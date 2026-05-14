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Shell Plc - Report On Payments To Governments For The Year 2025


2026-05-14 05:46:37
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Shell plc – Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2025

Basis for Preparation - Report on Payments to Governments for the year 2025
This Report provides a consolidated overview of the payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (hereinafter referred to as "Shell") for the year 2025 as required under the UK's Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 (as amended in December 2015). These UK Regulations enact domestic rules in line with Directive 2013/34/EU (the EU Accounting Directive (2013)) and apply to large UK incorporated companies like Shell that are involved in the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil, natural gas deposits or other materials. This Report is also filed with the National Storage Mechanism (#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism) intended to satisfy the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the Financial Conduct Authority in the United Kingdom. This report is also published pursuant to article 5:25e of the Dutch FMSA (Wft) and is furnished with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") according to Section 13(q) under the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This Report is available for download from

Legislation
This Report is prepared in accordance with The Reports on Payments to Governments Regulations 2014 as enacted in the UK in December 2014 and as amended in December 2015.

Reporting entities
This Report includes payments to governments made by Shell plc and its subsidiary undertakings (Shell). Payments made by entities where Shell has joint control are excluded from this Report.

Activities
Payments made by Shell to governments arising from activities involving the exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals, oil and natural gas deposits or other materials (extractive activities) are disclosed in this Report. It excludes payments related to refining, natural gas liquefaction or gas-to-liquids activities. For a fully integrated project, which does not have an interim contractual cut-off point where a value can be attached or ascribed separately to the extractive activities and to other processing activities, payments to governments are not artificially split but are disclosed in full.

Government
Government includes any national, regional, or local authority of a country, and includes a department, agency or entity that is a subsidiary of a government, including a national oil company.

Project
Payments are reported at a project level except those payments that are not attributable to a specific project which are reported at entity level. Project is defined as operational activities which are governed by a single contract, licence, lease, concession, or similar legal agreement, and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. If such agreements are substantially interconnected, those agreements are to be treated as a single project.

"Substantially interconnected" means forming a set of operationally and geographically integrated contracts, licences, leases or concessions or related agreements with substantially similar terms that are signed with a government giving rise to payment liabilities. Such agreements can be governed by a single contract, joint venture, production sharing agreement, or other overarching legal agreement. Indicators of integration include, but are not limited to, geographic proximity, the use of shared infrastructure and common operational management.

Payment
The information is reported under the following payment types:

Production entitlements
These are the host government's share of production in the reporting period derived from projects operated by Shell. This includes the government's share as a sovereign entity or through its participation as an equity or interest holder in projects within its sovereign jurisdiction (home country). Production entitlements arising from activities or interests outside of its home country are excluded.

In certain contractual arrangements, typically a production sharing contract, a government through its participation interest may contribute funding of capital and operating expenditure to projects, from which it derives production entitlement to cover such funding (cost recovery). Such cost recovery production entitlement is included.

In situations where a government settles Shell's income tax obligation on behalf of Shell by utilising its share of production entitlements (typically under a tax-paid concession), such amount will be deducted from the reported production entitlement.

Taxes
These are taxes paid by Shell on its income, profits or production (which include resource severance tax, and petroleum resource rent tax), including those settled by a government on behalf of Shell under a tax-paid concession. Payments are reported net of refunds. Consumption taxes, personal income taxes, sales taxes, property and environmental taxes are excluded.

Royalties
These are payments for the rights to extract oil and gas resources, typically at a set percentage of revenue less any deductions that may be taken.

Dividends
These are dividend payments other than dividends paid to a government as an ordinary shareholder of an entity unless paid in lieu of production entitlements or royalties. For the year ended December 31, 2025, there were no reportable dividend payments to a government.

Bonuses
These are payments for bonuses. These are usually paid upon signing an agreement or a contract, or when a commercial discovery is declared, or production has commenced, or production has reached a milestone.

