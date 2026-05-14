Amul Milk Price Hike In Gujarat Leaves Vadodara Residents Displeased

Dairy products under the Amul brand implemented a price hike of two rupees per litre across its packaged milk variants in Gujarat.

The revised rates, which affect brands such as Gold, Shakti, and Taaza, have triggered concerns among citizens in Vadodara over rising kitchen expenses.

Citizens Voice Displeasure Over Rising Expenses

Residents of Vadodara on Thursday voiced their displeasure as packaged milk prices saw a significant jump.

Highlighting the struggle of common people, a local from Vadodara, while speaking to the reporter, said, "The common people have been dealt yet another blow by inflation. Amul has raised the prices of its milk products. With an increase of two rupees per litre, residents of Vadodara appear visibly displeased. In Gujarat, Amul sells packaged milk under various brands, including Gold, Shakti, Taaza, and Cow Milk. The new rates for these packaged products have come into effect starting today. A 500-gram pouch of Amul Gold will now cost ₹35, Amul Shakti ₹32, and Slim & Trim ₹26."

Another local, while noting the sudden price increase, said, "The prices for Cow Milk and Taaza variants have also been increased. These hiked milk prices have adversely impacted the monthly budgets of homemakers and the general public. People argue that milk is a daily necessity, and amidst continuously rising inflation, managing household expenses is becoming increasingly difficult."

GCMMF Justifies Hike, Cites Rising Costs

Meanwhile, Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets milk and dairy products under the Amul brand, has increased the price of fresh pouch milk by Rs 2 per litre across major variants and packs across India, effective from May 14.

The federation said the revised rates will apply to all variants of Amul milk from Thursday.

In a press release, GCMMF said the Rs 2 per litre increase translates to around 2.5 to 3.5 per cent and noted that no increase in consumer milk prices had been made since May 2025.

The GCMMF said the revision was taken due to an increase in the overall cost of milk production and operations. "This price hike is being done due to increase in overall cost of operation and production of milk. There is a substantial increase in cost of cattle feed, milk packaging film and fuel during the year," the GCMMF said.

It added that member unions had also raised the procurement price paid to farmers by Rs 30 per kg of fat, which it said was a 3.7 per cent increase compared to May 2025 said the price revision would support milk producers and encourage higher production.

Supporting Milk Producers

"Amul as a policy passes on almost 80 paise of every rupee paid by consumers for milk and milk products to the milk producers. The price revision shall help in sustaining remunerative milk prices to our milk producers and to encourage them for higher milk production," the federation said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)