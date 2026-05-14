Sony Accelerates High-Resolution Photography With The Alpha 7R VI

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) 66.8-megapixel full-frame mirrorless interchangeable-lens camera offering the highest resolution and continuous shooting performance in the AlphaTM series[1]







Dubai, United Arab Emirates - May 14, 2026 - Sony introduces the Alpha 7R VI, the sixth generation of its celebrated Alpha 7R series. Built on the series' legacy of leading resolution, this full-frame mirrorless camera pairs an approximately 66.8 effective megapixel back-illuminated fully-stacked Exmor RSTM CMOS sensor with the new BIONZ XR2TM engine. The result: exceptional resolution, accurate color, and reliable performance across subjects ranging from people in motion to wildlife to expansive landscapes. Sony also introduces the XLR-A4 XLR adaptor to expand on-camera audio capabilities for professional productions, including 32-bit float recording [2]. “The Alpha 7R series stands for image quality you can trust on screen, in print, and in the most demanding conditions. The Alpha 7R VI takes that further with the speed, intelligence, battery life, and viewfinder quality our creators have been asking for. Every decision strengthens what this series does best and makes it work harder for the people who rely on it,” said Jason Rego, Head of Digital Imaging, Sony Middle East and Africa Alpha 7R VI product Feature video is available on YouTube. Product Feature video Alpha 7R VI Key Features Expanded High-Resolution Shooting 8 MP (approximate, effective) full-frame fully-stacked Exmor RS sensor with up to 16 stops[3]of dynamic range and reduced noise in the mid-sensitivity range Precise 5-axis optical image stabilization delivering up to 8.5 stops at the center and 7.0 stops at the periphery[4] Auto White Balance powered by visible light and infrared (IR) sensor and deep-learning illumination estimation, for stable natural color in shaded or indoor scenes Intelligence in Every Frame with High-Speed, High-Precision Continuous Shooting BIONZ XR2 engine with integrated AI processing unit and approximately 5.6x faster sensor readout than the previous model [5], enabling blackout-free continuous shooting at up to approximately 30 fps[6] delivering up to 60 AF/AE calculations per second with AF/AE tracking Real-time Recognition AF+ (Plus) with skeletal-based human pose estimation and tracking, for reliable focus on fast-moving subjects including athletes and dynamic scenes Built for Professional Demands New NP-SA100 high-capacity battery (2670 mAh) supports up to 710 still images via LCD monitor or 600 via viewfinder (CIPA standard), reducing battery changes during extended shoots[7] Approximately 9.44M dot OLED viewfinder with a DCI-P3 equivalent color gamut and 10-bit HDR-maximum brightness is approximately three times higher than conventional models [5] for clear visibility in bright environments Effective heat management allows uninterrupted 8K movie recording up to 120 min[8] Dual USB Type-CR ports for simultaneous charging and data transfer; illuminated rear buttons for low-light operation Magnesium alloy for a lightweight and durable body; 4-axis multi-angle LCD monitor for flexible shooting angles; mode-dial“Memory Recall” links shooting setups to customizable buttons [9] Supports Sony's Camera Authenticity Solution, including the C2PA standard, enabling verification that still images and videos were captured with a camera (not AI-generated) Professional Video 8K 30p recording with 8.2K oversampling[10] and full frame 4K 60p and 120p recording without crop[11] Dual Gain Shooting, a first in the Alpha series[12], optimizes sensor performance to reduce noise losing shadow detail for smooth gradation and wide latitude Redesigned in-camera stabilization expands the roll-direction compensation range by 2x[5]; Dynamic active Mode[13] delivers smooth and steady handheld 32-bit float audio internal recording in camera when paired with the XLR-A4 XLR adaptor, eliminating the need for fine adjustment on location[14] Key Features of the XLR-A4 XLR Adaptor Supports in-camera digital audio recording with up to 4-channel; XLR microphones, such as the ECM-778 (up to 2ch), and connects 3.5 mm stereo mini jack microphones (2ch stereo) via the Multi Interface (MI) Shoe Dual AD converters digitize microphone signals across a wide dynamic range, capturing quiet ambience through loud action with clarity[2] Records digital audio at up to 96kHz 32-bit float 4ch on compatible cameras[2], fully leveraging high-end XLR microphone quality. The 32-bit float format eliminates the need for fine gain adjustment on location, significantly reducing the risk of audio distortion[14] Lower profile height design and a reinforced chassis structure compared to the XLR-K3M, supporting stable shooting across on-location scenarios Supplied shoe audio extension cable allows placement up to approximately 60 cm from the camera; side routing minimizes interference with rigs and accessories USB Audio Class 2.0 compatible; functions as a 96 kHz 24-bit 2ch audio interface when connected to a PC for on-site audio monitoring and editing Optional accessori es for Alpha 7R VI (sold separately) Rechargeable Battery Pack NP-SA100- High-capacity battery with InfoLITHIUM functionality, delivering approximately 1.3x the power capacity of the NP-FZ100 Z-series battery. Integrates with camera power management to optimize endurance and thermal behavior. Includes an in-camera battery deterioration indicator. Vertical Grip VG-C6- Ergonomic grip for comfortable vertical or horizontal shooting, housing up to two high-capacity SA-series batteries. Dust and moisture resistant construction, equivalent to the camera body. Battery Charger BC-SAD1- Dedicated charger for the SA-type battery NP-SA100. With a USB Power Delivery source of 45 W or higher[15], charges two batteries simultaneously in approximately 115 minutes or one battery to 80% in approximately 55 minutes and full charge in approximately 85 minutes. Displays battery pack deterioration status during charging. Available: DC Coupler DC-C2- Provides stable continuous power via an external USB Power Delivery source of 100 W or higher a USB-C® to USB-C cable.[15] For main specifications and details, please visit the product websites: Alpha 7R VI: XLR-A4: Exclusive stories and exciting new content shot with the new Alpha 7R VI, XLR-A4 and Sony's other imaging products can be found at , a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators.a site created to inform, educate, and inspire content creators. Learn more about the Alpha 7R VI from the newly released in-depth course on AlphaCameraAcademy, a free education site for beginner creators. ### About Sony Middle East and Africa: Sony Middle East and Africa FZE is a 100% subsidiary of Sony Corporation and is the regional headquarters for the Middle East and Africa regions. The company is engaged in the business of Sony Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics (Car Audio), broadcasting and professional products and Computer Entertainment (PlayStation) products in more than 40 countries in the region. Apart from stock operations in the Jebel Ali Free Zone Establishment in Dubai, Sony Middle East and Africa leads execution of various logistics, sales, marketing, advertising and customer services activities through its business partners. 353 accredited third-party service centres reinforce Sony's presence in key markets in the region. About Sony Corporation Sony Corporation is a wholly owned subsidiary of Sony Group Corporation and is responsible for the Entertainment, Technology & Services (ET&S) business. With the mission to“create the future of entertainment through the power of technology together with creators,” we aim to continue to deliver Kando* to people around the world. For more information, visit: *Kando is a Japanese word that roughly translates to the sense of awe and emotion you feel when experiencing something beautiful and amazing for the first time. For media enquiries, please contact:

