Huawei / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/ESG

Huawei and Partners Receive GSMA Global Mobile LATAM Award for Tech4Nature Mexico Project to Protect Jaguars

14.05.2026 / 10:20 CET/CEST

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MEXICO CITY, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Huawei received the Global Mobile (GLOMO) LATAM award yesterday for Social Impact in Latin America for its Tech4Nature – Dzilam de Bravo Nature Reserve project in Yucatan, Mexico. The GLOMO, which was awarded by GSMA at M360 LATAM 2026, recognizes the project's contribution to environmental conservation for using technology to protect jaguars in the reserve.



Under the Tech4Nature global partnership between International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and Huawei TECH4ALL, the Mexico project uses advanced technological tools to monitor and preserve the natural habitat of the jaguar, an iconic and endangered species in Yucatan. "This recognition reflects the power of technology when it is put to the service of people and the planet," said Samira Herrera, Communications and Public Relations Director for Huawei Mexico. "Tech4Nature Mexico is an example of how cross-sector collaboration can generate a tangible positive impact on communities and biodiversity conservation." The project, which began in 2022 and is currently in its second phase, is the result of collaboration between IUCN, Huawei, the Government of the State of Yucatán, C Minds, Yucatan Polytechnic University (UPY), and the local community of Dzilam de Bravo. The solution integrates AI-powered species detection and individual identification, community-led monitoring and governance, and cross-sector collaboration across government, academia, civil society, and the private sector. "Tech4Nature Mexico demonstrates that the true potential of technology lies in transforming data into coordination, collective action, and public policies for the protection of nature. Through multi-sectoral collaboration focused on communities and human rights, the initiative puts tools such as artificial intelligence at the service of the ecosystems that sustain our economies and our future," said Regina Cervera, Project Coordinator for Tech4Nature México from AI for Climate at C Minds. Since project launch, 26 camera traps and 60 acoustic devices deployed in the reserve have identified more than 147 species, 40 of which are endangered. Crucially, the system has identified 16 individual jaguars, providing key information for understanding the behavior, movement, and conservation measures that can protect the species, which is key to the environmental balance of the reserve. Huawei's cloud-based solutions are used to process and analyze field data. As well as video footage of the jaguars, more than 100,000 images and 600,000 audio recordings have been captured and automatically analyzed by the system, strengthening the monitoring of local fauna and the ecosystems they inhabit. The resulting data-driven insights enable a better understanding of the ecosystem and more efficient decision-making for biodiversity conservation that reaches into public policy. Beyond the ecological data, the landscape-level impacts are visible – the protected area has expanded from 69,000 to 104,000 hectares. Technologies such as AI, cloud storage, and data analytics have enabled the Tech4Nature Mexico project to create a sustainable scientific conservation model that combines scientific innovation with community participation. Alongside these technologies, Huawei's wireless connectivity solutions are a key aspect of environmental data transmission in Tech4Nature projects, a theme that resonated at M360 LATAM 2026. The event on May 13 and 14 brought together regional and global leaders from across the tech ecosystem, mobile networks, governments, and connected industries to debate how to harness the power of technology – and work towards a better future for all. The GLOMO LATAM Awards celebrate the changemakers that redefine technology, connectivity and social advancement in the region. The award for the TechNature Mexico project recognizes the solution for its innovation and ability to generate significant social and environmental benefits for Latin America. With Tech4Nature Mexico, Huawei reaffirms its commitment to using technology as a tool to build a more sustainable and inclusive future, driving projects that contribute to environmental protection and community development. About Tech4Nature Huawei and International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) launched the Tech4Nature global partnership in 2020 to scale up success in nature conservation through technological innovation. Aligned with Huawei's TECH4ALL initiative and the IUCN Green List, Tech4Nature has supported 13 projects in 11 countries with tailored solutions to conservation challenges. Huawei X account: Learn more about TECH4ALL: Learn more about Tech4Nature: Photo -



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