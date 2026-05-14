Prateek Yadav's Father-In-Law Lights Funeral Pyre, Akhilesh Bids Final Farewell

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 14 (IANS) The last rites of Prateek Yadav, the younger son of Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and husband of BJP leader Aparna Yadav, were performed at Baikunth Dham in Bhaisakund here on Thursday, with his father-in-law, veteran journalist Arvind Bisht, lighting the pyre, as family members, relatives, and supporters gathered to bid him a final farewell

After performing the final rites, Bisht became visibly emotional. Wiping away tears with a traditional gamcha, he folded his hands and offered his final respects to his son-in-law.

The atmosphere at the cremation ground was deeply emotional.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also arrived at Baikunth Dham and bade an emotional farewell to his younger brother. He and cousins Dharmendra Yadav and Aditya Yadav placed logs on the pyre and participated in the last rites.

Prateek Yadav's wife, Aparna Yadav, and their two daughters, Prathama and Padmaja, were also present during the ceremony. At the cremation ground, Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav were seen seated together, while Prateek Yadav's daughters sat nearby. Akhilesh Yadav's son, Arjun Yadav, was also present with the family.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak also attended the funeral ceremony.

Earlier, Prateek Yadav's funeral procession began from his residence and drew thousands of supporters. During the procession, slogans of“Prateek Yadav Amar Rahein” (May Prateek Yadav Live Forever) echoed through the air. Several leaders from both the Samajwadi Party and the BJP were present during the procession.

Shivpal Singh Yadav's son, Aditya Yadav, helped shoulder the bier, while Dharmendra Yadav remained with the family throughout the ceremony. Before the procession commenced, Prateek Yadav's mortal remains were kept outside the Samajwadi Party office for a brief period. Following tradition, the body was placed on the ground five times before reaching the cremation ground.

Prateek Yadav was also known for his deep affection for animals. Aparna Yadav had a photograph featuring his pet dogs and monkey displayed on the hearse, a gesture that moved many people present.

On Wednesday night, Aparna Yadav sat beside the mortal remains along with her two daughters. Earlier, several leaders, including Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, along with Akhilesh Yadav's wife Dimple Yadav and Shivpal Yadav, visited his residence to pay their tributes.