Philippines Elevator And Escalator Market Growth Forecast Report 2026-2031 Featuring Otis, KONE, TK Elevator, Schindler, Mitsubishi Electric, Hyundai Elevator, Hitachi, Fujitec

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Philippines Elevator and Escalator Market - Size & Growth Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.



The Philippines elevator and escalator market is poised to experience significant growth, with new installations expected to witness a CAGR of 4.11% from 2025 to 2031. Key trends driving this expansion include technological advancements, a heightened focus on sustainability, and robust infrastructure development.

Technological Advancements in the Elevator and Escalator Industry



Advancements are ushering in a new era for elevators in the Philippines, focusing on safety, efficiency, and user-centric innovations.

Manufacturers are integrating superior safety features, such as intelligent door controls and advanced emergency responses.

Real-time monitoring systems are being deployed to ensure continuous performance tracking, minimizing risks.

Innovative service models using AI offer predictive maintenance, increasing reliability and prolonging equipment lifespan. These innovations drive market efficiency, sustainability, and service excellence.

Sustainable Construction Practices and Green Buildings



Sustainability is a top priority, influenced by regulations, rising energy costs, and environmental consciousness.

Frameworks like BERDE promote ecologically responsible design and operations, spurring localized sustainable practices.

Buildings contribute to 40% of global carbon emissions, prompting the adoption of energy-efficient technologies in elevators. Government focus on sustainable construction drives demand for energy-efficient systems, enhancing green building adoption.

Market Drivers

Surge in Infrastructure Projects



The 2025 budget allocates $22 billion for infrastructure, with the "Build, Better, More" program adding $26 billion. Projected economic growth and ongoing infrastructure projects, such as bridges and airports, stimulate market demand.

Increasing Real Estate & Commercial Investment



Economic growth and urbanization in 2025 spur new residential developments, driven by the growing middle class. The government's mass housing initiatives aim to build 7 million homes by 2030, boosting demand for elevators and escalators.

Growth in Commercial Infrastructure



Commercial infrastructure expansion, especially in retail and mixed-use segments, bolsters demand. Developers are expanding mall networks, incorporating multiple vertical transportation systems.

Industry Restraints

Skilled Labor Shortage



A significant shortage impacts installation, maintenance, and modernization, posing operational challenges. The need to recruit over two million construction workers by end-2025 to meet demands is hampered by a skills gap.

Rising Construction Costs



Construction costs are increasing due to inflation, global uncertainties, and currency volatility. The rise in material costs may affect building plans, causing scaled-down projects and impacting market demand.

Market Segmentation Insights



Machine-room-less elevators are a major segment, expected to grow steadily with installations expanding at 4.35% CAGR.

Residential and commercial sectors drive significant demand for elevators, particularly in urban housing and retail spaces. Parallel escalators lead in new installations, with commercial escalators dominating in shopping centers and transit hubs.

Vendor Landscape

The top six vendors, including Otis, KONE, and Mitsubishi Electric, command around 75% market share, highlighting a concentrated competitive structure. Jardine Schindler Group's installation at Solaire Resort North exemplifies the continuous evolution in elevator technologies.

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