(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shell plc – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2025 Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2025

This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as "Shell") for the year 2025 as required under the UK's Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft) and is furnished with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") according to Section 13(q) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This Report is available for download from Legislation

This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015. Reporting entities

This Report includes payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report. Activities

Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments are not artificially split but are disclosed in full. Government

Government includes any national, regional, or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company. Project

Payments are reported at a project level except those payments that are not attributable to a specific project which are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession, or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project. "Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management. Payment

The information is reported under the following payment types: Production entitlements

These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded. In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included. In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement. Taxes

These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded. Royalties

These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken. Dividends

These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2025, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government. Bonuses

These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone. Licence fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licences and/or concessions

These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government. Infrastructure improvements

These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge, or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded. Other

Operatorship

When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call). When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report. Cash and in-kind payments

Payments are reported on a cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value, or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value. Materiality Level

For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report. Exchange Rate

Payments made in currencies other than US dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate. Report on Payments to Governments [1]

Summary Report (in USD) Countries: Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Europe Albania – – – – 228,097 – 228,097 Bulgaria – – – 658,383 145,695 – 804,078 Germany – 77,755,904 – – – – 77,755,904 Italy – 3,351,499 74,686,060 – 66,336,536 – 144,374,094 Norway 2,120,072,656 1,649,751,614 – – – – 3,769,824,270 United Kingdom – 110,374,110 – – 11,857,193 – 122,231,303 Asia Brunei 3,313,159 40,519,441 7,202,519 – – – 51,035,119 China – 18,523,634 – – – – 18,523,634 India – -14,562,223 – – – – -14,562,223 Kazakhstan – 256,637,895 – – – – 256,637,895 Malaysia 1,691,805,666 285,593,040 405,405,924 – – – 2,382,804,630 Middle East Oman 576,872,405 3,412,390,365 900,000 3,990,162,769 Qatar 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 – – 31,476,961 – 2,912,790,895 Oceania Australia – 1,445,905,137 358,637,902 – 13,413,472 461,434 1,818,417,944 Africa Egypt – 155,405,582 – 6,042,288 – – 161,447,870 Nigeria 1,237,467,592 236,994,532 454,028,549 – 87,895,758 – 2,016,386,431 Sao Tome and Principe – – – – 200,000 – 200,000 Tanzania – – – – 142,811 – 142,811 Tunisia – 3,083,119 1,785,824 – – – 4,868,943 North America Canada – 109,370,682 4,882,029 – 1,542,623 – 115,795,334 Mexico – – – – -137,827 – -137,827 United States of America – -23,901,400 1,120,356,065 – 20,817,759 860,822 1,118,133,246 South America Argentina 34,615,936 1,880,988 136,470,329 – 335,780 – 173,303,033 Brazil 459,707,687 865,744,450 1,203,877,226 338,891,043 1,385,827,494 – 4,254,047,901 Colombia – – – – 488,120 – 488,120 Trinidad and Tobago 433,047,898 784,943 631,618 15,000,000 11,750,134 – 461,214,593 Grand Total 8,036,282,937 10,037,537,308 3,767,964,045 360,591,715 1,633,220,604 1,322,256 23,836,918,866

The figures in this Report are rounded.

Albania

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments DEGA E THESARIT BERAT – – – – 228,097 – 228,097 Total – – – – 228,097 – 228,097

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects ALBANIA OPERATED – – – – 228,097 – 228,097 Total – – – – 228,097 – 228,097

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Bulgaria

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments MINISTRY OF ENERGY BULGARIA – – – 658,383 145,695 – 804,078 Total – – – 658,383 145,695 – 804,078

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects KHAN TERVEL – – – 658,383 145,695 – 804,078 Total – – – 658,383 145,695 – 804,078

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Germany

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments FEDERAL CENTRAL TAX OFFICE – 73,722,167 – – – – 73,722,167 MUNICIPALITY OF COLOGNE – -564,461 – – – – -564,461 MUNICIPALITY OF WESSELING – -836,944 – – – – -836,944 TAX AUTHORITY HAMBURG – 5,435,141 – – – – 5,435,141 Total – 77,755,904 – – – – 77,755,904

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payments DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH – 77,755,904 – – – – 77,755,904 Total – 77,755,904 – – – – 77,755,904

