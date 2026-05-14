African Mining Week (AMW) 2026 To Position Junior Miners At The Forefront Of Africa's Mineral Evolution

MENAFN - African Press Organization) CAPE TOWN, South Africa, May 14, 2026/APO Group/ --

Africa's estimated $8.5 trillion in untapped mineral wealth is increasingly being positioned as a junior miner-led opportunity, with smaller, more agile players playing a key role in unlocking the continent's mining deposits. As governments and investors recalibrate exploration strategies, junior mining companies are emerging as the primary vehicles for converting underexplored resources into bankable projects.

Against this backdrop, the African Mining Week 2026 Conference and Exhibition will convene regulators, financiers and operators to examine how partnerships, capital access and execution models can shift juniors from the margins to the center of the continent's mineral development strategy.

Taking place from October 14 – 16 in Cape Town, the event will feature a dedicated panel titled Collaboration for Growth: Unlocking Finance and Scale for Junior Miners. The session will highlight how governments are leveraging Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to address high upfront capital requirements, limited infrastructure access and gaps in technical expertise constraining junior mining development.

The need for innovative financing solutions across Africa is increasingly apparent, with the continent's share of global mineral exploration spending declining from 16% in 2004 to just 10.4% in 2024. In South Africa, exploration expenditure totaled R781 million in 2024, down sharply from a peak of R6.2 billion in 2006, underscoring the importance of stronger collaboration between governments and the private sector. In response, mineral-rich African countries are increasingly partnering with global investors to mobilize capital for exploration while supporting local content and beneficiation strategies.

One of the continent's most prominent PPP models is the Junior Mining Exploration Fund (JMEF) launched by the Industrial Development Corporation of South Africa in partnership with the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. In February 2026, the fund expanded to R2 billion, with Anglo American committing R600 million, demonstrating how coordinated public-private initiatives can strengthen financing for early-stage mining projects. Increased support through the fund has contributed to growth in South Africa's junior and emerging mining sector, which recorded nearly 20% income growth in 2025.

Meanwhile, Zambia has introduced the Artisanal and Small-Scale Mining Fund following the enactment of the Geological and Minerals Development Act of 2025, aimed at expanding financing access for junior and small-scale miners. In 2026, the government allocated K449.5 million towards the fund, from a total K1.2 billion mining sector budget. The fund is expected to support junior miners as the country pursues its goal of increasing copper production to three million tons annually by 2030.

Similarly, the Democratic Republic of the Congo is strengthening partnerships with private sector investors, including Phoenix Capital and Eurasian Resources Group, to finance junior and artisanal mining operations as part of a broader strategy to unlock an estimated $24 trillion in untapped mineral resources.

Stepping into this picture, the AMW 2026 panel will explore the impact of PPP financing models, providing a platform for governments, investors and mining companies to develop solutions that scale exploration investment and accelerate the discovery of Africa's next generation of mineral projects.

AMW serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2026 conference from October 12-16 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting ...

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.