sao Tome and Principe
|–
|–
|–
|–
|200,000
|–
|200,000
|Tanzania
|–
|–
|–
|–
|142,811
|–
|142,811
|Tunisia
|–
|3,083,119
|1,785,824
|–
|–
|–
|4,868,943
|North America
|Canada
|–
|109,370,682
|4,882,029
|–
|1,542,623
|–
|115,795,334
|Mexico
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-137,827
|–
|-137,827
|United States of America
|–
|-23,901,400
|1,120,356,065
|–
|20,817,759
|860,822
|1,118,133,246
|South America
|Argentina
|34,615,936
|1,880,988
|136,470,329
|–
|335,780
|–
|173,303,033
|Brazil
|459,707,687
|865,744,450
|1,203,877,226
|338,891,043
|1,385,827,494
|–
|4,254,047,901
|Colombia
|–
|–
|–
|–
|488,120
|–
|488,120
|Trinidad and Tobago
|433,047,898
|784,943
|631,618
|15,000,000
|11,750,134
|–
|461,214,593
|Grand Total
|8,036,282,937
|10,037,537,308
|3,767,964,045
|360,591,715
|1,633,220,604
|1,322,256
|23,836,918,866
Albania
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|DEGA E THESARIT BERAT
|–
|–
|–
|–
|228,097
|–
|228,097
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|228,097
|–
|228,097
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|ALBANIA OPERATED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|228,097
|–
|228,097
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|228,097
|–
|228,097
Bulgaria
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY BULGARIA
|–
|–
|–
|658,383
|145,695
|–
|804,078
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|658,383
|145,695
|–
|804,078
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|KHAN TERVEL
|–
|–
|–
|658,383
|145,695
|–
|804,078
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|658,383
|145,695
|–
|804,078
Germany
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|FEDERAL CENTRAL TAX OFFICE
|–
|73,722,167
|–
|–
|–
|–
|73,722,167
|MUNICIPALITY OF COLOGNE
|–
|-564,461
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-564,461
|MUNICIPALITY OF WESSELING
|–
|-836,944
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-836,944
|TAX AUTHORITY HAMBURG
|–
|5,435,141
|–
|–
|–
|–
|5,435,141
|Total
|–
|77,755,904
|–
|–
|–
|–
|77,755,904
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payments
|DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH
|–
|77,755,904
|–
|–
|–
|–
|77,755,904
|Total
|–
|77,755,904
|–
|–
|–
|–
|77,755,904
Italy
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|822,781
|–
|–
|–
|822,781
|CORLETO PERTICARA MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|2,310,677
|–
|–
|–
|2,310,677
|ENI SPA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|435,200
|–
|435,200
|GORGOGLIONE MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|355,489
|–
|–
|–
|355,489
|GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|470,161
|–
|–
|–
|470,161
|MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|352,620
|–
|–
|–
|352,620
|MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|117,540
|–
|–
|–
|117,540
|MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|117,540
|–
|–
|–
|117,540
|REGIONE BASILICATA
|–
|–
|44,567,378
|–
|61,369,377
|–
|105,936,754
|TESORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO
|–
|3,351,499
|22,310,135
|–
|808,495
|–
|26,470,129
|VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY
|–
|–
|3,261,739
|–
|3,723,464
|–
|6,985,203
|Total
|–
|3,351,499
|74,686,060
|–
|66,336,536
|–
|144,374,094
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|UPSTREAM ASSETS
|–
|3,351,499
|74,686,060
|–
|66,336,536
|–
|144,374,094
|Total
|–
|3,351,499
|74,686,060
|–
|66,336,536
|–
|144,374,094
Norway
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|EQUINOR ASA
|869,052,105 [A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|869,052,105
|PETORO AS
|1,251,020,551 [B]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,251,020,551
|SKATTEETATEN
|–
|1,649,751,614
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,649,751,614
|Total
|2,120,072,656
|1,649,751,614
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,769,824,270
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|ORMEN LANGE
|2,120,072,656 [C]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,120,072,656
|Entity level payments
|A/S NORSKE SHELL
|–
|1,649,751,614
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,649,751,614
|Total
|2,120,072,656
|1,649,751,614
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,769,824,270
United Kingdom
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS
|–
|110,374,110
|–
|–
|–
|–
|110,374,110
|NORTH SEA TRANSITION AUTHORITY
|–
|–
|–
|–
|11,650,563
|–
|11,650,563
|THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND
|–
|–
|–
|–
|206,630
|–
|206,630
|Total
|–
|110,374,110
|–
|–
|11,857,193
|–
|122,231,303
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS
|–
|-51,981,053
|–
|–
|632,416
|–
|-51,348,637
|EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,688,819
|–
|1,688,819
|OFFSHORE OPERATED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,457,930
|–
|2,457,930
|ONEGAS WEST
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,769,338
|–
|2,769,338
|WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|983,512
|–
|983,512
|Entity level payments
|SHELL U.K. LIMITED
|–
|162,355,163
|–
|–
|3,325,177
|–
|165,680,340
|Total
|–
|110,374,110
|–
|–
|11,857,193
|–
|122,231,303
Brunei
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY
|–
|40,519,441
|–
|–
|–
|–
|40,519,441
|PETROLEUM AUTHORITY OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM
|3,313,159
|–
|7,202,519
|–
|–
|–
|10,515,678
|Total
|3,313,159
|40,519,441
|7,202,519
|–
|–
|–
|51,035,119
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payments
|SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO B.V.