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Italy

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY – – 822,781 – – – 822,781 CORLETO PERTICARA MUNICIPALITY – – 2,310,677 – – – 2,310,677 ENI SPA – – – – 435,200 – 435,200 GORGOGLIONE MUNICIPALITY – – 355,489 – – – 355,489 GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY – – 470,161 – – – 470,161 MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY – – 352,620 – – – 352,620 MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY – – 117,540 – – – 117,540 MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY – – 117,540 – – – 117,540 REGIONE BASILICATA – – 44,567,378 – 61,369,377 – 105,936,754 TESORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO – 3,351,499 22,310,135 – 808,495 – 26,470,129 VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY – – 3,261,739 – 3,723,464 – 6,985,203 Total – 3,351,499 74,686,060 – 66,336,536 – 144,374,094

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects UPSTREAM ASSETS – 3,351,499 74,686,060 – 66,336,536 – 144,374,094 Total – 3,351,499 74,686,060 – 66,336,536 – 144,374,094

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Norway

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments EQUINOR ASA 869,052,105 [A] – – – – – 869,052,105 PETORO AS 1,251,020,551 [B] – – – – – 1,251,020,551 SKATTEETATEN – 1,649,751,614 – – – – 1,649,751,614 Total 2,120,072,656 1,649,751,614 – – – – 3,769,824,270

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects ORMEN LANGE 2,120,072,656 [C] – – – – – 2,120,072,656 Entity level payments A/S NORSKE SHELL – 1,649,751,614 – – – – 1,649,751,614 Total 2,120,072,656 1,649,751,614 – – – – 3,769,824,270

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.Includes payment in kind of $869,052,105 for 12,508 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $1,251,020,551 for 18,006 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $2,120,072,656 for 30,514 KBOE valuated at market price.

United Kingdom

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS – 110,374,110 – – – – 110,374,110 NORTH SEA TRANSITION AUTHORITY – – – – 11,650,563 – 11,650,563 THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND – – – – 206,630 – 206,630 Total – 110,374,110 – – 11,857,193 – 122,231,303

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS – -51,981,053 – – 632,416 – -51,348,637 EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS – – – – 1,688,819 – 1,688,819 OFFSHORE OPERATED – – – – 2,457,930 – 2,457,930 ONEGAS WEST – – – – 2,769,338 – 2,769,338 WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED – – – – 983,512 – 983,512 Entity level payments SHELL U.K. LIMITED – 162,355,163 – – 3,325,177 – 165,680,340 Total – 110,374,110 – – 11,857,193 – 122,231,303

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Brunei

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY – 40,519,441 – – – – 40,519,441 PETROLEUM AUTHORITY OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM 3,313,159 – 7,202,519 – – – 10,515,678 Total 3,313,159 40,519,441 7,202,519 – – – 51,035,119

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payments SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO B.V. – 35,956,751 – – – – 35,956,751 SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BRUNEI B.V. 3,313,159 4,562,690 7,202,519 – – – 15,078,368 Total 3,313,159 40,519,441 7,202,519 – – – 51,035,119

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

China

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments TIANJIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU – 10,780,173 – – – – 10,780,173 YULIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU – 7,743,461 – – – – 7,743,461 Total – 18,523,634 – – – – 18,523,634

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payments SHELL CHINA EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY LTD – 18,523,634 – – – – 18,523,634 Total – 18,523,634 – – – – 18,523,634

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

India

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT – -14,562,223 – – – – -14,562,223 Total – -14,562,223 – – – – -14,562,223

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Entity level payments BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED – -14,562,223 – – – – -14,562,223 Total – -14,562,223 – – – – -14,562,223

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Kazakhstan

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments TAX COMITEE IN ATYRAU – 44,351,823 – – – – 44,351,823 WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE – 212,286,072 – – – – 212,286,072 Total – 256,637,895 – – – – 256,637,895

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects KARACHAGANAK – 212,286,072 – – – – 212,286,072 NORTH CASPIAN SEA – 44,351,823 – – – – 44,351,823 Total – 256,637,895 – – – – 256,637,895

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Malaysia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI – 285,593,040 – – – – 285,593,040 MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS – – 385,269,243 [A] – – – 385,269,243 PETROLEUM SARAWAK EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SDN. BHD. 99,864,493 [B] – – – – – 99,864,493 PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 845,231,131 [C] – 20,136,682 – – – 865,367,812 PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN. 746,710,042 [D] – – – – – 746,710,042 Total 1,691,805,666 285,593,040 405,405,924 – – – 2,382,804,630

