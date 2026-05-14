Odisha Crime Branch Arrests Prime Accused In GRP Constable Soumya Swain Lynching Case

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 14 (IANS) The Crime Branch of Odisha Police on Thursday arrested the prime accused involved in the brutal mob lynching of a Government Railway Police (GRP) constable, Soumya Ranjan Swain, in Balianta police station area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on May 7 over allegations of sexual harassment of a girl.

Following Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi's directions, the Crime Branch was entrusted with the investigation into the sensational incident that occurred in the Bhingarpur-Kaja area under Balianta Police Station on May 7.

In a press statement, the Crime Branch revealed that on May 14, based on substantial evidence collected during the course of the investigation, the main accused, Ranjit Patra alias Chinu, 24, of Gangeswargada under Cuttack Sadar police station in the Cuttack Urban Police District, was arrested.

“Investigation has revealed his alleged involvement in assaulting the deceased on the head, a vital part of the body, with a bamboo stick after the deceased had been immobilized by having his hands and legs tied with ropes,” informed the Crime Branch.

Additionally, another accused, identified as Judhisthira Jena alias Bunty (22), was also arrested on May 11 and forwarded to the Court, which sent him to judicial custody. So far, a total of 13 accused persons have been arrested in connection with the mob lynching case, of whom 11 were arrested earlier by the local police.

“Investigation is continuing on a priority basis, and efforts are underway to identify and apprehend other persons involved in the incident,” the Crime Branch added.

Notably, the premier investigating wing of the Odisha Police has taken full control of the investigation into two cases registered at the Balianta Police Station, one related to the mob lynching of Soumya and the other based on a complaint lodged by one of the victim girls, who accused the deceased of attempting to sexually assault her.

On May 7, the GRP constable, Soumya Ranjan Swain, was beaten to death by a mob of villagers over allegations of sexual assault on two girls in the Balianta area on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar. Notably, Soumya, along with his friend Om Prakash, was travelling towards Bhubaneswar when they came across two girls riding a scooter in the Bhingarpur–Kaja area under the Balianta police limits. A collision between their motorcycle and the scooter of the girls led to an argument.

One of the girls accused Soumya of attempting to sexually assault her, following which local villagers, alerted by her screams for help, rushed to the spot and assaulted the duo. Police later rescued them and shifted them to the hospital, where doctors declared Soumya dead.