Licence fees, rental fees, entry fees and other considerations for licences and/or concessions
These are fees and other sums paid as consideration for acquiring a licence for gaining access to an area where extractive activities are performed. Administrative government fees that are not specifically related to the extractive sector, or to access to extractive resources, are excluded. Also excluded are payments made in return for services provided by a government.

Infrastructure improvements
These are payments which relate to the construction of infrastructure (road, bridge, or rail) not substantially dedicated for the use of extractive activities. Payments which are a social investment in nature, for example building of a school or hospital, are excluded.

Other
Operatorship
When Shell makes a payment directly to a government arising from a project, regardless of whether Shell is the operator, the full amount paid is disclosed even where Shell as the operator is proportionally reimbursed by its non-operating venture partners through a partner billing process (cash-call).

When a national oil company is the operator of a project to whom Shell makes a reportable payment, which is distinguishable in the cash-call, it is included in this Report.

Cash and in-kind payments
Payments are reported on a cash basis. In-kind payments are converted to an equivalent cash value based on the most appropriate and relevant valuation method for each payment, which can be at cost or market value, or such value as stated in the contract. In-kind payments are reported in both volumes and the equivalent cash value.

Materiality Level
For each payment type, total payments below £86,000 to a government are excluded from this Report.

Exchange Rate
Payments made in currencies other than US dollars are translated for this Report based on the foreign exchange rate at the relevant quarterly average rate.

Report on Payments to Governments [1]

Summary Report (in USD)
Countries: Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
Europe
Albania 228,097 228,097
Bulgaria 658,383 145,695 804,078
Germany 77,755,904 77,755,904
Italy 3,351,499 74,686,060 66,336,536 144,374,094
Norway 2,120,072,656 1,649,751,614 3,769,824,270
United Kingdom 110,374,110 11,857,193 122,231,303
Asia
Brunei 3,313,159 40,519,441 7,202,519 51,035,119
China 18,523,634 18,523,634
India -14,562,223 -14,562,223
Kazakhstan 256,637,895 256,637,895
Malaysia 1,691,805,666 285,593,040 405,405,924 2,382,804,630
Middle East
Oman 576,872,405 3,412,390,365 900,000 3,990,162,769
Qatar 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 31,476,961 2,912,790,895
Oceania
Australia 1,445,905,137 358,637,902 13,413,472 461,434 1,818,417,944
Africa
Egypt 155,405,582 6,042,288 161,447,870
Nigeria 1,237,467,592 236,994,532 454,028,549 87,895,758 2,016,386,431
Sao Tome and Principe 200,000 200,000
Tanzania 142,811 142,811
Tunisia 3,083,119 1,785,824 4,868,943
North America
Canada 109,370,682 4,882,029 1,542,623 115,795,334
Mexico -137,827 -137,827
United States of America -23,901,400 1,120,356,065 20,817,759 860,822 1,118,133,246
South America
Argentina 34,615,936 1,880,988 136,470,329 335,780 173,303,033
Brazil 459,707,687 865,744,450 1,203,877,226 338,891,043 1,385,827,494 4,254,047,901
Colombia 488,120 488,120
Trinidad and Tobago 433,047,898 784,943 631,618 15,000,000 11,750,134 461,214,593
Grand Total 8,036,282,937 10,037,537,308 3,767,964,045 360,591,715 1,633,220,604 1,322,256 23,836,918,866
  • The figures in this Report are rounded.