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects SABAH GAS - NOT OPERATED – 15,384,648 929,077 – – – 16,313,725 SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 1,089,763,624 [E] 129,881,545 264,887,071 [F] – – – 1,484,532,240 SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 602,042,041 [G] 127,896,684 139,589,776 [H] – – – 869,528,501 Entity level payments SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED – 3,846,422 – – – – 3,846,422 SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD – 1,956,613 – – – – 1,956,613 SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED – 2,070,079 – – – – 2,070,079 SHELL OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC – 418,556 – – – – 418,556 SHELL SABAH SELATAN SENDIRIAN BERHAD – 4,138,495 – – – – 4,138,495 Total 1,691,805,666 285,593,040 405,405,924 – – – 2,382,804,630

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.Includes payment in kind of $290,279,641 for 3,911 KBOE valuated at market price and $94,989,601 for 5,021 KBOE valuated at fixed price.Includes payment in kind of $78,413,013 for 3,143 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $21,451,480 for 247 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $782,926,973 for 10,575 KBOE valuated at market price and $110,524,567 for 5,960 KBOE valuated at fixed price.Includes payment in kind of $480,500,276 for 6,501 KBOE valuated at market price and $266,209,765 for 14,220 KBOE valuated at fixed price.Includes payment in kind of $1,089,763,624 for 14,572 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $259,666,784 for 3,467 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $455,147,345 for 23,323 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $195,115,105 for 2,752 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $94,989,601 for 5,021 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $30,612,857 for 443 KBOE valuated at market price.

Oman

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERALS 576,872,405 [A] – – – – – 576,872,405 MINISTRY OF FINANCE – 3,391,341,601 – – 900,000 – 3,392,241,601 THE SECRETARIAT GENERAL FOR TAXATION MINISTRY OF FINANCE – 21,048,764 – – – – 21,048,764 Total 576,872,405 3,412,390,365 – – 900,000 – 3,990,162,769

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects BLOCK 6 CONCESSION – 3,391,341,601 – – – – 3,391,341,601 BLOCK 10 CONCESSION 576,872,405 [A] 21,048,764 – – 400,000 – 598,321,168 BLOCK 11 CONCESSION – – – – 500,000 – 500,000 Total 576,872,405 3,412,390,365 – – 900,000 – 3,990,162,769

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.Includes payment in kind of $518,222,403 for 7,294 KBOE valuated at Gov. selling price and of $58,650,002 for 4,477 KBOE valuated at fixed price.

Qatar

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments QATARENERGY 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 – – 31,476,961 – 2,912,790,895 Total 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 – – 31,476,961 – 2,912,790,895

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects PEARL GTL 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 – – 31,476,961 – 2,912,790,895 Total 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 – – 31,476,961 – 2,912,790,895

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Australia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE – 1,445,905,137 – – – – 1,445,905,137 BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL – – – – 226,326 – 226,326 FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY, SCIENCE AND RESOURCES – – 71,579,702 – 115,311 – 71,695,012 QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE – – – – 853,606 – 853,606 QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES – – – – 513,172 – 513,172 QUEENSLAND REVENUE OFFICE – – 287,058,200 – – – 287,058,200 RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND – – – – 1,863,345 – 1,863,345 WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL – – – – 9,841,711 461,434 10,303,145 Total – 1,445,905,137 358,637,902 – 13,413,472 461,434 1,818,417,944

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects NORTH WEST SHELF – – 71,579,702 – – – 71,579,702 PRELUDE – – – – 115,311 – 115,311 QGC – 659,476,027 287,058,200 – 13,298,161 461,434 960,293,822 Entity level payments SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD 786,429,110 786,429,110 Total – 1,445,905,137 358,637,902 – 13,413,472 461,434 1,818,417,944

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Egypt

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION – 155,405,582 – 6,042,288 – – 161,447,870 Total – 155,405,582 – 6,042,288 – – 161,447,870

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects EGYPT OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENT – 155,405,582 – – – – 155,405,582 EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION – – – 5,000,000 – – 5,000,000 Entity level payments SHELL EGYPT N.V. – – – 1,042,288 – – 1,042,288 Total – 155,405,582 – 6,042,288 – – 161,447,870

