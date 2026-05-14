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Israeli Military Incursions, Shelling Reported in Quneitra
(MENAFN) The Israeli army fired artillery into areas of the Quneitra countryside in southwestern Syria on Thursday morning and conducted a separate incursion into a village, where two young men were reportedly arrested, in what was described as a breach of Syrian sovereignty, according to a broadcaster.
According to the broadcaster, Israeli forces launched three artillery rounds that impacted the area between the village of al-Hurriya and the town of Jabata al-Khashab in the northern part of the Quneitra countryside.
In another development, Israeli troops reportedly advanced into the village of Saida al-Golan in southern Quneitra, where they carried out search-and-raid operations and detained a young man, the channel added. The broadcaster further noted that a second young man was also taken into custody north of the village of Kodna after his home was stormed during a late-night raid in the area.
These latest actions come amid ongoing tensions, despite earlier statements from Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa indicating that talks with Israel had not completely collapsed but were encountering obstacles due to Israel’s insistence on maintaining a military presence inside Syrian territory.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in December 2024, Israel announced that the 1974 Disengagement Agreement had effectively ended and subsequently moved to take control of the buffer zone along the border region.
According to the broadcaster, Israeli forces launched three artillery rounds that impacted the area between the village of al-Hurriya and the town of Jabata al-Khashab in the northern part of the Quneitra countryside.
In another development, Israeli troops reportedly advanced into the village of Saida al-Golan in southern Quneitra, where they carried out search-and-raid operations and detained a young man, the channel added. The broadcaster further noted that a second young man was also taken into custody north of the village of Kodna after his home was stormed during a late-night raid in the area.
These latest actions come amid ongoing tensions, despite earlier statements from Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa indicating that talks with Israel had not completely collapsed but were encountering obstacles due to Israel’s insistence on maintaining a military presence inside Syrian territory.
Following the collapse of the Bashar al-Assad government in December 2024, Israel announced that the 1974 Disengagement Agreement had effectively ended and subsequently moved to take control of the buffer zone along the border region.
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