    Albania

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    DEGA E THESARIT BERAT 228,097 228,097
    Total 228,097 228,097

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    ALBANIA OPERATED 228,097 228,097
    Total 228,097 228,097
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Bulgaria

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    MINISTRY OF ENERGY BULGARIA 658,383 145,695 804,078
    Total 658,383 145,695 804,078

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    KHAN TERVEL 658,383 145,695 804,078
    Total 658,383 145,695 804,078
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Germany

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    FEDERAL CENTRAL TAX OFFICE 73,722,167 73,722,167
    MUNICIPALITY OF COLOGNE -564,461 -564,461
    MUNICIPALITY OF WESSELING -836,944 -836,944
    TAX AUTHORITY HAMBURG 5,435,141 5,435,141
    Total 77,755,904 77,755,904

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Entity level payments
    DEUTSCHE SHELL HOLDING GmbH 77,755,904 77,755,904
    Total 77,755,904 77,755,904
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Italy

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    CALVELLO MUNICIPALITY 822,781 822,781
    CORLETO PERTICARA MUNICIPALITY 2,310,677 2,310,677
    ENI SPA 435,200 435,200
    GORGOGLIONE MUNICIPALITY 355,489 355,489
    GRUMENTO NOVA MUNICIPALITY 470,161 470,161
    MARSICO NUOVO MUNICIPALITY 352,620 352,620
    MARSICOVETERE MUNICIPALITY 117,540 117,540
    MONTEMURRO MUNICIPALITY 117,540 117,540
    REGIONE BASILICATA 44,567,378 61,369,377 105,936,754
    TESORERIA PROVINICIALE DELLO STATO 3,351,499 22,310,135 808,495 26,470,129
    VIGGIANO MUNICIPALITY 3,261,739 3,723,464 6,985,203
    Total 3,351,499 74,686,060 66,336,536 144,374,094

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    UPSTREAM ASSETS 3,351,499 74,686,060 66,336,536 144,374,094
    Total 3,351,499 74,686,060 66,336,536 144,374,094
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Norway

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    EQUINOR ASA 869,052,105 [A] 869,052,105
    PETORO AS 1,251,020,551 [B] 1,251,020,551
    SKATTEETATEN 1,649,751,614 1,649,751,614
    Total 2,120,072,656 1,649,751,614 3,769,824,270

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    ORMEN LANGE 2,120,072,656 [C] 2,120,072,656
    Entity level payments
    A/S NORSKE SHELL 1,649,751,614 1,649,751,614
    Total 2,120,072,656 1,649,751,614 3,769,824,270
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  • Includes payment in kind of $869,052,105 for 12,508 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $1,251,020,551 for 18,006 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $2,120,072,656 for 30,514 KBOE valuated at market price.

    United Kingdom

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    HM REVENUE AND CUSTOMS 110,374,110 110,374,110
    NORTH SEA TRANSITION AUTHORITY 11,650,563 11,650,563
    THE CROWN ESTATE SCOTLAND 206,630 206,630
    Total 110,374,110 11,857,193 122,231,303

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    BRENT AND OTHER NORTHERN NORTH SEA PROJECTS -51,981,053 632,416 -51,348,637
    EXPLORATIONS PROJECTS 1,688,819 1,688,819
    OFFSHORE OPERATED 2,457,930 2,457,930
    ONEGAS WEST 2,769,338 2,769,338
    WEST OF SHETLAND NON-OPERATED 983,512 983,512
    Entity level payments
    SHELL U.K. LIMITED 162,355,163 3,325,177 165,680,340
    Total 110,374,110 11,857,193 122,231,303
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Brunei

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    MINISTRY OF FINANCE AND ECONOMY 40,519,441 40,519,441
    PETROLEUM AUTHORITY OF BRUNEI DARUSSALAM 3,313,159 7,202,519 10,515,678
    Total 3,313,159 40,519,441 7,202,519 51,035,119

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Entity level payments
    SHELL DEEPWATER BORNEO B.V. 35,956,751 35,956,751
    SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION BRUNEI B.V. 3,313,159 4,562,690 7,202,519 15,078,368
    Total 3,313,159 40,519,441 7,202,519 51,035,119
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    China

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    TIANJIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU 10,780,173 10,780,173
    YULIN MUNICIPAL TAXATION BUREAU 7,743,461 7,743,461
    Total 18,523,634 18,523,634

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Entity level payments
    SHELL CHINA EXPLORATION & PRODUCTION COMPANY LTD 18,523,634 18,523,634
    Total 18,523,634 18,523,634
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    India