|–
|35,956,751
|–
|–
|–
|–
|35,956,751
|SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BRUNEI B.V.
|3,313,159
|4,562,690
|7,202,519
|–
|–
|–
|15,078,368
|Total
|3,313,159
|40,519,441
|7,202,519
|–
|–
|–
|51,035,119
China
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|TIANJIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU
|–
|10,780,173
|–
|–
|–
|–
|10,780,173
|YULIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU
|–
|7,743,461
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7,743,461
|Total
|–
|18,523,634
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18,523,634
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payments
|SHELL CHINA EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY LTD
|–
|18,523,634
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18,523,634
|Total
|–
|18,523,634
|–
|–
|–
|–
|18,523,634
India
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT
|–
|-14,562,223
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,562,223
|Total
|–
|-14,562,223
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,562,223
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Entity level payments
|BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED
|–
|-14,562,223
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,562,223
|Total
|–
|-14,562,223
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-14,562,223
Kazakhstan
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|TAX COMITEE IN ATYRAU
|–
|44,351,823
|–
|–
|–
|–
|44,351,823
|WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE
|–
|212,286,072
|–
|–
|–
|–
|212,286,072
|Total
|–
|256,637,895
|–
|–
|–
|–
|256,637,895
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|KARACHAGANAK
|–
|212,286,072
|–
|–
|–
|–
|212,286,072
|NORTH CASPIAN SEA
|–
|44,351,823
|–
|–
|–
|–
|44,351,823
|Total
|–
|256,637,895
|–
|–
|–
|–
|256,637,895
Malaysia
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI
|–
|285,593,040
|–
|–
|–
|–
|285,593,040
|MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS
|–
|–
|385,269,243 [A]
|–
|–
|–
|385,269,243
|PETROLEUM SARAWAK EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SDN. BHD.
|99,864,493 [B]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|99,864,493
|PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD
|845,231,131 [C]
|–
|20,136,682
|–
|–
|–
|865,367,812
|PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN.
