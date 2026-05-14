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Two Killed Russia Unleashes 1,560 Drones on Kyiv
(MENAFN) At least two civilians have been killed and dozens wounded after Russia launched a devastating large-scale aerial assault on the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, deploying a staggering 1,560 drones in what appears to be one of the most intensive strikes on the city to date, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine confirmed.
"As of 10:00 am (GMT0700), two people are known to have been killed. Rescuers managed to save 28 people," the agency said in a statement.
A further 32 people sustained injuries across Kyiv, with 13 requiring hospitalization, the State Emergency Service added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Telegram to disclose the full scale of the overnight barrage, revealing that Russian forces fired more than 670 attack drones and 56 missiles at Ukraine in a single assault.
"There were strikes using ballistic, aeroballistic, and cruise missiles. The main target of this attack was Kyiv," he said.
The destruction extended well beyond the capital. "Destruction was also recorded in the Kyiv region, while similar terrorist attacks targeted energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, as well as port and residential buildings in Chornomorsk," Zelenskyy added.
The president further confirmed that since the onset of Wednesday alone, Russian forces had deployed in excess of 1,560 drones against Ukrainian territory — a figure that reflects an alarming escalation in aerial warfare tactics.
"Destruction was also recorded in the Kyiv region, while similar terrorist attacks targeted energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, as well as port and residential buildings in Chornomorsk."
Moscow has yet to issue any official statement addressing Kyiv's claims.
"As of 10:00 am (GMT0700), two people are known to have been killed. Rescuers managed to save 28 people," the agency said in a statement.
A further 32 people sustained injuries across Kyiv, with 13 requiring hospitalization, the State Emergency Service added.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to Telegram to disclose the full scale of the overnight barrage, revealing that Russian forces fired more than 670 attack drones and 56 missiles at Ukraine in a single assault.
"There were strikes using ballistic, aeroballistic, and cruise missiles. The main target of this attack was Kyiv," he said.
The destruction extended well beyond the capital. "Destruction was also recorded in the Kyiv region, while similar terrorist attacks targeted energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, as well as port and residential buildings in Chornomorsk," Zelenskyy added.
The president further confirmed that since the onset of Wednesday alone, Russian forces had deployed in excess of 1,560 drones against Ukrainian territory — a figure that reflects an alarming escalation in aerial warfare tactics.
"Destruction was also recorded in the Kyiv region, while similar terrorist attacks targeted energy infrastructure in Kremenchuk, as well as port and residential buildings in Chornomorsk."
Moscow has yet to issue any official statement addressing Kyiv's claims.
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