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    INCOME TAX DEPARTMENT -14,562,223 -14,562,223
    Total -14,562,223 -14,562,223

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Entity level payments
    BG EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INDIA LIMITED -14,562,223 -14,562,223
    Total -14,562,223 -14,562,223
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Kazakhstan

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    TAX COMITEE IN ATYRAU 44,351,823 44,351,823
    WEST KAZAKHSTAN TAX COMMITTEE 212,286,072 212,286,072
    Total 256,637,895 256,637,895

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    KARACHAGANAK 212,286,072 212,286,072
    NORTH CASPIAN SEA 44,351,823 44,351,823
    Total 256,637,895 256,637,895
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Malaysia

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    LEMBAGA HASIL DALAM NEGERI 285,593,040 285,593,040
    MALAYSIA FEDERAL AND STATE GOVERNMENTS 385,269,243 [A] 385,269,243
    PETROLEUM SARAWAK EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION SDN. BHD. 99,864,493 [B] 99,864,493
    PETROLIAM NASIONAL BERHAD 845,231,131 [C] 20,136,682 865,367,812
    PETRONAS CARIGALI SDN. 746,710,042 [D] 746,710,042
    Total 1,691,805,666 285,593,040 405,405,924 2,382,804,630

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    SABAH GAS - NOT OPERATED 15,384,648 929,077 16,313,725
    SABAH INBOARD AND DEEPWATER OIL 1,089,763,624 [E] 129,881,545 264,887,071 [F] 1,484,532,240
    SARAWAK OIL AND GAS 602,042,041 [G] 127,896,684 139,589,776 [H] 869,528,501
    Entity level payments
    SABAH SHELL PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED 3,846,422 3,846,422
    SARAWAK SHELL BERHAD 1,956,613 1,956,613
    SHELL ENERGY ASIA LIMITED 2,070,079 2,070,079
    SHELL OIL AND GAS (MALAYSIA) LLC 418,556 418,556
    SHELL SABAH SELATAN SENDIRIAN BERHAD 4,138,495 4,138,495
    Total 1,691,805,666 285,593,040 405,405,924 2,382,804,630
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  • Includes payment in kind of $290,279,641 for 3,911 KBOE valuated at market price and $94,989,601 for 5,021 KBOE valuated at fixed price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $78,413,013 for 3,143 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $21,451,480 for 247 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $782,926,973 for 10,575 KBOE valuated at market price and $110,524,567 for 5,960 KBOE valuated at fixed price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $480,500,276 for 6,501 KBOE valuated at market price and $266,209,765 for 14,220 KBOE valuated at fixed price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $1,089,763,624 for 14,572 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $259,666,784 for 3,467 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $455,147,345 for 23,323 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $195,115,105 for 2,752 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $94,989,601 for 5,021 KBOE valuated at fixed price and $30,612,857 for 443 KBOE valuated at market price.

    Oman

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND MINERALS 576,872,405 [A] 576,872,405
    MINISTRY OF FINANCE 3,391,341,601 900,000 3,392,241,601
    THE SECRETARIAT GENERAL FOR TAXATION MINISTRY OF FINANCE 21,048,764 21,048,764
    Total 576,872,405 3,412,390,365 900,000 3,990,162,769

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    BLOCK 6 CONCESSION 3,391,341,601 3,391,341,601
    BLOCK 10 CONCESSION 576,872,405 [A] 21,048,764 400,000 598,321,168
    BLOCK 11 CONCESSION 500,000 500,000
    Total 576,872,405 3,412,390,365 900,000 3,990,162,769
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  • Includes payment in kind of $518,222,403 for 7,294 KBOE valuated at Gov. selling price and of $58,650,002 for 4,477 KBOE valuated at fixed price.