|746,710,042 [D]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|746,710,042
|Total
|1,691,805,666
|285,593,040
|405,405,924
|–
|–
|–
|2,382,804,630
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|SABAH GAS - NOT OPERATED
|–
|15,384,648
|929,077
|–
|–
|–
|16,313,725
|SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL
|1,089,763,624 [E]
|129,881,545
|264,887,071 [F]
|–
|–
|–
|1,484,532,240
|SARAWAK OIL AND GAS
|602,042,041 [G]
|127,896,684
|139,589,776 [H]
|–
|–
|–
|869,528,501
|Entity level payments
|SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
|–
|3,846,422
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,846,422
|SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD
|–
|1,956,613
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,956,613
|SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED
|–
|2,070,079
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,070,079
|SHELL OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC
|–
|418,556
|–
|–
|–
|–
|418,556
|SHELL SABAH SELATAN SENDIRIAN BERHAD
|–
|4,138,495
|–
|–
|–
|–
|4,138,495
|Total
|1,691,805,666
|285,593,040
|405,405,924
|–
|–
|–
|2,382,804,630
Oman
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERALS
|576,872,405 [A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|576,872,405
|MINISTRY OF FINANCE
|–
|3,391,341,601
|–
|–
|900,000
|–
|3,392,241,601
|THE SECRETARIAT GENERAL FOR TAXATION MINISTRY OF FINANCE
|–
|21,048,764
|–
|–
|–
|–
|21,048,764
|Total
|576,872,405
|3,412,390,365
|–
|–
|900,000
|–
|3,990,162,769
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|BLOCK 6 CONCESSION
|–
|3,391,341,601
|–
|–
|–
|–
|3,391,341,601
|BLOCK 10 CONCESSION
|576,872,405 [A]
|21,048,764
|–
|–
|400,000
|–
|598,321,168
|BLOCK 11 CONCESSION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|500,000
|–
|500,000
|Total
|576,872,405
|3,412,390,365
|–
|–
|900,000
|–
|3,990,162,769
Qatar
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|QATARENERGY
|1,479,379,939
|1,401,933,995
|–
|–
|31,476,961
|–
|2,912,790,895
|Total
|1,479,379,939
|1,401,933,995
|–
|–
|31,476,961
|–
|2,912,790,895
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|PEARL GTL
|1,479,379,939
|1,401,933,995
|–
|–
|31,476,961
|–
|2,912,790,895
|Total
|1,479,379,939
|1,401,933,995
|–
|–
|31,476,961
|–
|2,912,790,895
Australia
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE
|–
|1,445,905,137
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,445,905,137
|BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL
|–
|–
|–
|–
|226,326
|–
|226,326
|FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY, SCIENCE AND RESOURCES
|–
|–
|71,579,702
|–
|115,311
|–
|71,695,012
|QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|853,606
|–
|853,606
|QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES
|–
|–
|–
|–
|513,172
|–
|513,172
|QUEENSLAND REVENUE OFFICE
|–
|–
|287,058,200
|–
|–
|–
|287,058,200
|RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,863,345
|–
|1,863,345
|WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL
|–
|–
|–
|–
|9,841,711
|461,434
|10,303,145
|Total
|–
|1,445,905,137
|358,637,902
|–
|13,413,472
|461,434
|1,818,417,944
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|NORTH WEST SHELF
|–
|–
|71,579,702
|–
|–
|–
|71,579,702
|PRELUDE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|115,311
|–
|115,311
|QGC
|–
|659,476,027
|287,058,200
|–
|13,298,161
|461,434
|960,293,822
|Entity level payments
|SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
|786,429,110
|786,429,110
|Total
|–
|1,445,905,137
|358,637,902
|–
|13,413,472
|461,434
|1,818,417,944
Egypt
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|–
|155,405,582
|–
|6,042,288
|–
|–
|161,447,870
|Total
|–
|155,405,582
|–
|6,042,288
|–
|–
|161,447,870
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|EGYPT OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENT
|–
|155,405,582
|–
|–
|–
|–
|155,405,582
|EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|5,000,000
|–
|–
|5,000,000
|Entity level payments
|SHELL EGYPT N.V.
|–
|–
|–
|1,042,288
|–
|–
|1,042,288
|Total
|–
|155,405,582
|–
|6,042,288
|–
|–
|161,447,870
Nigeria
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE
|–
|236,994,532 [A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|236,994,532
|NATIONAL AGENCY FOR SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING INFRASTRUCTURE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|2,397,000
|–
|2,397,000
|NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|85,498,758
|–
|85,498,758
|NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION
|1,237,467,592 [B]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,237,467,592
|NIGERIAN UPSTREAM PETROLEUM REGULATORY COMMISSION
|–
|–
|454,028,549 [C]
|–
|–
|–
|454,028,549
|Total
|1,237,467,592
|236,994,532
|454,028,549
|–
|87,895,758
|–
