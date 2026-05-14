Nitin Gadkari Cuts Convoy, Travels By Bus To Back PM Modi's Fuel Conservation Appeal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday travelled by bus instead of using his official convoy during an inspection of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation amid rising global uncertainties.

New Delhi, May 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday travelled by bus instead of using his official convoy during an inspection of the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj Palkhi Marg, backing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for fuel conservation amid rising global uncertainties.

Speaking to IANS during the inspection visit, Gadkari said he has been working for years to promote alternative fuels and sustainable mobility solutions in the country.

Since 2004, I have been working on alternative fuels such as ethanol, methanol, biodiesel, LNG and green hydrogen, according to the minister.

I have launched the country's first electric scooter, car, truck and bus. Now I am launching machinery and tractors. A Rs 2 lakh crore economy will be created, and this economy will gradually become a completely Atmanirbhar Bharat,” Gadkari told IANS.

"Pollution will be eliminated and this dream will be fulfilled. But considering the current international crisis, we should save petrol and diesel, which is why the PM Modi has made this appeal. I have also reduced my arrangements, so I am travelling by bus," he added.

However, he added that given the prevailing international situation and global crisis, citizens should reduce petrol and diesel consumption.

Notably, PM Modi had urged citizens to use petrol and diesel wisely amid tensions in West Asia and concerns over global fuel supplies. He had also advised people to avoid unnecessary gold purchases for a year, reduce edible oil consumption and avoid non-essential foreign travel.

Following the appeal, several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, have reportedly initiated fuel-saving measures by reducing the number of vehicles in official convoys.

Reports also suggest that Prime Minister Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have reduced the number of vehicles in their convoys, while efforts are also being made to increase the use of electric vehicles in official movement.