    Qatar

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    QATARENERGY 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 31,476,961 2,912,790,895
    Total 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 31,476,961 2,912,790,895

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    PEARL GTL 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 31,476,961 2,912,790,895
    Total 1,479,379,939 1,401,933,995 31,476,961 2,912,790,895
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Australia

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    AUSTRALIAN TAXATION OFFICE 1,445,905,137 1,445,905,137
    BANANA SHIRE COUNCIL 226,326 226,326
    FEDERAL DEPARTMENT OF INDUSTRY, SCIENCE AND RESOURCES 71,579,702 115,311 71,695,012
    QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENCE 853,606 853,606
    QUEENSLAND DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES AND MINES 513,172 513,172
    QUEENSLAND REVENUE OFFICE 287,058,200 287,058,200
    RESOURCES SAFETY AND HEALTH QUEENSLAND 1,863,345 1,863,345
    WESTERN DOWNS REGIONAL COUNCIL 9,841,711 461,434 10,303,145
    Total 1,445,905,137 358,637,902 13,413,472 461,434 1,818,417,944

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    NORTH WEST SHELF 71,579,702 71,579,702
    PRELUDE 115,311 115,311
    QGC 659,476,027 287,058,200 13,298,161 461,434 960,293,822
    Entity level payments
    SHELL AUSTRALIA PTY LTD 786,429,110 786,429,110
    Total 1,445,905,137 358,637,902 13,413,472 461,434 1,818,417,944
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Egypt

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    EGYPTIAN GENERAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 155,405,582 6,042,288 161,447,870
    Total 155,405,582 6,042,288 161,447,870

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    EGYPT OFFSHORE DEVELOPMENT 155,405,582 155,405,582
    EGYPT OFFSHORE EXPLORATION 5,000,000 5,000,000
    Entity level payments
    SHELL EGYPT N.V. 1,042,288 1,042,288
    Total 155,405,582 6,042,288 161,447,870
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Nigeria

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE 236,994,532 [A] 236,994,532
    NATIONAL AGENCY FOR SCIENCE AND ENGINEERING INFRASTRUCTURE 2,397,000 2,397,000
    NIGER DELTA DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION 85,498,758 85,498,758
    NIGERIAN NATIONAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 1,237,467,592 [B] 1,237,467,592
    NIGERIAN UPSTREAM PETROLEUM REGULATORY COMMISSION 454,028,549 [C] 454,028,549
    Total 1,237,467,592 236,994,532 454,028,549 87,895,758 2,016,386,431

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    EAST ASSET 238,832,621 [D] 238,832,621
    OML144 7,642,550 7,642,550
    PSC 1993 (OPL209/OML133) 93,824,926 [E] 93,824,926
    PSC 1993 (OPL212/OML118, OPL219/OML135) 689,820,582 [F] 123,713,854 [G] 387,429,297 [H] 58,877,045 1,259,840,778
    WEST ASSET 308,814,389 [I] 308,814,389
    Entity level payments
    THE SHELL PETROLEUM DEVELOPMENT COMPANY OF NIGERIA LIMITED 19,455,752 66,599,252 21,376,163 107,431,167
    Total 1,237,467,592 236,994,532 454,028,549 87,895,758 2,016,386,431
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  • Includes payment in kind of $217,538,780 for 3,121 KBOE valued at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $1,237,467,592 for 22,346 KBOE valued at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $387,429,297 for 5,442 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $238,832,621 for 8,726 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $93,824,926 for 1,330 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $689,820,582 for 9,634 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $123,713,854 for 1,791 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $387,429,297 for 5,442 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $308,814,389 for 3,986 KBOE valuated at market price.

