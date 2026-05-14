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ECB Weighs Rate Hikes
(MENAFN) The European Central Bank could be compelled to increase interest rates if escalating crude oil prices start to influence inflation expectations, according to Governing Council member Martins Kazaks, who spoke on Thursday.
“Oil prices are higher, we see that it’s gradually starting to push inflation up, and if inflation expectations start to deteriorate, then the ECB will be forced to raise interest rates,” Kazaks, who leads Latvia’s central bank, told a public broadcaster.
His comments were made at a time when investors and analysts are increasingly anticipating a 25 basis-point interest rate increase from the ECB at its upcoming June policy meeting. This expectation is fueled by renewed worries that the Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could sustain elevated energy prices and further complicate the eurozone’s disinflation process.
Kazaks did not confirm whether such a policy move is probable, stating: “At the moment the financial markets are pricing an increase — I can’t confirm or deny.”
“We’ll see if that situation comes. But if we look at the scenario analysis and at our forecasts, then the situation is a bit worse than it was initially forecast in the base case,” he added.
The ECB has been carefully assessing whether the recent surge in energy costs will remain a temporary shock or instead spill over into broader inflationary pressures through wage growth, corporate pricing strategies, and shifts in household inflation expectations.
“Oil prices are higher, we see that it’s gradually starting to push inflation up, and if inflation expectations start to deteriorate, then the ECB will be forced to raise interest rates,” Kazaks, who leads Latvia’s central bank, told a public broadcaster.
His comments were made at a time when investors and analysts are increasingly anticipating a 25 basis-point interest rate increase from the ECB at its upcoming June policy meeting. This expectation is fueled by renewed worries that the Iran conflict and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz could sustain elevated energy prices and further complicate the eurozone’s disinflation process.
Kazaks did not confirm whether such a policy move is probable, stating: “At the moment the financial markets are pricing an increase — I can’t confirm or deny.”
“We’ll see if that situation comes. But if we look at the scenario analysis and at our forecasts, then the situation is a bit worse than it was initially forecast in the base case,” he added.
The ECB has been carefully assessing whether the recent surge in energy costs will remain a temporary shock or instead spill over into broader inflationary pressures through wage growth, corporate pricing strategies, and shifts in household inflation expectations.
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