Delhi Police's Crime Branch Nabs Proclaimed Offender In Decade Old Murder Case

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) In a major breakthrough, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a proclaimed offender Gulab Singh, in connection with a 12-year-old murder case of one Md. Kayam, officials said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as 42-years-old Gulab Singh alias Vicky, is a resident of Delhi's Nand Nagri area and was continuously evading arrest even though he was living in Delhi and nearby areas the whole time. He was subsequently declared a proclaimed offender by the court.

A murder case was registered against the accused at Nand Nagri police station on April 10, 2014. At that time, three brothers of the accused and other people were arrested in connection with the case but the accused himself absconded and deliberately avoided arrest despite repeated searches and execution of warrants.

According to the police, as the accused failed to appear before the court, Gulab Singh was declared a proclaimed offender. Since then, Gulab Singh had been continuously changing his hideouts to evade arrest.

Describing the events that led to Gulab Singh's arrest after 12 years, officials said that specific information was received by Head Constable (HC) Harjeet regarding the movement of the proclaimed offender.

Acting swiftly on the information, a dedicated team led by Inspector Prakash Chand, comprising of SI Sumit Kumar, HC Pawan and HC Harjeet, under the close supervision of Western Range-I's ACP Rajkumar, was constituted by DCP, Crime Branch, Harsh Indora to nab the accused.

Subsequently, the team developed technical surveillance and local Intelligence about the movement of Gulab Singh.

After sustained efforts and strategic deployment, the team laid a trap and successfully apprehended Gulab Singh.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to have committed the murder of Md. Kayam.

Officials said that the accused further disclosed that he had left his house with his wife after committing the crime and had been hiding at various places in the national Capital and nearby areas to avoid arrest and related legal proceedings.

Police said that Gulab Singh is a school dropout and used to run a garment shop at Natthupura, in North Delhi's Burari area.