    Sao Tome and Principe

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO DE SÃO TOMÉ E PRÍNCIPE 200,000 200,000
    Total 200,000 200,000

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    DEEPWATER BLOCK 4 200,000 200,000
    Total 200,000 200,000
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Tanzania

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    PETROLEUM UPSTREAM REGULATORY AUTHORITY 142,811 142,811
    Total 142,811 142,811

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    BLOCK 1 AND 4 142,811 142,811
    Total 142,811 142,811
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Tunisia

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    ENTREPRISE TUNISIENNE D'ACTIVITÉS PÉTROLIÈRES 534,110 [A] 534,110
    LE RECEVEUR DES FINANCES DU LAC 3,083,119 1,251,714 4,334,833
    Total 3,083,119 1,785,824 4,868,943

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    HASDRUBAL CONCESSION 3,083,119 1,785,824 [A] 4,868,943
    Total 3,083,119 1,785,824 4,868,943
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  • Includes payment in kind of $534,110 for 11 KBOE valuated at market price.

    Canada

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    GOVERNMENT OF ALBERTA 173,471 227,225 400,697
    MINISTRY OF FINANCE (BRITISH COLUMBIA) 4,708,558 640,989 5,349,547
    MINISTRY OF JOBS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND INNOVATION 674,408 674,408
    PROVINCIAL TREASURER OF ALBERTA 38,275,621 38,275,621
    RECEIVER GENERAL FOR CANADA 71,095,062 71,095,062
    Total 109,370,682 4,882,029 1,542,623 115,795,334

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    ATHABASCA OIL SANDS 109,370,682 109,370,682
    GREATER DEEP BASIN 173,471 227,225 400,697
    GROUNDBIRCH 4,708,558 1,315,397 6,023,955
    Total 109,370,682 4,882,029 1,542,623 115,795,334
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Mexico

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    SERVICIO DE ADMINISTRACIÓN TRIBUTARIA -137,827 -137,827
    Total -137,827 -137,827

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    MEXICO EXPLORATION DEEPWATER -137,827 -137,827
    Total -137,827 -137,827
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    United States of America

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    COMPTROLLER OF PUBLIC ACCOUNTS 233,960 233,960
    INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE -25,200,518 -25,200,518
    LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION AND DEVELOPMENT 860,822 860,822
    OFFICE OF NATURAL RESOURCES REVENUE 1,120,356,065 20,817,759 1,141,173,823
    STATE OF LOUISIANA 1,065,158 1,065,158
    Total -23,901,400 1,120,356,065 20,817,759 860,822 1,118,133,246

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    GULF OF AMERICA (CENTRAL) 1,045,021,964 4,293,859 1,049,315,823
    GULF OF AMERICA (WEST) 75,334,101 75,334,101
    GULF OF AMERICA EXPLORATION 16,339,580 16,339,580
    Entity level payments
    SHELL EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION COMPANY 249,354 249,354
    SHELL FRONTIER OIL AND GAS INC. 306,710 306,710
    SHELL OFFSHORE INC. 509,094 184,320 860,822 1,554,236
    SHELL PETROLEUM INC. -25,200,518 -25,200,518
    SHELL USA INC. 233,960 233,960
    Total -23,901,400 1,120,356,065 20,817,759 860,822 1,118,133,246
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Argentina

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    AGENCIA DE RECAUDACIÓN Y CONTROL ADUANERO 1,880,988 1,880,988
    GAS Y PETRÓLEO DEL NEUQUÉN S.A. 34,615,936 [A] 34,615,936
    PROVINCIA DE SALTA 2,568,298 2,568,298
    PROVINCIA DEL NEUQUÉN 133,902,031 335,780 134,237,811
    Total 34,615,936 1,880,988 136,470,329 335,780 173,303,033

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    ACAMBUCO 2,568,298 2,568,298
    ARGENTINA UNCONVENTIONAL PROJECTS 34,615,936 [A] 133,902,031 335,780 168,853,747
    Entity level payments
    SHELL ARGENTINA S.A. 1,880,988 1,880,988
    Total 34,615,936 1,880,988 136,470,329 335,780 173,303,033
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  • Includes payment in kind of $34,615,936 for 580 KBOE valuated at market price.