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Nigeria

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE – 236,994,532 [A] – – – – 236,994,532 NATIONAL AGENCY FOR SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING INFRASTRUCTURE – – – – 2,397,000 – 2,397,000 NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – – – – 85,498,758 – 85,498,758 NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1,237,467,592 [B] – – – – – 1,237,467,592 NIGERIAN UPSTREAM PETROLEUM REGULATORY COMMISSION – – 454,028,549 [C] – – – 454,028,549 Total 1,237,467,592 236,994,532 454,028,549 – 87,895,758 – 2,016,386,431

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects EAST ASSET 238,832,621 [D] – – – – – 238,832,621 OML144 – – – – 7,642,550 – 7,642,550 PSC 1993 (OPL209/OML133) – 93,824,926 [E] – – – – 93,824,926 PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 689,820,582 [F] 123,713,854 [G] 387,429,297 [H] – 58,877,045 – 1,259,840,778 WEST ASSET 308,814,389 [I] – – – – – 308,814,389 Entity level payments THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED – 19,455,752 66,599,252 – 21,376,163 – 107,431,167 Total 1,237,467,592 236,994,532 454,028,549 – 87,895,758 – 2,016,386,431

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.Includes payment in kind of $217,538,780 for 3,121 KBOE valued at market price.Includes payment in kind of $1,237,467,592 for 22,346 KBOE valued at market price.Includes payment in kind of $387,429,297 for 5,442 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $238,832,621 for 8,726 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $93,824,926 for 1,330 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $689,820,582 for 9,634 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $123,713,854 for 1,791 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $387,429,297 for 5,442 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $308,814,389 for 3,986 KBOE valuated at market price.

Sao Tome and Principe

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO DE SÃO TOMÉ E PRÍNCIPE – – – – 200,000 – 200,000 Total – – – – 200,000 – 200,000

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects DEEPWATER BLOCK 4 – – – – 200,000 – 200,000 Total – – – – 200,000 – 200,000

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Tanzania

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments PETROLEUM UPSTREAM REGULATORY AUTHORITY – – – – 142,811 – 142,811 Total – – – – 142,811 – 142,811

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects BLOCK 1 AND 4 – – – – 142,811 – 142,811 Total – – – – 142,811 – 142,811

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Tunisia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITÉS PÉTROLIÈRES – – 534,110 [A] – – – 534,110 LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC – 3,083,119 1,251,714 – – – 4,334,833 Total – 3,083,119 1,785,824 – – – 4,868,943

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects HASDRUBAL CONCESSION – 3,083,119 1,785,824 [A] – – – 4,868,943 Total – 3,083,119 1,785,824 – – – 4,868,943

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.Includes payment in kind of $534,110 for 11 KBOE valuated at market price.

Canada

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA – – 173,471 – 227,225 – 400,697 MINISTRY OF FINANCE (BRITISH COLUMBIA) – – 4,708,558 – 640,989 – 5,349,547 MINISTRY OF JOBS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION – – – – 674,408 – 674,408 PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA – 38,275,621 – – – – 38,275,621 RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA – 71,095,062 – – – – 71,095,062 Total – 109,370,682 4,882,029 – 1,542,623 – 115,795,334

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects ATHABASCA OIL SANDS – 109,370,682 – – – – 109,370,682 GREATER DEEP BASIN – – 173,471 – 227,225 – 400,697 GROUNDBIRCH – – 4,708,558 – 1,315,397 – 6,023,955 Total – 109,370,682 4,882,029 – 1,542,623 – 115,795,334

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Mexico

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACIÓN TRIBUTARIA – – – – -137,827 – -137,827 Total – – – – -137,827 – -137,827

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects MEXICO EXPLORATION DEEPWATER – – – – -137,827 – -137,827 Total – – – – -137,827 – -137,827

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

United States of America

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS – 233,960 – – – – 233,960 INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE – -25,200,518 – – – – -25,200,518 LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT – – – – – 860,822 860,822 OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE – – 1,120,356,065 – 20,817,759 – 1,141,173,823 STATE OF LOUISIANA – 1,065,158 – – – – 1,065,158 Total – -23,901,400 1,120,356,065 – 20,817,759 860,822 1,118,133,246

