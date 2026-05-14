'Inspector Avinash' Helmer Compares Randeep Hooda To Irrfan Khan

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Director Neerraj Pathak, who has helmed the upcoming 2nd season of the streaming show 'Inspector Avinash', has compared the show's lead actor Randeep Hooda.

The director spoke with IANS along with Randeep during the promotions of the show in Mumbai, and lauded the actor saying Randeep has spoiled him with his work ethics and hunger for excellence.

He told IANS,“I can say that he has spoiled me, actually. Now, when I cast someone and I think of doing the work, I think, 'Who will have so much dedication? Who will do it so well?' So, with him, it was an effortless combination for me. I have worked with Irrfan Khan. Now, my bond with Irrfan has been there for years. We had done a television show a long time ago on Doordarshan, Irrfan had 26 episodes in it. I directed it. Then I promised him that if I ever make a film, I'll take you in it. He said, 'You'll forget'. But when I made a film with Sunny Deol and Irrfan, 'Right Yaaa Wrong'. So, the fun I had while working with Irrfan, I had the same with Randeep”.

He further mentioned,“The reason is, good actors take your written work 10 times higher because whatever is not written, they find it. Okay. That's why the habit gets spoiled. Now, when I have to work, let's say less of an actor, in terms of craft, I'll have to push him, I'll have to inspire him to get there. So, that's why Randeep was an asset for me for this character of Avinash. The team members of real life cop Avinash were in tears because of such a fine performance”.

'Inspector Avinash' season 2 is set to premiere on May 15, 2026 on JioHotstar.