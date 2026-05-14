Invaders Hit Zaporizhzhia, Damaging Industrial Infrastructure

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Russian army attacked Zaporizhzhia, damaging the industrial infrastructure.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration.

“The Russians struck the regional center. Industrial infrastructure has been damaged,” he wrote.

Preliminary reports indicate no casualties, Fedorov added.

Air raid alert lasts in Kyiv for more than 8 hours: One person killed and injury toll climbs to 33 following Russian strike

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours, Russian invaders carried out 973 strikes on 49 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. One person was killed.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service