Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Industry Research 2026-2031 Featuring Caterpillar, Komatsu, Hitachi, Volvo, Liebherr, SANY, XCMG, Liugong, JCB, Zoomlion, Hyundai, Kobelco

Dublin, May 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Construction Equipment Market Research Report 2026-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Saudi Arabia construction equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.71% from 2024 to 2030.

The Saudi Arabia construction equipment market is dominated by global construction equipment manufacturers such as Caterpillar, HD Hyundai Construction Equipment, Komatsu & others. Chinese manufacturers such as SANY, XCMG & Zoomlion are also gaining strong market share in different product segments in the country.

The companies are investing in a new facility to get the most benefit from the high market demand due to several ongoing infrastructure projects. For instance, in March 2025, Arabian Trucks & Construction Equipment Co. (ATEC), an official distributor of Hitachi Construction Machinery, announced that it had begun construction of a new facility in Saudi Arabia. The new facility is set to feature Hitachi construction machines with cutting-edge technology, streamlined operations, and a customer-centric approach.

The Saudi Arabian market is providing a good opportunity to construction equipment vendors. The companies are getting good contracts for the supply of construction equipment to use in ongoing construction projects across the country. For instance, in August 2024, DEVELON, part of HD Hyundai Construction equipment, signed a contract to supply, including 20 large 50-ton excavators, 40 medium-sized 20-ton excavators, and 40 large wheel loaders to Saudi Arabia's leading construction firms, Saudi Pan Kingdom Company (SAPAC) and Nesma & Partners Contracting.

In 2025, earthmoving accounted for the largest market share in the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market. In the same year, in the earthmoving equipment segment, excavators had nearly 60% of the market share. The crawler excavator is mainly used for construction projects in Saudi Arabia due to its sandy terrain. In 2025, crawler excavators accounted for the largest share of the total excavators sold in the country. The 20-ton excavator is extremely popular in the Saudi Arabian market. In 2025, the 20-ton excavator accounted for a major market share, whereas the 50-ton excavator also had a 20% market share.

Wheel Loaders are the second most dominant product type in the earthmoving equipment in the Saudi Arabian market. Growing investment in port expansion & logistics is driving demand for forklifts and telehandlers in the Saudi Arabian market in 2025. The segment accounted for the largest share in the material handling equipment type.

Crane has a significant market share in the Saudi Arabian market. Large infrastructure development projects & increasing in real estate projects are primary drivers for crane demand in the market.

SAUDI ARABIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET TRENDS

Growing Demand for Tower Crane



The demand for tower cranes in Saudi Arabia is increasing significantly, driven by large-scale infrastructure and urban development projects under Saudi Vision 2030. As the Kingdom accelerates investments in mega-projects, tourism infrastructure, and urban expansion, tower cranes are becoming essential equipment for high-rise construction and complex building projects.

One of the key indicators of this trend is the growing deployment of tower cranes by global manufacturers. For example, Raimondi Cranes has reported the sale of approximately 70 tower cranes in Saudi Arabia, which are currently operating across multiple provinces from northern to southern regions. Overall, the combination of mega-projects, urban infrastructure development, and localization initiatives is significantly increasing the demand for tower cranes in Saudi Arabia, positioning the Kingdom as one of the fastest-growing markets for lifting equipment in the Middle East.

Rising Trend of Waste-To-Energy Projects Driving the Sales of Wheel Loaders



In line with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 of a circular economy, the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) has invested to address the long-standing challenge of waste management in the country.

During December 2024, SIRC entered a strategic partnership with Suez (a French-based utility company that operates largely in the water and waste management sectors) to leverage the group's long-standing experience in constructing waste-to-energy facilities and in the treatment of municipal, hazardous, and medical wastes.

Moreover, in May 2025, the Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC) entered a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the US-based EIG Management Company, LLC. The MoU is to develop and run infrastructure projects related to the circular economy and waste treatment in Saudi Arabia.