Aishwarya Anand Ruder Finn Atteline Darshini Makadia Ruder Finn Atteline Email: ... Ria Tharakan Sony Middle East and Africa Email:...

[1] As of the announcement in May 2026. [2] Internal recording in camera. Compatible with Alpha 7R VI. Alpha 7 V will be supported via a software update in or after May. [3] Approximate. Sony tests. Still images at low sensitivities. Mechanical shutter. [4] CIPA 2024 standards. Pitch/Yaw/Roll compensation. FE 50mm F1.2 GM lens. Long exposure NR off. [5] Compared to Alpha 7R V. Sony internal measurement. [6] [Hi+] continuous shooting mode, electronic shutter. Continuous shooting speed may be lower in some conditions. See Sony's support web page for lens compatibility information: [7] Actual performance varies based on settings, environmental conditions, and usage. Battery capacity decreases over time and use.

[8] XAVC HS 8K, 30p 200M 4:2:0 10bit, Temp. setting [High], with monitor open. This is when temperature is 25°C. [9] By setting the mode dial to [⚹], users are able to change the shooting mode or recall up to 10 settings via the menu and the“Memory Recall function” can be used from the menu screen or custom buttons. [10] When recording in 8K 30p, the angle of view becomes narrower. [11] Crop-free full-frame 4K 120p recording is available when [4K angle of View Priority] is set to [On]. [12] Available when recording in 4K at 30p or lower. [13] Angle of view is reduced more than in Active Mode. Clear Image Zoom is not available when using Dynamic active Mode. 8K and 120 fps or higher [14] If audio clipping has already occurred at the microphone input stage, it cannot be restored even if the volume is adjusted in post-production. [15] A USB Power Delivery (PD)-compatible external power supply and USB cable are not included.