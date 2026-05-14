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Türkiye Condemns Israeli Minister’s Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque

Türkiye Condemns Israeli Minister’s Raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque


2026-05-14 05:27:08
(MENAFN) Türkiye on Thursday strongly criticized a raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque led by an Israeli minister who was accompanied by a group of settlers.

"We condemn the raid on Al-Aqsa Mosque carried out by an Israeli minister accompanied by a group of settlers," said the country's Foreign Ministry in a statement.

The statement cautioned that such provocative moves, which undermine the historical and legal status of Al-Aqsa Mosque—a sacred Muslim site—could further escalate tensions and instability across the region.

It also called on the international community to assume its responsibilities in safeguarding the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and to halt Israeli violations targeting occupied East Jerusalem and its religious sites.

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