The rise in solid waste management activities is expected to boost the demand for construction equipment, such as crawler excavators and wheeled loaders, in Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Arabia has made significant strides in sustainable construction, registering nearly 2,000 of the 5,000 green building projects in the Middle East, reflecting the country's strong commitment to environmentally responsible infrastructure development. The surge in green building projects aligns with Saudi Arabia's rapid population growth and heightened environmental awareness, which is accelerating the transition toward energy-efficient structures and the adoption of sustainable construction materials. As Saudi Arabia continues to expand green infrastructure projects under Vision 2030, the adoption of electric and hybrid construction equipment is expected to increase, supporting the Kingdom's long-term sustainability and decarbonization goals within the construction sector.

SAUDI ARABIA CONSTRUCTION EQUIPMENT MARKET ENABLERS

Rise in Infrastructure Development Project



Rapid expansion in infrastructure development is one of the primary drivers of the construction equipment market in Saudi Arabia.

The country is undergoing a large-scale transformation under Saudi Vision 2030, which aims to diversify the economy away from oil dependency through massive investments in infrastructure, transportation, tourism, housing, and industrial development. These initiatives are generating substantial demand for construction machinery such as excavators, loaders, cranes, and earthmoving equipment. Overall, the scale of infrastructure investments and the expanding project pipeline position Saudi Arabia as one of the fastest-growing markets for construction equipment in the Middle East.

Growth in the Elderly Population



The rapid expansion of residential and mixed-use real estate projects is a major driver of the construction equipment market in Saudi Arabia. Under the housing development strategy led by the Ministry of Municipalities and Housing, the government has launched a five-year housing program valued at approximately $43 billion to construct nearly 240,000 residential units across the Kingdom in 2025. This initiative aims to address rising housing demand driven by population growth, urbanization, and the government's objective to increase homeownership rates among Saudi citizens. The large scale of this program is one of the prime driving factors of construction equipment demand in Saudi Arabia. The scale and diversity of these real estate projects require extensive use of heavy construction machinery, including excavators, loaders, cranes, and earthmoving equipment. As residential and real estate developments continue to expand across Saudi Arabia, they are expected to play a crucial role in driving sustained demand for construction equipment during the forecast period.

INDUSTRY RESTRAINTS

Rising Construction Costs and Supply Chain Disruptions



Rising construction costs and supply chain disruptions are emerging as key challenges for the construction sector in Saudi Arabia, potentially affecting the demand for new construction equipment. The rapid expansion of infrastructure, housing, and mega-project developments has created strong demand for building materials, skilled labor, and specialized services, leading to cost inflation across the industry.

Construction costs in Saudi Arabia are experiencing a widespread rise, driven by high demand from Vision 2030 projects, with costs in major hubs like Riyadh and Jeddah being 15-25% higher than in smaller cities. In early 2026, Saudi Arabia is leading the regional rise in construction costs, with forecasts indicating a 4% increase in 2026, largely driven by the high cost of imported materials. Large-scale developments such as NEOM and Qiddiya are intensifying demand for specialized construction materials, thereby driving project costs higher. The supply chain challenges lead to a rise in construction material cost that could restrain project execution and negatively impact the demand for new construction equipment in the market.

Overdependency on the Hydrocarbon Industry



Saudi Arabia's economy continues to rely heavily on the hydrocarbon sector, which can influence government spending and, consequently, construction activity in the country.

According to data from the International Monetary Fund and the Saudi Ministry of Finance, Saudi Arabia generated about SAR 606.5 billion ($161 billion) in oil revenues in 2025, which still represented the largest source of government income.

Non-oil revenues reached around SAR 505 billion, showing diversification progress but still slightly below oil revenues. The oil sector contributed roughly 27-30% of Saudi Arabia's GDP, while oil revenues accounted for more than half of government income. Therefore, oil price volatility remains one of the most important macroeconomic factors affecting the construction and construction equipment markets in Saudi Arabia.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED



How big is the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market?

What is the growth rate of the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market?

What are the key trends in the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market?

Who are the major players in the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market? Which are the major distributor companies in the Saudi Arabia construction equipment market?

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