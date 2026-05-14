Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Trump Receives Grand Ceremonial Welcome In Beijing During High-Stakes China Visit


2026-05-14 05:45:29
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

US President Donald Trump was given a grand ceremonial welcome in Beijing as he arrived for a high-profile summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The event featured a red carpet reception, honor guard, national flags, and youth performances symbolizing diplomatic warmth between the two nations amid ongoing global tensions. 0:00 - Trump arrives in Beijing for major diplomatic summit 2:00 - Ceremony marks high-level US–China engagement 4:00 - Strong protocol signals warming diplomatic tone

MENAFN14052026007385015968ID1111114225



AsiaNet News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search