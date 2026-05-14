Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. / Key word(s): Product Launch

Hankook Prepares for Precision Test at 2026 Monaco E-Prix Double-Header

14.05.2026 / 10:55 CET/CEST

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Rounds 9 and 10 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship Season 12 take place on the Circuit de Monaco on 16–17 May

The 3.337 km circuit combines elevation change, tight corners, and high-speed sections, requiring precise tyre control and stable thermal performance Hankook's iON Race is designed to deliver consistent grip and predictable behavior across one of the calendar's most technically constrained layouts MONACO, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co., Ltd. (hereafter Hankook), the exclusive tyre supplier to the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship, returns to Monaco for Rounds 9 and 10 of Season 12. The 2026 Monaco E-Prix will once again be contested as a double-header on 16 and 17 May at the Circuit de Monaco.



Set against the streets of the Principality, the 3.337 km, 19-turn layout combines steep elevation changes with a sequence of low-speed corners and high-speed sections, leaving little margin for error. From the uphill run through Sainte-Dévote and Beau Rivage to the tight Grand Hotel Hairpin, before the acceleration through the tunnel and back to the harborfront, the circuit demands precise control across a continuously evolving lap. The variation in speed and load places the tyre under changing conditions within a short lap distance, requiring a consistent response across the full operating range. Running two races across consecutive days increases the importance of repeatability. Teams must manage tyre performance consistently across qualifying and race conditions, while adapting to shifting grip levels and changing light conditions around the circuit, from shaded sections to direct sunlight. For Hankook, Monaco represents a test of precision and consistency. The iON Race is engineered to provide stable grip, predictable warm-up, and controlled thermal behavior, enabling teams to execute energy management strategies with greater confidence in highly constrained racing conditions. "Monaco presents a unique challenge where precision and consistency are critical from the first lap," said Manfred Sandbichler, Senior Director of Hankook Motorsport. "With limited room for error, tyre performance needs to be predictable across a wide range of conditions. The iON Race is designed to support that consistency, allowing teams to manage performance effectively across both qualifying and race conditions." Across recent Formula E races, Hankook has used Fan Village activations and vehicle showcases to highlight how technology developed and proven in Formula E is translating into everyday electric mobility. Recent displays featuring iON tyres fitted to the latest EV models from leading automotive brands - including Nissan at the Miami E-Prix and DS Automobiles' DS N°7 at the Berlin E-Prix - underscore Hankook's role in bridging motorsport-derived innovation with real-world driving experiences. The race weekend begins with Free Practice 1 at 07:30 (CEST) on Saturday, 16 May, followed by Round 9 later the same day at 15:05 (CEST) and Round 10 at the same time on Sunday, 17 May.



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