|2,016,386,431
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|EAST ASSET
|238,832,621 [D]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|238,832,621
|OML144
|–
|–
|–
|–
|7,642,550
|–
|7,642,550
|PSC 1993 (OPL209/OML133)
|–
|93,824,926 [E]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|93,824,926
|PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135)
|689,820,582 [F]
|123,713,854 [G]
|387,429,297 [H]
|–
|58,877,045
|–
|1,259,840,778
|WEST ASSET
|308,814,389 [I]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|308,814,389
|Entity level payments
|THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED
|–
|19,455,752
|66,599,252
|–
|21,376,163
|–
|107,431,167
|Total
|1,237,467,592
|236,994,532
|454,028,549
|–
|87,895,758
|–
|2,016,386,431
Sao Tome and Principe
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO DE SÃO TOMÉ E PRÍNCIPE
|–
|–
|–
|–
|200,000
|–
|200,000
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|200,000
|–
|200,000
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|DEEPWATER BLOCK 4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|200,000
|–
|200,000
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|200,000
|–
|200,000
Tanzania
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|PETROLEUM UPSTREAM REGULATORY AUTHORITY
|–
|–
|–
|–
|142,811
|–
|142,811
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|142,811
|–
|142,811
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|BLOCK 1 AND 4
|–
|–
|–
|–
|142,811
|–
|142,811
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|142,811
|–
|142,811
Tunisia
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITÉS PÉTROLIÈRES
|–
|–
|534,110 [A]
|–
|–
|–
|534,110
|LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC
|–
|3,083,119
|1,251,714
|–
|–
|–
|4,334,833
|Total
|–
|3,083,119
|1,785,824
|–
|–
|–
|4,868,943
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|HASDRUBAL CONCESSION
|–
|3,083,119
|1,785,824 [A]
|–
|–
|–
|4,868,943
|Total
|–
|3,083,119
|1,785,824
|–
|–
|–
|4,868,943
Canada
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA
|–
|–
|173,471
|–
|227,225
|–
|400,697
|MINISTRY OF FINANCE (BRITISH COLUMBIA)
|–
|–
|4,708,558
|–
|640,989
|–
|5,349,547
|MINISTRY OF JOBS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|674,408
|–
|674,408
|PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA
|–
|38,275,621
|–
|–
|–
|–
|38,275,621
|RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA
|–
|71,095,062
|–
|–
|–
|–
|71,095,062
|Total
|–
|109,370,682
|4,882,029
|–
|1,542,623
|–
|115,795,334
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|ATHABASCA OIL SANDS
|–
|109,370,682
|–
|–
|–
|–
|109,370,682
|GREATER DEEP BASIN
|–
|–
|173,471
|–
|227,225
|–
|400,697
|GROUNDBIRCH
|–
|–
|4,708,558
|–
|1,315,397
|–
|6,023,955
|Total
|–
|109,370,682
|4,882,029
|–
|1,542,623
|–
|115,795,334
Mexico
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACIÓN TRIBUTARIA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-137,827
|–
|-137,827
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-137,827
|–
|-137,827
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|MEXICO EXPLORATION DEEPWATER
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-137,827
|–
|-137,827
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-137,827
|–
|-137,827
United States of America
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS
|–
|233,960
|–
|–
|–
|–
|233,960
|INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE
|–
|-25,200,518
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-25,200,518
|LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|860,822
|860,822
|OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE
|–
|–
|1,120,356,065
|–
|20,817,759
|–
|1,141,173,823
|STATE OF LOUISIANA
|–
|1,065,158
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,065,158
|Total
|–
|-23,901,400
|1,120,356,065
|–
|20,817,759
|860,822
|1,118,133,246
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|GULF OF AMERICA (CENTRAL)
|–
|–
|1,045,021,964
|–
|4,293,859
|–
|1,049,315,823
|GULF OF AMERICA (WEST)
|–
|–
|75,334,101
|–
|–
|–
|75,334,101
|GULF OF AMERICA EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|16,339,580
|–
|16,339,580
|Entity level payments
|SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY
|–
|249,354
|–
|–
|–
|–
|249,354
|SHELL FRONTIER OIL AND GAS INC.
|–
|306,710
|–
|–
|–
|–
|306,710
|SHELL OFFSHORE INC.
|–
|509,094
|–
|–
|184,320
|860,822
|1,554,236
|SHELL PETROLEUM INC.
|–
|-25,200,518
|–
|–
|–
|–
|-25,200,518
|SHELL USA INC.
|–
|233,960
|–
|–
|–
|–
|233,960
|Total
|–
|-23,901,400
|1,120,356,065
|–
|20,817,759
|860,822
|1,118,133,246
Argentina
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|AGENCIA DE RECAUDACIÓN Y CONTROL ADUANERO
|–
|1,880,988
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,880,988
|GAS Y PETRÓLEO DEL NEUQUÉN S.A.
