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Pentagon Cancels Europe Troop Deployment to Poland
(MENAFN) The Pentagon has abruptly canceled plans to send an armored brigade to Poland, accelerating President Trump's sweeping effort to draw down American military forces across Europe, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday.
The sudden reversal caught several senior military officials off guard — particularly striking given that some troops and equipment from the so-called "Black Jack" brigade, formally designated the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, were already en route when the order came through.
The cancellation follows the Pentagon's announcement earlier this month that 5,000 US troops would be pulled out of Germany — a decision that itself emerged in the wake of Trump's fury at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over his public criticism of the White House's management of the US war with Iran.
Trump has since made clear that Germany is only the beginning. Speaking to reporters, the president warned that Washington is "cutting a lot further than 5,000" troops, adding that withdrawals from Italy and Spain remain on the table.
The scrapped Poland deployment — involving a force of more than 4,000 troops — is part of what US officials describe as a fundamental restructuring of America's military footprint on the continent. The Pentagon's stated aim is to push European allies to shoulder greater responsibility for conventional defense, enabling Washington to significantly reduce its presence.
The Wall Street Journal had reported last month that the Trump administration was weighing troop withdrawals from European nations that withheld support for the US during its conflict with Iran.
What makes the Poland decision particularly notable, analysts say, is that Warsaw has long enjoyed unusually warm relations with the Trump administration. As recently as earlier this month, Trump himself floated the possibility of redirecting troops from Germany to Polish soil.
Military commanders had already drafted detailed proposals for a measured, phased drawdown in Germany, with most expecting a structured review of force positioning to follow. Instead, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moved well ahead of that timeline, blindsiding much of the defense establishment.
Further changes to the US military posture in Europe are widely expected, officials said, with some of the brigade's units potentially being redeployed to other locations across the continent rather than returning home.
The sudden reversal caught several senior military officials off guard — particularly striking given that some troops and equipment from the so-called "Black Jack" brigade, formally designated the 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team of the 1st Cavalry Division, were already en route when the order came through.
The cancellation follows the Pentagon's announcement earlier this month that 5,000 US troops would be pulled out of Germany — a decision that itself emerged in the wake of Trump's fury at German Chancellor Friedrich Merz over his public criticism of the White House's management of the US war with Iran.
Trump has since made clear that Germany is only the beginning. Speaking to reporters, the president warned that Washington is "cutting a lot further than 5,000" troops, adding that withdrawals from Italy and Spain remain on the table.
The scrapped Poland deployment — involving a force of more than 4,000 troops — is part of what US officials describe as a fundamental restructuring of America's military footprint on the continent. The Pentagon's stated aim is to push European allies to shoulder greater responsibility for conventional defense, enabling Washington to significantly reduce its presence.
The Wall Street Journal had reported last month that the Trump administration was weighing troop withdrawals from European nations that withheld support for the US during its conflict with Iran.
What makes the Poland decision particularly notable, analysts say, is that Warsaw has long enjoyed unusually warm relations with the Trump administration. As recently as earlier this month, Trump himself floated the possibility of redirecting troops from Germany to Polish soil.
Military commanders had already drafted detailed proposals for a measured, phased drawdown in Germany, with most expecting a structured review of force positioning to follow. Instead, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth moved well ahead of that timeline, blindsiding much of the defense establishment.
Further changes to the US military posture in Europe are widely expected, officials said, with some of the brigade's units potentially being redeployed to other locations across the continent rather than returning home.
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