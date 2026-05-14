Trump Receives Grand Ceremonial Welcome In Beijing During High-Stakes China Visit

US President Donald Trump was given a grand ceremonial welcome in Beijing as he arrived for a high-profile summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The event featured a red carpet reception, honor guard, national flags, and youth performances symbolizing diplomatic warmth between the two nations amid ongoing global tensions. 0:00 - Trump arrives in Beijing for major diplomatic summit 2:00 - Ceremony marks high-level US–China engagement 4:00 - Strong protocol signals warming diplomatic tone

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