|34,615,936 [A]
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|34,615,936
|PROVINCIA DE SALTA
|–
|–
|2,568,298
|–
|–
|–
|2,568,298
|PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUÉN
|–
|–
|133,902,031
|–
|335,780
|–
|134,237,811
|Total
|34,615,936
|1,880,988
|136,470,329
|–
|335,780
|–
|173,303,033
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|ACAMBUCO
|–
|–
|2,568,298
|–
|–
|–
|2,568,298
|ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS
|34,615,936 [A]
|–
|133,902,031
|–
|335,780
|–
|168,853,747
|Entity level payments
|SHELL ARGENTINA S.A.
|–
|1,880,988
|–
|–
|–
|–
|1,880,988
|Total
|34,615,936
|1,880,988
|136,470,329
|–
|335,780
|–
|173,303,033
Brazil
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO GÁS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTÍVEIS
|–
|–
|–
|3,968,640
|–
|–
|3,968,640
|MINISTÉRIO DA FAZENDA
|–
|–
|1,203,877,226
|–
|1,385,827,494
|–
|2,589,704,720
|PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO S.A.
|459,707,687 [A]
|–
|–
|334,922,404
|–
|–
|794,630,091
|RECEITA FEDERAL DO BRASIL
|–
|865,744,450
|–
|–
|–
|–
|865,744,450
|Total
|459,707,687
|865,744,450
|1,203,877,226
|338,891,043
|1,385,827,494
|–
|4,254,047,901
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS
|–
|–
|–
|3,968,640
|2,493,180
|–
|6,461,820
|BC-10
|–
|–
|30,470,273
|–
|1,049,230
|–
|31,519,503
|BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|420,504
|–
|420,504
|BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11,BM-S-11A, ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA AND ATAPU
|21,415,909 [B]
|–
|777,863,823
|49,144,667
|1,381,864,580
|–
|2,230,288,979
|JUBARTE PRE-SAL
|–
|–
|473,023
|–
|–
|–
|473,023
|LIBRA PSC AND MERO
|438,291,778 [C]
|–
|395,070,107
|285,777,737
|–
|–
|1,119,139,622
|Entity level payments
|SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA.
|–
|865,744,450
|–
|–
|–
|865,744,450
|Total
|459,707,687
|865,744,450
|1,203,877,226
|338,891,043
|1,385,827,494
|–
|4,254,047,901
Colombia
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS
|–
|–
|–
|–
|488,120
|–
|488,120
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|488,120
|–
|488,120
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|COLOMBIA EXPLORATION OPERATED
|–
|–
|–
|–
|488,120
|–
|488,120
|Total
|–
|–
|–
|–
|488,120
|–
|488,120
Trinidad and Tobago
Government Reports (in USD) [1]
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Governments
|MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY INDUSTRIES
|370,527,278
|–
|631,618
|15,000,000
|11,750,134
|–
|397,909,029
|MINISTRY OF FINANCE
|–
|784,943
|–
|–
|–
|–
|784,943
|NGC EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INVESTMENTS LIMITED
|62,520,620
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
|62,520,620
|Total
|433,047,898
|784,943
|631,618
|15,000,000
|11,750,134
|–
|461,214,593
Project Reports (in USD)
|Production Entitlements
|Taxes
|Royalties
|Bonuses
|Fees
|Infrastructure Improvements
|Total
|Projects
|BLOCK 5C
|84,719,937
|–
|–
|–
|1,807,202
|–
|86,527,139
|CENTRAL BLOCK
|–
|784,943
|631,618
|–
|–
|–
|1,416,561
|COLIBRI
|170,033,758
|–
|–
|–
|3,520,166
|–
|173,553,924
|DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA
|–
|–
|–
|–
|559,194
|–
|559,194
|EAST COAST MARINE AREA
|104,452,047
|–
|–
|–
|2,220,437
|–
|106,672,484
|EXPLORATION
|–
|–
|–
|–
|345,905
|–
|345,905
|MANATEE
|–
|–
|–
|15,000,000
|892,499
|–
|15,892,499
|NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1
|73,842,155
|–
|–
|–
|2,404,732
|–
|76,246,887
|Total
|433,047,898
|784,943
|631,618
|15,000,000
|11,750,134
|–
|461,214,593
Cautionary note
The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Group" are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms "joint venture", "joint operation", "joint arrangements", and "associates" may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.
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