Sonakshi Sinha Calls Her 'System' Character, 'Realistic, Privileged, And Rooted'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 14 (IANS) Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha, who is gearing up for the release of her streaming movie 'System', has shed light on her character of a public prosecutor in the film. The actress described her character as someone who is realistic, privileged, and rooted.

The actress spoke with IANS, along with veteran actress Jyothika during the promotions of the film in Mumbai. The actress shared that the source material given to her came with a lot of conviction.

Sonakshi told IANS,“I think for me, the main thing that attracted me towards doing this role was the way that it was written, the entire film, the way it was written. Everything connects very beautifully. The characters come out, their vulnerabilities come out very beautifully”.

“For me to play a lawyer who is so realistic, a privileged public prosecutor in fact, I think who is so privileged yet so rooted and real, that was really the clincher”, she added.

Meanwhile, 'System' is a courtroom drama, and sees Sonakshi as a lawyer, and Jyothika as a stenographer. It marks Sonakshi's 1st performance as a lawyer. She essays the role of Neha, a determined young lawyer played by Sonakshi Sinha, taking on a tough challenge from her father (played by Ashutosh Gowariker) to be worthy of a partnership in his firm.

To pull it off, she recruits Sarika (played by Jyotika), a street-smart courtroom stenographer, who secretly harbors motives of her own.

The film is written by Harman Baweja, Arun Sukumar, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Tasneem Lokhandwala, and Akshat Ghildial. The film also stars Jyothika, and Ashutosh Gowariker, Preeti Agarwal, Addinath Kothare, Aashriya Mishra, Gaurav Pandey, and Sayandeep Sengupta.

Produced by Pammi Baweja, Harman Baweja, and Smitha Baliga, 'System' will drop on May 22 on Prime Video.