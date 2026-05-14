Inside Arshdeep Singh's ₹4 Crore Chandigarh Home With Modern Interiors And Family-Centric Design

Arshdeep Singh's Kharar residence near Chandigarh reflects modern layouts, spacious interiors, and family warmth. Here's a look at his property, lifestyle choices, and what buyers can learn from his smart real estate strategy.

Arshdeep Singh lives in Kharar near Chandigarh, a fast-growing micro-market close to Mohali and the Tricity cluster. The area offers connectivity to IS Bindra Stadium, Chandigarh Airport, elite schools, and premium residential zones, combining suburban calm with strong infrastructure.

His home is estimated at ₹3.5–₹4 crore, based on plot size, construction quality, and locality benchmarks. Premium finishes and upgrades place it among contemporary celebrity homes in the region.

Kharar and Mohali attract cricketers, entrepreneurs, and HNI families. Benefits include larger plots, proximity to training centres, strong rental demand, and ongoing infrastructure projects like flyovers and highways that boost property values.

Standalone homes in this belt usually include 4–5 bedrooms, modular kitchens, marble or wooden flooring, balconies, terrace lounges, and parking for multiple cars. Arshdeep's residence fits comfortably into this bracket.

His interiors reflect simplicity and functionality. Light wall tones, uncluttered layouts, and modern furniture create a serene ambience. Spacious rooms, natural light, and a family-centric design make the home welcoming.

Arshdeep's home includes a fitness corner for workouts, airy living and dining areas, and a balcony lounge. Despite modern finishes, the house carries Punjabi family warmth, balancing comfort with practicality.