    Brazil

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    AGÊNCIA NACIONAL DO PETRÓLEO GÁS NATURAL E BIOCOMBUSTÍVEIS 3,968,640 3,968,640
    MINISTÉRIO DA FAZENDA 1,203,877,226 1,385,827,494 2,589,704,720
    PRÉ-SAL PETRÓLEO S.A. 459,707,687 [A] 334,922,404 794,630,091
    RECEITA FEDERAL DO BRASIL 865,744,450 865,744,450
    Total 459,707,687 865,744,450 1,203,877,226 338,891,043 1,385,827,494 4,254,047,901

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    BASIN EXPLORATION PROJECTS 3,968,640 2,493,180 6,461,820
    BC-10 30,470,273 1,049,230 31,519,503
    BIJUPIRA AND SALEMA 420,504 420,504
    BM-S-9, BM-S-9A, BM-S-11,BM-S-11A, ENTORNO DE SAPINHOA AND ATAPU 21,415,909 [B] 777,863,823 49,144,667 1,381,864,580 2,230,288,979
    JUBARTE PRE-SAL 473,023 473,023
    LIBRA PSC AND MERO 438,291,778 [C] 395,070,107 285,777,737 1,119,139,622
    Entity level payments
    SHELL BRASIL PETROLEO LTDA. 865,744,450 865,744,450
    Total 459,707,687 865,744,450 1,203,877,226 338,891,043 1,385,827,494 4,254,047,901
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.
  • Includes payment in kind of $459,707,687 for 7,627 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $21,415,909 for 357 KBOE valuated at market price.
  • Includes payment in kind of $438,291,778 for 7,270 KBOE valuated at market price.

    Colombia

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    AGENCIA NACIONAL DE HIDROCARBUROS 488,120 488,120
    Total 488,120 488,120

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    COLOMBIA EXPLORATION OPERATED 488,120 488,120
    Total 488,120 488,120
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Trinidad and Tobago

    Government Reports (in USD) [1]

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Governments
    MINISTRY OF ENERGY AND ENERGY INDUSTRIES 370,527,278 631,618 15,000,000 11,750,134 397,909,029
    MINISTRY OF FINANCE 784,943 784,943
    NGC EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION INVESTMENTS LIMITED 62,520,620 62,520,620
    Total 433,047,898 784,943 631,618 15,000,000 11,750,134 461,214,593

    Project Reports (in USD)

    Production Entitlements Taxes Royalties Bonuses Fees Infrastructure Improvements Total
    Projects
    BLOCK 5C 84,719,937 1,807,202 86,527,139
    CENTRAL BLOCK 784,943 631,618 1,416,561
    COLIBRI 170,033,758 3,520,166 173,553,924
    DEEPWATER ATLANTIC AREA 559,194 559,194
    EAST COAST MARINE AREA 104,452,047 2,220,437 106,672,484
    EXPLORATION 345,905 345,905
    MANATEE 15,000,000 892,499 15,892,499
    NORTH COAST MARINE AREA 1 73,842,155 2,404,732 76,246,887
    Total 433,047,898 784,943 631,618 15,000,000 11,750,134 461,214,593
  • For the definitions of any terms used in this chart (e.g. activities and payment types), please refer to pages 2-3 of the Report.

    Cautionary note
    The companies in which Shell plc directly and indirectly owns investments are separate legal entities. In this Report "Shell", "Shell Group" and "Group" are sometimes used for convenience to reference Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to Shell plc and its subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These terms are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular entity or entities. "Subsidiaries", "Shell subsidiaries" and "Shell companies" as used in this Report refer to entities over which Shell plc either directly or indirectly has control. The terms "joint venture", "joint operation", "joint arrangements", and "associates" may also be used to refer to a commercial arrangement in which Shell has a direct or indirect ownership interest with one or more parties. The term "Shell interest" is used for convenience to indicate the direct and/or indirect ownership interest held by Shell in an entity or unincorporated joint arrangement, after exclusion of all third-party interest.


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