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects GULF OF AMERICA (CENTRAL) – – 1,045,021,964 – 4,293,859 – 1,049,315,823 GULF OF AMERICA (WEST) – – 75,334,101 – – – 75,334,101 GULF OF AMERICA EXPLORATION – – – – 16,339,580 – 16,339,580 Entity level payments SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY – 249,354 – – – – 249,354 SHELL FRONTIER OIL AND GAS INC. – 306,710 – – – – 306,710 SHELL OFFSHORE INC. – 509,094 – – 184,320 860,822 1,554,236 SHELL PETROLEUM INC. – -25,200,518 – – – – -25,200,518 SHELL USA INC. – 233,960 – – – – 233,960 Total – -23,901,400 1,120,356,065 – 20,817,759 860,822 1,118,133,246

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Argentina

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments AGENCIA DE RECAUDACIÓN Y CONTROL ADUANERO – 1,880,988 – – – – 1,880,988 GAS Y PETRÓLEO DEL NEUQUÉN S.A. 34,615,936 [A] – – – – – 34,615,936 PROVINCIA DE SALTA – – 2,568,298 – – – 2,568,298 PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUÉN – – 133,902,031 – 335,780 – 134,237,811 Total 34,615,936 1,880,988 136,470,329 – 335,780 – 173,303,033

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects ACAMBUCO – – 2,568,298 – – – 2,568,298 ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS 34,615,936 [A] – 133,902,031 – 335,780 – 168,853,747 Entity level payments SHELL ARGENTINA S.A. – 1,880,988 – – – – 1,880,988 Total 34,615,936 1,880,988 136,470,329 – 335,780 – 173,303,033

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.Includes payment in kind of $34,615,936 for 580 KBOE valuated at market price.

Brazil

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO GÁS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTÍVEIS – – – 3,968,640 – – 3,968,640 MINISTÉRIO DA FAZENDA – – 1,203,877,226 – 1,385,827,494 – 2,589,704,720 PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO S.A. 459,707,687 [A] – – 334,922,404 – – 794,630,091 RECEITA FEDERAL DO BRASIL – 865,744,450 – – – – 865,744,450 Total 459,707,687 865,744,450 1,203,877,226 338,891,043 1,385,827,494 – 4,254,047,901

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS – – – 3,968,640 2,493,180 – 6,461,820 BC-10 – – 30,470,273 – 1,049,230 – 31,519,503 BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA – – – – 420,504 – 420,504 BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11,BM-S-11A, ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA AND ATAPU 21,415,909 [B] – 777,863,823 49,144,667 1,381,864,580 – 2,230,288,979 JUBARTE PRE-SAL – – 473,023 – – – 473,023 LIBRA PSC AND MERO 438,291,778 [C] – 395,070,107 285,777,737 – – 1,119,139,622 Entity level payments SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA. – 865,744,450 – – – 865,744,450 Total 459,707,687 865,744,450 1,203,877,226 338,891,043 1,385,827,494 – 4,254,047,901

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.Includes payment in kind of $459,707,687 for 7,627 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $21,415,909 for 357 KBOE valuated at market price.Includes payment in kind of $438,291,778 for 7,270 KBOE valuated at market price.

Colombia

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS – – – – 488,120 – 488,120 Total – – – – 488,120 – 488,120

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects COLOMBIA EXPLORATION OPERATED – – – – 488,120 – 488,120 Total – – – – 488,120 – 488,120

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Trinidad and Tobago

Government Reports (in USD) [1]

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Governments MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY INDUSTRIES 370,527,278 – 631,618 15,000,000 11,750,134 – 397,909,029 MINISTRY OF FINANCE – 784,943 – – – – 784,943 NGC EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INVESTMENTS LIMITED 62,520,620 – – – – – 62,520,620 Total 433,047,898 784,943 631,618 15,000,000 11,750,134 – 461,214,593

Project Reports (in USD)

Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total Projects BLOCK 5C 84,719,937 – – – 1,807,202 – 86,527,139 CENTRAL BLOCK – 784,943 631,618 – – – 1,416,561 COLIBRI 170,033,758 – – – 3,520,166 – 173,553,924 DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA – – – – 559,194 – 559,194 EAST COAST MARINE AREA 104,452,047 – – – 2,220,437 – 106,672,484 EXPLORATION – – – – 345,905 – 345,905 MANATEE – – – 15,000,000 892,499 – 15,892,499 NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 73,842,155 – – – 2,404,732 – 76,246,887 Total 433,047,898 784,943 631,618 15,000,000 11,750,134 – 461,214,593

For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

Cautionary note

The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Group" are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms "joint venture", "joint operation", "joint arrangements", and "associates" may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.