WB Governor RN Ravi Urges People To Cut Energy Use Amid West Asia Crisis

West Bengal Governor RN Ravi on Thursday appealed to citizens to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to cut down energy usage in view of the West Asia conflict. In a post on X, RN Ravi pushed for energy conservation, urging people to use public transport and carpooling. He also encouraged natural farming and domestic tourism.

Governor's Call for Atmanirbhar Bharat

"I urge the sisters and brothers of West Bengal to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi in this collective national endeavour to strengthen Bharat through responsible choices, active public participation and a spirit of self-reliance."

"By conserving fuel, using public transport and carpooling, supporting 'Vocal for Local', promoting domestic tourism, using our resources responsibly, moderating edible oil consumption, reducing avoidable imports, making purchases such as gold judiciously, and encouraging natural farming, we strengthen the nation's economic resilience and advance the vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

"I urge the sisters and brothers of West Bengal to join Prime Minister Shri @NarendraModi in this collective national endeavour to strengthen Bharat through responsible choices, active public participation and a spirit of self-reliance. By conserving fuel, using public transport... - Lok Bhavan, West Bengal (@lokbhavan_wb) May 14, 2026

Appeal to Workplaces

RN Ravi also appealed to workplaces to foster work-from-home practices. "I also appeal to institutions, industries and workplaces to encourage virtual meetings and work-from-home practices wherever feasible, contributing to national resource conservation," he said.

A Call for Unity and Nation-Building

West Bengal Governor further called for unity, urging citizens to commit towards nation building. "The strength of Bharat lies in Jan Bhagidari. When citizens participate with collective commitment and a spirit of service, every individual effort becomes a powerful force in nation-building," he said.

"Let us move forward together with unity, confidence and resolve in building a stronger and more resilient Atmanirbhar Bharat," he added.

Government Leads by Example

Meanwhile, PM Modi significantly reduced the size of his official convoy, while ensuring that all essential security components mandated under the Special Protection Group (SPG) protocol remained intact.

In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent call for restrained government functioning and reduction in unnecessary expenditure, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday also reduced the size of his official convoy by more than 50 per cent.

The scaled-down convoy of Union Home Minister Amit Shah was first captured on camera by ANI, showing that all essential vehicles mandated under the Central Reserve Police Force's 'Z+' security protocol remained in place, despite a significant reduction from the earlier fleet of nearly a dozen vehicles.

Citing security considerations, officials said detailed information about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's protection setup cannot be disclosed, but noted that the reduction in his convoy is among the first visible signs of implementing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's directive aimed at promoting simplicity and efficiency in official functioning.

PM's Broader Appeal to Citizens

Earlier, PM Modi, while addressing a gathering in Secunderabad, urged citizens to prioritise work from home, cut fuel consumption, avoid foreign travel for a year, adopt Swadeshi products, reduce cooking oil use, shift to natural farming and curb gold purchases.

To combat the volatility of fuel prices, PM Modi urged a shift in how India moves. He urged citizens to reduce petrol and diesel consumption by using the metro and public transport wherever available, opting for car-pooling when private vehicles are necessary, preferring railway transport for the movement of goods, and increasing the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)