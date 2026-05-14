403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye Condemns Israeli Minister’s Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Thursday strongly criticized a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque led by an Israeli minister who was accompanied by a group of settlers.
"We condemn the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque carried out by an Israeli minister accompanied by a group of settlers," said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.
The statement cautioned that such provocative moves, which undermine the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque—a sacred Muslim site—could further escalate tensions and instability across the region.
It also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to halt Israeli violations targeting occupied East Jerusalem and its religious sites.
"We condemn the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque carried out by an Israeli minister accompanied by a group of settlers," said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.
The statement cautioned that such provocative moves, which undermine the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque—a sacred Muslim site—could further escalate tensions and instability across the region.
It also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to halt Israeli violations targeting occupied East Jerusalem and its religious sites.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment