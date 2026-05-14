Belagavi Rain Havoc: Over 20 Houses Damaged In Sambaragi Village, Families Left Homeless

Heavy rain and strong winds wreaked havoc in Sambaragi village of Belagavi district, destroying over 20 houses and uprooting hundreds of trees. Several families were left homeless, while power outages and crop damage worsened the situation.

Heavy rains continue to lash Karnataka's border district of Belagavi, severely disrupting normal life in Sambaragi village of Athani taluk. More than 20 houses were reportedly reduced to rubble after intense rainfall that lasted for nearly an hour.

The heavy downpour caused widespread damage in the village, leaving hundreds of families homeless and forcing residents to seek shelter in safer places.

Local authorities are assessing the extent of the damage, while villagers have appealed for immediate relief and rehabilitation measures.

Strong winds accompanied by heavy rain struck Sambaragi village on Wednesday evening, triggering panic among residents and causing widespread damage.

The intensity of the wind was so severe that a large tin shed was blown nearly 100 feet away. Several house roofs were ripped off and thrown onto the village's main roads and highways, disrupting traffic movement for some time.

Residents were left shocked by the sudden weather disturbance, while local authorities began clearing debris and assessing the extent of the damage.

Heavy rain accompanied by strong winds caused damage worth several lakhs of rupees in the village, severely affecting normal life.

Hundreds of trees were uprooted due to the intense rain and gusty winds. Several trees fell on electricity poles, leading to a complete power outage in the area and plunging the entire village into darkness.

Authorities have begun efforts to clear the fallen trees and restore electricity supply.

Heavy rain has damaged daily food grains and essential groceries stored in several houses, leaving many poor families struggling to secure their next meal.

According to initial estimates, property worth several lakhs of rupees has been destroyed in the village alone. Residents have appealed for immediate relief and assistance as they continue to face severe hardship following the heavy rain and strong winds.

More than 20 families who lost the roofs over their homes due to the heavy rain have been left homeless and are now facing severe hardship.

The affected residents broke down in tears, saying the houses they had built over a lifetime collapsed before their eyes.

“The home we built with our hard work has collapsed right in front of us. Where should we go now?” the victims said emotionally.

Apart from damaging houses, the heavy rain is also reported to have caused extensive damage to crops in agricultural fields, further worsening the difficulties faced by villagers.

Villagers have urged revenue officials to visit the affected area, conduct an inspection and assess the extent of the damage caused by the heavy rain and strong winds.

Residents have also appealed to the government to immediately announce relief measures for the affected families. Sambaragi village, which was severely devastated by the natural calamity, is now looking towards government assistance for recovery and rehabilitation.